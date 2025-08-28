Mukula exit paves way for Echodu victory

In one of the most closely watched contests of the NRM’s Central Executive Committee elections, Capt Mike Mukula, the incumbent vice chairman for eastern Uganda, abruptly withdrew from the race, clearing the way for newcomer David Calvin Echodu to defeat Namutumba District Woman MP Mariam Naigaga.

While announcing his withdrawal, Capt Mukula said he stepped out of the race for the party’s interest and introduced his successor to the chairperson to show unity. However, just hours after stepping down, Mr Mukula released a press statement saying he quit the race over widespread corruption and voter bribery in the campaign.

“After careful reflection, sober consideration, and with a clear conscience, I have taken the difficult but principled decision to withdraw my candidature for the position of national vice chairman (eastern region),” he said. But delegates who spoke to Daily Monitor said Capt Mukula withdrew after learning that he was headed for defeat. Capt Mukula has been the face of the NRM in eastern Uganda for nearly two decades, but his loss to Echodu marks a generational shift in the region’s politics. “I have been privileged to serve our great party and the people of eastern Uganda with loyalty, dedication, and unwavering commitment. My record speaks for itself in advancing the values of the NRM, mobilising support, and contributing to the stability and development of our nation,” Capt Mukula said.

He also warned that the ongoing electoral process has been “grossly compromised” by unethical practices. “The exercise has been marred by widespread corruption, open voter bribery, and the reckless expenditure of huge sums of money to influence delegates. Such practices undermine the very spirit, values, and historical mission upon which the NRM was founded,” Capt Mukula said. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to the NRM, to the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and to the continued transformation of eastern Uganda and the nation at large. I will continue to serve the people of Uganda in whichever capacity I can, guided always by the principles of patriotism, integrity, and service above self,” he added. Without the vice chairman seat, Capt Mukula also loses his place in the party’s top decision-making organ, significantly weakening his influence both regionally and nationally.

Who is Echodu

Mr David Calvin Echodu is a journalist and entrepreneur. He is a founder member of Pilgrim Africa, an international NGO headquartered in Seattle with offices in Uganda, which has focused mainly on fighting malaria and its effects in sub-Saharan Africa. Under his leadership, the NGO has partnered with global institutions such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Columbia and Oxford universities, and companies like Oxitec, a leading developer of biological pest-control solutions. Mr Echodu has also played a prominent role in NRM politics, particularly in Teso, and was recently declared unopposed as the party’s flagbearer for Soroti City in the 2026 elections.

In 2011, he financed mobilisation efforts that enabled Teso residents to document claims for livestock and property lost during the insurgency, following a compensation directive by President Museveni. He also funded NRM parliamentary flagbearers in Teso, contributing to the party’s resurgence in the region, and has consistently supported party activities during subsequent election cycles. To strengthen grassroots structures, he has financed meetings of NRM leaders at district and sub-county levels across Teso to promote party ideology and review manifesto implementation.

Mr Echodu is an alumnus of Makerere University and Washington University in the United States. He is married to Ms Dorothy Echodu, with whom he has two children. Ms Echodu, a US citizen, is the granddaughter of philanthropist and businessman Douglas Dillon, former US Treasury Secretary and former chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation.



