Money use in CEC: Even the rich cry

Many candidates, either smelling defeat or had been defeated in the Central Executive Committee elections of the National Resistance Movement party yesterday, decried voter bribery and underhand methods. The cries, heard before among the lower ranks of the ruling party, this time came especially from the top echelon during the National Delegates Conference at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala. The outgoing 2nd National Vice Chairperson-Female, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, told delegates led by the party's National Chairperson, Mr Yoweri Museveni, that the CEC polls had been marred by voter bribery, corruption, and intimidation.

“Your Excellency and members of the great NRM party, I think it’s a matter of grave concern that the level of bribery, intimidation, and abuse of office during this [CEC] election has been exceedingly high and unprecedented. For the first time, we have seen the distribution of iPads, cellphones, and money to entice voters,” she said, She added: “Not a small amount of Shs20,000, but in millions, and this, Your Excellency, is ruining our party. We have built this party over time, but there is a real risk that it is going to be taken over by people who do not deserve to be in leadership.”

Without providing evidence, Ms Kadaga, who is also the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community, alleged that some voters had been bribed with a significant amount of money and items to lure them. “Last night, there was a distribution of resources of Shs300,000 to each delegate at Nabisunsa, Nakawa, Kisasi, and many other places to influence the outcome of this election. So I do hope that the delegates will take this matter into account and do the right thing and know that the money being used is taxpayers money, so please chew it and make the right choices,” And it wasn’t Ms Kadaga alone crying foul.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt Mike Mukula, said he had opted out of the race because money had exchanged hands. “The exercise has been marred by widespread corruption, open voter bribery, and the reckless expenditure of huge sums of money to influence delegates. Such practices undermine the very spirit, values, and historical mission upon which the NRM was founded. They erode the moral fabric of our movement and threaten to de-legitimise our internal democratic processes,” he posted on his X handle soon after ceding ground.

“To participate under such circumstances would be to legitimise an illegality and to endorse practices that I fundamentally oppose. I therefore choose principle over expediency, conscience over convenience, and integrity over position,” Capt Mukula added. He did not say who had bribed the delegates. Similarly, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi in a statement (see Page 7) said he withdrew from the race of the chairperson for NRM veterans’ league after the process was polluted by anti-NRM tactics. “Regrettable, some candidates deployed anti-NRM political tactics such as voter bribery, falsehoods, and divisive rhetoric, falsely claiming that the government has neglected veteran’s welfare, a clear indicator of the ineffectiveness of the leaders taking over the league,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, in an earlier interview this week wondered why someone would invest up to Shs5b for a CEC seat, which is more of a voluntary position. “I am asking myself why someone would spend Shs5b to come and sit in CEC, because it is voluntary. CEC is for mobilisation, advising the President. So why should it be a matter of life and death for people to find out that people even get loans? I am really concerned with the commercialisation of politics I have seen in this election,” he said.

President condemns voter bribery

President Museveni, who is the party’s National Chairman, has on several occasions condemned voter bribery. While speaking at the NRM National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at State House, Entebbe, on Saturday, August 23, Mr Museveni stated that rather than bribing voters during elections, leaders should work for the people and earn their support. “Money is poison. When leaders are elected through bribery or cheating, they become unaccountable to the people. That is what caused wars in the past, and we cannot allow it to happen again,” he cautioned. He added that both the party and government would not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of electoral malpractice, stressing that leadership must come through persuasion and example, not coercion or bribery.

Other MPs speak out

The use of money in politics seems to be rubbing others the wrong way as well. Mr Andrew Aja, the Baryayanga MP in Kabale, said he was not seeking re-election because it is no longer sustainable without money. Ms Naome Kabasharira, the MP for Rushenyi, read from the same page: “From the look of things, if you do not have money, you should not be anywhere near an election because you need the money for logistics, posters, and you need vehicles. It is becoming too expensive for people who do not have money. Very soon, we shall have only rich people dominating politics, which is not good for the country. We should not commercialise politics like this.”

Mr Robert Kasolo, the MP for Iki Iki County, noted that commercialisation of democracy is going to weaken democracy because leaders have to buy their way into office, and it will be only rich people becoming leaders. Mr Bosco Okiror, the MP for Usuk County, noted that commercialising politics is ridiculous because people cannot choose leaders of their choice but only people who can buy their way into offices. He added that transactional politics will result in no service delivery since the leaders will be looking at recouping their investment during their tenure of office.

Mr Eddy Kwizera, the MP for Bukimbiri County, blamed the whole mess on lack of laws regulating election financing. He said as it is now, there is no law regulating the money parties and politicians are spending on elections, and therefore, you can’t blame anyone for spending money during this period because they haven’t breached any law. Mr James Kakooza, an Eala MP, said it is dangerous for the party, adding that the vice undermines democracy. In a statement he released shortly after the July NRM internal polls, Mr Museveni condemned voter bribery through money and materials, which he said was done by a section of unpatriotic people.

He has on several occasions also urged Ugandans to reject corruption and make voting decisions based on principles and national interest rather than short-term financial incentives, which are likely to distort democratic outcomes. The government last year promised a new law that would regulate campaign financing to enable the voting of leaders based on their competency and values instead of money influence. Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi, in July last year, revealed that the Cabinet, in a week-long retreat at the National Leadership Institute (Nali) in Kyankwanzi District, resolved to moot a law regulating campaign financing.

“We resolved that the government will ensure we put in place measures to stop commercialisation of elections, fundraising, early campaigns, and we should come up with laws to criminalise some of these activities,” he said. This law has never been enacted, yet the country is heading into the next general election in five months.

The Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), in its 2021 report, indicated that MP aspirants spent nearly Shs4 trillion on campaign financing during the 2021 general elections. This is up from Shs24.7b that was spent by MP aspirants in 2016 campaigns. The report indicated that funding a campaign for a parliamentary seat had increased from Shs50m to over Shs3.5 billion. The report found that the majority of spending was in the form of cash donations dished out for reciprocity on Election Day. Mr Henry Muguzi, the executive director of ACFIM, said the increasing commercialisation of Uganda’s politics must be stopped by strong laws because it prompts participants to not only sell off their properties but also borrow heavily, creating uncertain situations.

Dr Fred Golooba Mutebi, an independent researcher and columnist, in his subtopic titled: The Monetisation of Elections in Uganda, which is part of the broader report titled: Reviewing the Form and Substance of the 2021 Election, blames the commercialisation of politics on NRM, which he says initiated it through using money to buy support. “There is a rule with exceptions that applies to people who seek to be elected to Parliament in Uganda: to stand any chance of being elected, whichever political party a candidate belongs to or whether they are members or supporters of any political party or not, one needs a large amount of money,” he said Ms Sarah Birete, a political expert and the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), believes that the commercialisation of politics takes away the legitimacy of elections. In free and fair credible elections, citizens are supposed to exercise their free will as to who should govern them, which is not the case when money is involved because it becomes a purchased will instead and distorts the whole meaning of elections.



