Museveni breaks silence on chaotic bloody NRM polls

President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out about the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, condemning the violence, bribery, and result alteration, that marred the election.

In his statement released on Sunday evening, the President congratulated the NRM party members on the successful primaries held on July 17, 2025, where approximately 9.22 million members participated, representing about 50 per cent of the party's 18.5 million confirmed members.

"9.22 million members of our Party turning up on July 17, 2025, for the NRM Primaries, on a working day and mid-week, is not bad. Congratulations," President Museveni said in a statement.

However, he strongly condemned incidents of electoral malpractices, including altering results, tampering with registers, using violence, and bribing voters.

"These are politically and ideologically wrong and must be condemned by all the lovers of the NRM and Uganda," he emphasised.

The president explained that the purpose of electing leaders is to solve solvable problems for the people.

"Omukyeno, is a problem that could be solved if the necessary actions were taken... The purpose of electing leaders is to rationally choose leaders and a Party that can kukyenuura (solve) our mikyeno (solvable problems)," he said, using a local analogy to drive home his point.

President Museveni highlighted the party's achievements, including security, immunization, economic liberalization, and wealth creation programs.

"Where the NRM programmes are well implemented, the kukyenuura, takes place. You want examples? Here below they are: Security of person and property, immunization has eliminated polio, measles, etc., liberalization of the economy attracted so many investors that quickly helped us to end ebura (shortages) of the so-called essential commodities," he said.

The NRM members, especially the Bazzukulu.

Greetings and Congratulations on the NRM Primaries that were carried out on the 17th of July, 2025.

On that day, one of our sources has now told me that 9.22million members of our Party participated in the Primaries supporting the… pic.twitter.com/ivm8Wao1wd — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) July 20, 2025

The president cited specific examples of successful programs, including the Parish Development Model (PDM), which has brought strong testimonies from families that have benefited from it. He also mentioned the party's efforts to end poverty and improve the lives of Ugandans through wealth creation initiatives.

The president vowed to prosecute those responsible for electoral malpractices, starting with those who altered results.

"If you altered the results, we are coming for you. It is not only the registrar that knows the results village by village," he warned, emphasising that the voting process was transparent and that each village knows who and how many voted for each candidate.

He also called for scrutiny into allegations of bloated voter registers in some areas and promised to get to the bottom of the issue.

Ntungamo Municiplity MP Mr Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi after being hit during a polling station scuffle at All saints Church Ntungamo. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

"The issue of the registers needs more scrutiny. It is true, that we all edited the NRM village registers on the 6th of May, 2025... However, it is also true that I heard of some bloated villages later. We shall get to the bottom of it," he said.

The president urged NRM supporters not to be provoked by the challenges encountered during the primaries, assuring them that the party would get to the culprits.

"Where problems were encountered, do not be provoked. We shall get the culprits," he said.

Despite the challenges, President Museveni congratulated NRM members, noting that in many areas, the voting process went well.

"In spite of those pollutants to our beautiful and massive democratic process, in many areas, the voting went on well from what I have gathered. I, therefore, congratulate the NRM members," he said.



