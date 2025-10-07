Mpuuga declares fourth term MP bid, eyes future presidential run

With just two weeks to the parliamentary nominations, Democratic Front (DF) president Mathias Mpuuga has declared his intention to contest for a fourth term as Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament in the 2026 general elections, while setting his sights on a future presidential bid.

Addressing DF supporters in Masaka on Monday, October 6, Mr Mpuuga, who also serves as the opposition commissioner in Parliament and a former National Unity Platform (NUP) MP, said he will contest under his new party, the DF, to allow himself more time to prepare for a presidential run.

He explained that the DF had directed him to seek another five-year term in Parliament, adding to his 15 years of legislative experience since first joining Parliament in 2011.

“The party directed me to seek five more years as Nyendo-Mukungwe MP as we prepare for what’s next. Contesting for Uganda’s presidency is not a ritual; I will contest when ready,” Mr Mpuuga said.

“Politics is on purpose. When the time comes and I am ready for president, even the dust will stir up because I will be more than ready,” he added.

Mr Mpuuga accused the NUP leadership of failing to handle internal party matters effectively, saying the intolerance and branding of dissenting members as disloyal forced him and several allies to defect.

He joined NUP during the 2021 elections from the Democratic Party Bloc (DP Bloc), along with other senior politicians who went on to win parliamentary seats on the NUP ticket. However, many of them have since defected to DF.

Mpuuga’s declaration comes after DF opted not to front a presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, sparking public speculation about his political ambitions.

His close associates in Masaka, including Mr Abed Bwanika, who will contest for Kimanya–Kabonera Division MP, and Ms Juliet Nakakande, who is vying for Masaka City Woman MP, have also announced their bids under the DF ticket.

Democratic Front (DF) leader Mathias Mpuuga arrives for the launch of the opposition political party in Kampala on May 27, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

From NUP to DF

Mr Mpuuga, a former key figure in the National Unity Platform (NUP), broke away from the party last year following controversy over a Shs1.7 billion “service award” that he received as former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

The award, shared among four parliamentary commissioners, Mr Mpuuga, Ms Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira (Rubanda Woman MP), Ms Esther Afoyochan (Zombo Woman MP), and Mr Solomon Silwanyi (Bukooli Central MP), sparked public outrage after each reportedly pocketed between Shs400 million and Shs500 million.

The NUP leadership summoned Mr Mpuuga to explain his involvement, demanding that he apologize and return the money, citing a breach of the party’s anti-corruption values.

However, he refused, accusing the party of unfair treatment and internal witch-hunts.

Amidst the fallout, Leader of the Opposition Mr Joel Ssenyonyi initiated a move to collect signatures to impeach Mr Mpuuga as opposition commissioner. NUP later attempted to replace him with Mr Francis Zaake, but Parliament rejected the replacement, leaving Mpuuga in the position.

He will now face off with Mr Gyavira Ssebina Lubowa of NUP, Ms Rachael Nakitende of NRM, and other aspirants when nominations for MPs take place on October 23 and 24.