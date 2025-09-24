Against a groundswell of resentment particularly among young voters and other low tier groups due to youth unemployment, institutionalised corruption and poor service delivery,President Museveni yesterday turned to the universal language, money, as he made pitch for a seventh elective term in office. Speaking at his nomination rally at Kololo Independence Grounds, President Museveni dangled cash to various groups, from religious leaders to local leaders to unemployed graduates, to low tier groups including fishermen, boda boda riders and ghetto groups to recapitalise their businesses or engage in productive ventures.

After introduction in English and briefly in Swahili and thanking “everyone here for supporting my candidature,” President Museveni, speaking to a mix of visibly jaded and jolly sun burnt crowd, called for someone to translate his speech to Luganda, a widely spoken dialect across Uganda, “so that my people here in Buganda can hear.” The NRM lost massively in Buganda and largely in the central region, which regime acolytes discounted as embodiment of Buganda ethno-nationalism.

However, to many observer the loss had less to do with ethnicity and largely a culmination of an alliance that gradually frayed at the edges after the government took its foot off the gas pedal leaving the National Unity Platform (NUP) red beret to sweep away the last yellow flag posts precariously hanging across Buganda and by extension, Busoga. Amid high youth unemployment, corruption, rampant nepotism and patronage, and since 2019 to date, the increased abduction of NUP supporters, about a dozen of whom are missing half a decade later, by security agencies, it was a repudiation.

“I want you to understand the following. First of all, the meaning of production and distribution. Now with production, I want to thank all the wealth creators in the sector of money. If you go to agriculture….,” Mr Museveni started off, before calling his aides to play a pre-recorded video of one of the success stories of one Joseph Ijara from Serere District.

The President, in power for 39 years, explained that 12 years ago, only 32 percent of homesteads in Uganda were engaged in wealth creation, while 68 percent were not. He noted that recent figures showed improvement, with only 33 percent still not engaged in the money economy. To address this gap, the President outlined new programmes intended to ensure that no Ugandan is left behind, pledging cash handouts to several Ugandans to drive them out of poverty.

Unemployed graduates

A 2022 Employment and Skills Status Report by the National Planning Authority detailed that around 700,000 young people reach working age annually. Of this, only 12.86 percent secures formal employment according to a March 2025 survey by Mastercard Foundation. President Museveni promised to put in place a special fund from which graduates without jobs can tap. “I want to bring my ideas that I had brought many years ago. I had an idea that a university graduate who fails to get a job in two years should go to a fund and capital to start his or her own business. We are going to create this fund for graduates who fail to get jobs,” he said.

Fishmongers

For centuries gone by, fishing was a preserve for the peasant communities—in Buganda and Busoga—around Lake Victoria, and other communities around lakes Kyoga, Edward, Albert, and George, who mainly used primitive traditional gears such as spears, arrows, and other crude fish capture methods including capture by hands. Today, the industry is big business, one that has sucked in everyone—from the ruling class, businessmen, and foreigners—Europeans, Indians and Chinese, to the peasant communities across the 21 districts bordering the major water bodies in the country.

In late 2017, President Museveni deployed the UPDF to fight illegal fishing on the major lakes after the failure of marine police. What followed was an endless supply of horror stories of the would-be saviours turning into tormentors and day-time robbers that pushed fishermen on the brink. Yesterday, the President announced a special tailored fund to cater to the needs of fisher mongers.

In the crowd at Kololo, the Owino Fish Traders Association hoisted a banner pledging support for the NRM candidate, who explained that money provided under the government’s latest anti-poverty antidote, the Parish Development Model (PDM) was not sufficient for fishers. “The money you need as a fisherman is more than that in PDM. We are going to create their own special fund and it will be given to each landing site across the country,” he added.

Local leaders

Local leaders who were previously excluded from accessing PDM funds are also expected to benefit under the new arrangement. The scheme involves giving Shs100m to the 10, 594 parishes, to be given to Saccos and enterprise groups for onward lending to subsistence households. An additional Shs15 million will be allocated to each parish every year specifically for local leaders. “In the coming Kisanja, we have a number of programmes to transform our people from poverty to money economy. We are going to maintain PDM, but also add another Shs15m per parish per year for leaders in the area. The leaders were not allowed to compete for this money with the locals, so we are going to add this money,” he said.

Cultural and religious leaders

The President explained that while ordinary Ugandans would continue benefiting from PDM, these leaders require tailored support for their institutions. “I have been discussing with the religious leaders and culture leaders and they also need their funds. We are going to create their fund for their respective groups and will give them money according to their groups. The money will be for these leaders and other people can go to parishes,” he noted. He added: “All these are to ensure nobody is left behind. We are going to start from wealth creation.”



Boda bodas

Estimates indicate that Uganda has more than 1.5 million boda boda motorcycles, majority of which operate in urban centres, constituting an integral part of the transport industry. his inauguration in 1986 said “Africa’s problems are leaders who overstay in power” but has since changed stance to “Africa’s problems are leaders who over stay in power without being elected”, revealed that boda boda riders in Kampala had already benefited, with Shs10 billion disbursed to their groups, and assured that riders in other regions would also receive funding. “We have dealt with boda bodas in Kampala. I was able to put Shs10b in their groups. We are now going to deal with others at the right time,” he said.

Ghetto “youths”

Ghettos in Uganda gained prominence in Bobi Wine and Nubian Lee’s song, Ghetto, in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Chogm, in 2007. The song took a swipe at the government for its pre-Chogm preparations targeting slums around Kampala, and politicians habitually looking down upon certain classes of people, only thinking about them around election time.

The entry of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, into politics in 2017 and declaring intention to run for presidency in July 2019 endeared politicians and the NRM to ghetto groups for support. Since the last presidential elections, the ruling NRM and its state functionary have stepped up past efforts to court the ghetto base, largely Mr Kyagulanyi’s support base, especially around Buganda and Busoga, where the NRM lost massively.

The President said that funds had already been extended to ghetto residents in Kampala and Mbale, and plans were underway to expand the programme to Jinja and other districts. “I have already started the ghetto funds. I handled the people of Kampala and Mbale. We now need to deal with those in Jinja and other ghetto groups in other parts of the country,” he said in the nearly one hour-long speech. With the routine concerns about youth unemployment countrywide and increased disillusionment, especially among urban dwellers, the state has since the last polls amplified engaging the youth in different programs not limited to Emyoogaga, PDM, and Presidential Initiative Skilling Programmes.

The President even appointed Maj Gen Christopher Ddamurila, the director of Police Crime Intelligence, to mobilise the ghetto and form Saccos. Beyond wealth creation, President Museveni outlined ensuring that health centres are stocked with drugs, fighting corruption and infrastructure. He, has, however, been dolling out billions of shillings to different groups since May when he embarked on PDM tours in Buganda region.