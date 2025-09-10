More aspirants join municipal, division races

On the second day of nominations for Division and Municipal positions on September 9, more candidates turned up at the Electoral Commission (EC) offices in different parts of the country ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

At the centres visited by Monitor, there was a lot of activity as aspirants submitted their papers for nomination. In Mbale, Ms Sumaya Mugide Nabukwasi was nominated as the Female Youth Councillor for Mbale Northern City Division aspirant on the NRM ticket.

Ms Nabukwasi said her leadership will focus on addressing unemployment through skills development by encouraging the youth to join vocational training and mentorship programmes.

“I am also going to advocate for innovation hubs, youth Saccos, and start-up support initiatives to foster self-employment and innovations,” she said.

Ms Nabukwasi called on the youth to rally behind her candidacy, saying this is central to achieving the change they seek.

Other candidates nominated included Mr former Bukasakya Sub-county chairperson Robert Mukamba, who is contesting as an Independent for the Industrial City Division mayor; former Northern Division Sub-county chairperson Seth Mafabi, who was nominated for the Northern Division mayor seat.

Others were Zaidi Wandulu (NRM) for Mutoto Ward councillor, Mr Charles Nyeko (NRM) for Doko, and Khalid Mugudwa (NRM) for Busamaga West.

In Tororo, Mr Bernard Ochieng, the NRM flagbearer for the Municipality mayoral seat, was nominated to face the incumbent, Mr Kennedy Orono Nyapidi, who is running as an Independent. The third candidate, Mr Robert Omaidu Okombe, was also cleared to contest as an Independent.

While addressing the press after his nominations, Mr Ochieng said his focus will be centred on fighting corruption, equipping health facilities with medical supplies and equipment, upgrading murram roads to tarmac, as well as empowering communities in the peri-urban areas with income-generating activities to enable them to join the business industry.

He criticised the current leadership, saying resources meant to streamline service delivery have ended up in people’s pockets, especially in the road sector.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyapidi said his leadership laid a strong foundation responsible for the current better service delivery.

“I am sure I have done my best and only waiting for my voters to appraise me, and for your information, I am NRM 100 percent, but I didn’t participate in the party primaries,” he said.

He added that under his five-year development plan, he plans to upgrade most of the murrum roads to tarmac, especially if the proposed Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development (UCMID) programme, set to replace the concluding Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme in the subsequent years, takes off.

In Apac Municipality, only the incumbent mayor, Mr Patrick Ongom Eyul, a Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) candidate, was nominated on September 9.

However, two other people are also eyeing the Apac Municipality mayor seat. They are Mr Andrew Awany (Independent), who was nominated on Monday, and Mr MacLean Odongo (NRM), who will reportedly be nominated today.

The Kabale District Returning Officer, Ms Aisha Nansubuga, said 14 candidates were nominated by 2pm yesterday for different positions in Kabale Municipality. This brings the total number of candidates to 54.

In Kisoro District, the former LC5 Vice Chairman, Mr Alex Nambajimana (NRM), and Mr John Mbanigaba (Independent) were nominated for the municipality mayoral seat. The Kisoro District Returning Officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, said the exercise is moving on well.

“We nominated 16 people aspiring as LCIV councillors on Monday, while on Tuesday we had nominated 11 other aspirants, among them those vying for Kisoro Municipality mayoral position,” he said.

In Arua, Ms Nezma Ocokoru, a candidate of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, a former Arua Hill Division LC3 chairperson, is seeking a return to the political scene.

She was nominated together with Mr Sunday Baguma (NRM) for Arua Central Division mayor. Also in the race are two Independent candidates, Mr Wahab Alege and Ms Flavia Avako. In Soroti, Mr Gabriel Ogire was nominated for the position of Soroti City East Division mayor.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Felix Warom Okello, Simon Peter Emwamu, Joseph Omollo, Mudangha Kolyangha, & Robert Muhereza