Museveni, Kyagulanyi unveil manifestoes ahead of 2026 polls

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has been in power for 40 years under the stewardship of President Museveni, on Monday unveiled a new manifesto he intends to rely on to convince Ugandans to give him another mandate to rule them for another five years.

Some of the sticky issues Mr Museveni, 81, intends to address with his 2026-2031 new social contract with Ugandans are corruption, impunity and high youth unemployment.

“People going to the Middle East to look for jobs, what are you going to look for? The Middle East should be coming to work here. You leave jobs here, and you go to work in the Middle East. You leave jobs here, you go to work in the Middle East,” Mr Museveni asked as he launched the manifesto at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Mr Museveni’s message comes on the heels of reports of increasing cases of Ugandans dying in the Middle East having travelled there in search of jobs.

On the other hand, the leading opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also unveiled his manifesto as he seeks to unseat Mr Museveni, whom he says has failed to address the real issues affecting ordinary Ugandans.

Riding on the promise of “A New Uganda Now,” Mr Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, said he would restore freedom, constitutionalism, and human rights, including Gender Equity.

He also promises to create 10 million new jobs by 2032, leveraging tourism, manufacturing, sports, and the creative Economy.