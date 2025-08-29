Money and mayhem: Tragedy of NRM’s marketplace politics

In the past few days, Ugandan media, both traditional and digital, have been buzzing with tales of chaos, back room deals, and bribery allegations at the NRM National Delegates Conference in Kololo.

More strikingly, the conference upended decades of political continuity, as stalwarts who had dominated the party and government for nearly 40 years were unexpectedly ousted.

Notable among these is Maj Gen Jim Katugugu Muhwezi, who was defeated rtd Lt Moses Mushabe, who serves as the NRM chairman for Isingiro District. Mr Mushabe secured over 1,000 votes, doubling the votes garnered by the man who had monopolised the position of chairman of veterans’ league in NRM.

In another scandalising episode, Mr Mike Mukula dropped out of the race after it became abundantly clear that he was going to be humiliated by a political neophyte. While this is not the first time Mr Mukula has been defeated in a political contest, this time he did not take the loss in good stride.

It is important to recall that in 2006, he lost his Soroti Municipality seat to FDC’s Willy Ekemu. Mr Mukula recognised and addressed his weaknesses, which enabled him to bounce back in 2011.

However, as he bowed out of the race for the position of vice chairman of eastern on Wednesday, he went sour-graping. In a lengthy statement shared on X, Mr Mukula said he was pulling out of the race to avoid legitimising a shoddy process, and I quote: “The ongoing campaign process has, regrettably, been grossly compromised. The exercise has been marred by widespread corruption, open voter bribery, and the reckless expenditure of huge sums of money to influence delegates. Such practices undermine the very spirit, values, and historical mission upon which the NRM was founded.”

Minister Chris Baryomunsi and veteran politician Mike Mukula attend the NRM national delegates' conference at Kololo Independence Grounds on August 27, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The other controversial contest was one that pitted former Speaker Ms Rebecca Kadaga against the current Speaker Ms Anita Among. The two went bare knuckles before their party leader in a NEC meeting that preceded the delegates conference.

Surprisingly, the meeting was ostensibly meant to reconcile the two top female leaders, only to turn nasty. Ms Kadaga vowed not to quit the race and was later defeated, getting a paltry 902 votes. The victor, Ms Anita Among, secured 1,680 votes, making up 92.8 percent of the total votes cast. This was not just a defeat but a demystification of the Kadaga of yesteryear.

While making her final pitch to the delegates on Wednesday, Ms Kadaga said: “Your Excellency and members of the great NRM party, I think it’s a matter of grave concern that the level of bribery, intimidation, and abuse of office during this [CEC] election has been exceedingly high and unprecedented. For the first time, we have seen the distribution of iPads, cellphones, and money to entice voters.”

While her anger may be justified, her threats are unlikely to influence President Museveni in the slightest. She should have learned from the story of former prime minister Mr John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.

Everyone feared him! His name caused shivers down the spines of opponents. He commanded authority both at the dispatch box in Parliament and outside. But when he fell from favour, life reminded him that he was an ordinary mortal like everyone of us. As we speak, he is back to the fold.

That said, Mr Mukula and Mr Kadaga were not the only top NRM bosses to castigate commercialisation of politics within the party. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, had also wondered openly a couple of days earlier why people were spending colossal amounts of money for positions without salaries. Dr Chris Baryomunsi was also bitter.





However, as veteran journalist Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo aptly observed in his weekly column years ago, incidents like this in our political landscape may cause scandal, but they rarely come as a shock. It is, therefore, intellectual dishonesty at its peak for Mr Mukula, Ms Kadaga and Mr Tayebwa to pretend they were unaware that votes within the party have always favoured the highest bidder.

Nevertheless, Ugandan politicians could learn a thing or two from history. Why wait to be humiliated like Ms Kadaga, Mr Muhwezi, and Mr Mukula?

Time and again, leaders have stepped down gracefully, preserving their dignity while remaining influential as elders and opinion shapers. Former Prime Minister Kintu Musoke, former Local Government Minister Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, and former Culture minister and Kiboga MP Rhoda Kalema, who passed away just weeks ago, each left office while still deeply popular in their constituencies.

Their example shows that knowing when to exit is as important as knowing how to lead.

As Prof Sylvia Tamale notes in her book When Hens Begin to Crow: Gender and Parliamentary Politics in Uganda, she asked Kalema why she quit while still enjoying strong support. Kalema responded that she wished to focus on raising her orphaned grandchildren. She went on to live as a respected opinion leader for more than 20 years.