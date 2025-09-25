Munyagwa nominated at the 11th hour as EC disqualifies 32

Former Kawempe South MP and Common Man’s Party presidential flagbearer Muhammad Munyagwa, was yesterday nominated to run for Uganda’s presidency in the forthcoming elections, following the disqualification of 32 candidates by the Electoral Commission (EC). Mr Munyagwa, a former diehard of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), arrived at the EC offices at around 3pm, just an hour before the official closure of nominations. Upon being nominated, he pledged to restore the rule of law and ensure democracy is practiced, rather than merely preached.

“I will advocate for the release of Dr Kizza Besigye within my first 100 days in office. Besides him, all political prisoners will be released alongside,” he said.

He also pledged to strengthen Uganda’s economy by ensuring that only meaningful, formidable investors contribute, warning that foreigners loitering illegally in the country would be deported immediately. Mr Munyagwa further promised to review the East African Common Market Protocol, citing issues such as Kenya banning Ugandan maize. “We have interests in Congo and South Sudan; we shall promote French, which has wider coverage, alongside English,” he said. He also pledged to nationalise certain health services to ensure care for those without wealth and to ban private education in Uganda.

Last nominee

Meanwhile, Mr Frank Bulira Kabinga, the leader of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP), was also nominated. He emphasised federalism as a key solution. “The biggest problem in our country is the system of governance. We want the 16 federal states in Uganda to compete among themselves,” he said. EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama cautioned candidates against starting campaigns before the official start date of September 29. “As we go into these campaigns, I urge you to respect one another, ensure peace, and refrain from attacking those with divergent views. The EC pledges to safeguard the rights of Ugandans to vote freely, and we shall organise a free and fair election,” he said.