Muntu decries rampant land grabbing in Bunyoro region

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu has decried the rampant cases of land grabbing in Bunyoro Sub-region, which he says stem from the discovery of oil and gas.

Speaking during his campaign trail in Kikuube District, Hoima District, and Hoima Oil City, Gen Muntu said since oil was discovered in the Albertine Graben, many residents have been illegally evicted from their land by wealthy individuals and top government officials seeking to profit from compensation linked to oil developments. According to Gen Muntu, the land grabbers are highly connected and often use sophisticated technology to process land titles without the knowledge or consent of local landowners.

“The land grabbers are targeting oil royalties, which is forcing them to obtain land titles on people’s land without their knowledge,” he said. He said many affected families have been left landless, especially in Hoima, Kikuube, and Buliisa districts, where major oil and gas activities are taking place.

“Several citizens have been evicted from their land in the Albertine region where oil and gas activities are being carried out, and they have been left landless, mostly in Hoima, Kikuube, and Buliisa,” he added. The ANT presidential flagbearer warned that if such injustices are not addressed urgently, the oil and gas sector could turn into a curse for the people of Bunyoro rather than a blessing.

“If this issue is not addressed, oil and gas will likely be a curse to residents instead of transforming their lives economically,” Gen Muntu said. He also criticised the government for failing to improve teachers’ salaries, saying educators play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future leaders. “I want to condemn the government over its failure to increase salaries for teachers. Teachers are very important in nurturing future leaders, but they have been deceived repeatedly, which is not right,” he stated.

He further faulted the government for failing to ensure adequate drug supplies in public health facilities, forcing patients to buy medicines from private pharmacies. Mr Herbert Kato, the ANT parliamentary candidate for Bugahya County in Hoima District, revealed that some of the people evicted from their land are now living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Land and oil

Residents of Kikuube Town Council and Kyarusheisha in Kyangwali Sub-county told Gen Muntu that the problem of land grabbing in the district has worsened since the discovery of oil. “General, we have a serious problem of land grabbing as a result of the ongoing oil and gas activities, and it needs urgent attention,” the residents said.



