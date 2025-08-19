MP Kagabo makes U-turn, now to stand as independent

Bukoto South MP Twaha Kagabo plans to stand as an independent candidate in the 2026 General Elections even after promising to rally behind Mr Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali, who won the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag last month.

After the July 17 NRM primaries, Mr Kagabo publicly announced that he was taking a sabbatical from elective politics.

“I want to inform everybody who is here, including my brother Hajj Mbabaali, that I will not contest as an independent candidate in 2026 or even support anybody outside of the NRM party,” he said.

Mr Kagabo added: “I also inform you that my only job now is to go back to my voters and encourage them, especially those who are heartbroken following our defeat. I will also let them know officially that I am not coming back as an independent.”

But at the weekend, Dr Kagabo told Monitor that he has changed his mind after making consultations with key stakeholders in the constituency.

“Election is like a foot tournament, you cannot bar someone from participating, I will participate because I enjoy it together with my supporters,” he said.

However, he said he had raised his issue with the NRM top leadership and “what they will tell me is what I will go with.”

Mr Kagabo added: “I hope my issue is going to be discussed in the next party caucus and I will get feedback soon.’’

He said several supporters and a section of leaders in Lwengo opposed his earlier decision to back Mr Mbabaali.

“I had decided to step aside, but my voters and some party leaders in the district came and told me that the person who had been voted for may not be the best candidate, which is why I gave it a second thought to stand as an independent. My symbol is a football,” Mr Kagabo emphasised.

Mr Umar Ssemwezi, the Lwengo District NRM party registrar, said Mr Kagabo, in a phone call, told him that he would contest as an independent candidate.

“He surprised me when he told me that he was not content with the election results, but I know there were no errors in the tallying; he genuinely lost the election,” Mr Ssemwezi said.

The NRM Director for Information and Publicity, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said he had not interacted with Mr Kagabo to get his side of the story, but asked him to reconsider his decision.

“The constitution gives him the right to do what he wants, but I ask him to reconsider his decision and rally behind the party flagbearer as he had earlier promised,” Mr Dombo said.

To join Parliament, Mr Kagabo defeated the NRM’s Abdul Kiyimba and two others in the 2021 General Elections. He garnered 8,883 votes against Mr Kiyimba’s 6,685 votes. During the July 17 NRM primaries, Mr Kagabo got 2,501 votes against Mr Mbabaali’s 4,965 votes.

About Kagabo

Mr Kagabo,46, a first-time MP, shot to the limelight in June 2022 when he tried to take back Shs40m, which he claimed to have received from Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, under dubious circumstances. The Speaker dismissed the claims.

MP Kagabo later accused his then-party leaders in the National Unity Platform of forcing him to take back the money and abandoning him when the things turned sour.

In 2023, he was in the limelight again, for supporting the MK Project, which later morphed into the Patriotic League of Uganda that is linked to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Mr Kagabo later formalised his membership with the NRM party.