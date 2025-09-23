Mpuuga still undecided on seeking re-election in Nyendo-Mukungwe Constituency

Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality legislator Mr Mathias Mpuuga is yet to decide whether to seek re-election in next year’s general election, Daily Monitor has established.

Though several contenders have already expressed interest in replacing him, Mpuuga, a parliamentary commissioner, is still weighing his options.

"I am yet to make a decision whether to contest or not," Mpuuga told Monitor on September 22.

Over the weekend, the Democratic Front (DF), where Mr Mpuuga serves as president, announced that it will not field a presidential candidate in the general election. The incumbent, President Museveni, 81, who has been in power for nearly four decades, is seeking to retain his position at State House.

According to Mr Mpuuga, presidential elections since 1996 have been organized in ways that favour Mr Museveni, and participating without meaningful electoral reforms would only legitimize a sham process.

However, when asked why DF decided to field candidates in other positions despite their claim that elections are skewed, Mpuuga said the challenges mostly affect the presidency, making it strategic to contest other leadership positions.

"The political arguments for the presidency and decision to contest in others is in sync with three of our issues agenda-reform, transition, and reconciliation," he explained.

Mpuuga’s delay in announcing his next move has attracted mixed reactions from locals and politicians in Masaka City. Some claim he may not contest again to avoid being “humiliated by angry voters.”

Unlike other contenders who have already put up campaign posters in their constituencies, there is currently no campaign material for Mpuuga in Nyendo-Mukungwe.

Mr Ronald Kasekende, a resident and area mayoral contestant on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, claims that Mpuuga betrayed “their struggle” after accepting the controversial service award.

"He [Mpuuga] betrayed us as people of Nyendo/Mukungwe from the moment he engaged himself in the Shs 500m service award scandal. This was against the people’s ideology, but a self-centered move, so he feels so guilty to decide to contest again for fear of being judged harshly by the voters. Personally, I will not be surprised when he doesn’t contest again," he said.

Before forming DF, Mr. Mpuuga, 50, was NUP Vice President for the Buganda Region. However, he fell out with NUP last year over the Shs 500 million “service award” he received as parliamentary commissioner. While NUP labeled the payout as an abuse of office and demanded his resignation, Mpuuga insisted he had done nothing wrong.

Mr Peter Mukwaya, another resident of Nyendo/Mukungwe, said Mpuuga remains relevant in local politics despite criticism from some, especially those allied to NUP, the dominant party in the area.

"Like any human being, Mpuuga has his issues, but you can’t write him off. He is still a key player in Masaka politics. Trust me, any time he announces his bid to seek re-election, he will get quite a number of people that will rally behind him and will win," he said.

Mr Badru Abas Ssenyonga, another resident, said Mpuuga is caught in a political dilemma of his own making.

"I think, Mr. Mpuuga, as an old man with vast experience in politics, should choose not to stand again as MP to avoid being humiliated. Being a party president now, let him concentrate on building his young party," he said.

Those eyeing Mpuuga’s seat include Kampala-based lawyer Sam Muyizzi, Alice Nannungi, the incumbent Woman Councilor representing Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality at Masaka City Council, Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina, an accountant and deputy bursar at Makerere University, both NUP aspirants, Racheal Nakitende, the ruling National Resistance Movement flag bearer, and others yet to join the race.