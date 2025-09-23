Muntu, Munyagwa, Nsereko, Kabuleta stranded as presidential nominations near deadline

Several presidential aspirants were still stranded at the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) by Tuesday evening as they pushed to have their supporter signatures verified ahead of the September 24 nomination deadline.

Those affected include Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) flag bearer Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, Common Man’s Party (CMP) president Mubarak Munyagwa, Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) president Muhammad Nsereko, and National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) leader Joseph Kabuleta.

Presidential aspirant Joseph Kabuleta (left) at the EC on September 23, 2025.

So far, the Commission has cleared five candidates for the 2026 presidential race after their supporter signatures were verified.

Since Saturday, several aspirants have been resubmitting signatures after the EC informed them that the earlier submissions did not meet the required minimum of 9,800 signatures from at least 98 districts.

The disgruntled aspirants, some accompanied by their supporters, camped at the Commission offices on Tuesday, demanding answers on why their signatures had not yet been cleared.

Out of the 32 aspirants the EC flagged over missing signatures, only Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) had been cleared by Monday. He is scheduled for nomination today, following Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The two-day presidential nomination exercise kicked off on Tuesday, with five aspirants already cleared by Monday evening. Those include President Museveni of the ruling NRM, Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party, and FDC’s Mr Mafabi, who was due for nomination today, September 23.

Frustrations

The People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) Electoral Management Committee chairperson, Mr Michael Kabaziguruka, together with ANT national coordinator Alice Alaso, demanded clarity on what was preventing their candidate from being cleared.

Mr Nsereko, the Kampala Central MP and president of EPU, accused the Commission of working for “one person who fears real competitors during the polls.”

Former presidential candidate John Katumba also voiced his frustration, claiming the process was deliberately designed to frustrate him.

He said only six signatures were missing from one district, and despite submitting 80 additional signatures, he has received no response from the EC since Monday. “If it means sleeping here at the Electoral Commission, I will do so to have my signatures verified,” Mr Katumba said.

Other aspirants still awaiting clearance include former presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe, David William Magezi, Ivan Kisaakye, and Dr Richard Tumwesigye.