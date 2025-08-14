Museveni, Nandala light up 2026 presidential race

As the exercise of collecting presidential nomination forms entered its third day yesterday, two major political parties — the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) — officially joined the race. President Museveni, the NRM’s candidate and current head of state, had his forms collected on his behalf by the party’s National Vice Chairperson, Moses Kigongo, and Secretary General, Richard Todwong. The FDC, which endorsed Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi as its presidential flagbearer, sent Soroti City West MP Jonathan Ebwalu to pick up its forms. They were joined by Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, the presidential candidate for the Common Man’s Party, who also picked forms to challenge President Museveni’s nearly four decades in power. The entry of these high-profile contenders has energised the race, which so far has drawn interest from 121 registered Ugandan voters.

The Electoral Commission (EC) began issuing the nomination forms on Monday to any eligible Ugandan voter intending to run for president in 2026. The exercise is expected to end on September 24. Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, said candidates can send representatives to collect nomination forms on their behalf. For political parties, if the aspirant is not the one picking the forms, the task must be done by the party’s secretary general or someone with written authorisation from the secretary general. Each aspirant or their representative is given a nomination form, supporter forms for gathering signatures from at least 100 registered voters in no fewer than two-thirds of all districts in Uganda (98 districts), and guidelines for the nomination process and related activities.

These documents must be returned to the Commission by September 10, two weeks before the presidential nominations scheduled for September 23 and 24. For President Museveni, this marks the official start of his bid for a seventh term.

Mr Todwong said the NRM will soon unveil some new plans to Ugandans. “Expect many new things because the society keeps changing, and we also change by the dynamics of the society, so we shall bring many new things which we shall unveil in our manifesto,” he said. While collecting the NRM nomination forms on June 28, President Museveni — who has been in power for nearly 40 years — promised that his seventh term would focus on fighting corruption, which the Inspector General of Government recently said costs Uganda Shs9 trillion every year. Similarly, Mr Ebwalu said the FDC plans to eliminate corruption, promote good governance, end inequality, and make sure every Ugandan can access services without discrimination.

“We are operating a broken health system where the rich can pay and get good medical services in high-class hospitals, while the poor die helplessly. Look at the schools where the rich will take their children to powerful schools while the poor ones will go to low-standard schools, and that is one of the diseases we are coming to cure,” he said. Mr Nandala was yesterday officially unveiled as the FDC flag bearer, as the party launched it 2026-2031 manifesto. Mr Munyagwa, a former FDC loyalist now leading the Common Man’s Party, said his first act as president will be to pull Uganda out of the East African Community. At around 3pm, Mr Stephen Nyeko arrived at the Electoral Commission headquarters ringing a bell and shouting, “Uganda, it’s time!” Mr Nyeko, another presidential hopeful, said he joined the race because of widespread youth unemployment, the high cost of living, and poor health and education services.

“I conducted my research across the country and found out that the youth are suffering so much with unemployment and poor healthcare. I am a graduate from Makerere University, but I can tell you that getting jobs requires paying bribes, yet the majority cannot afford it,” he said. Mr Ronald Katushabe, aka Justice Hunter, another presidential hopeful arrived at the Electoral Commission headquarters on a bicycle. He told reporters that his leadership would restore justice and equality for all. Apostle Mathiew Mutyaba, who is visually and physically impaired, also joined the race. He said his disability does not make him unfit for the job, adding that he would end the ongoing migration of Ugandan youth to other countries in search of jobs.

Similarly, Mr Jude Lubega Kabiito, a primary school teacher from Wakiso, said the poor living conditions of teachers at all levels had pushed him to join the race and fight for their welfare. He said: “The extravagance of these government officials in many districts is also a factor for my coming to reduce them, and that money can be directed to infrastructure development, among others.” Thirty-three-year-old Ali Zziwa Sembule from Buikwe District said he joined the presidential race because of the high unemployment rate affecting educated Ugandans.

Some of the presidential aspirants

• Nathan Nandala Mafabi – FDC

• Yoweri Museveni – NRM

• Mubaraka Munyagwa – Common Man’s Party

• Stephen Nyeko

• Sam Koojo - Independent

• Pauline Nankambwe - Independent

• Alvin Mivule-Independent

• Wycliffe Kasaijja - Independent

• Elton Joseph Mabirizi - Conservative Party

• Richard Tumwesigye - Independent

• Gerald Malinga - Independent

• Faith Namusana - Independent

• Robert Mutono - Independent

• Victoria Ayeza Abigail - Independent

• Benjamin Kalyesubula - Independent

• Jorine Najjemba - Independent

• Mutasa Kafeero - Revolutionary Peoples Party

• Moses Mayanja - Independent

• David William Magezi - Independent

• John Katumba - Independent

• Robert Alena -Independent

• Frances Mawejje - Independent

• Ivan Kisakye - Independent

• Dan Kamusiime - Independent

• Godwin Birungi

• Pastor Joseph Kiganda

• Muteesa Hannington

• Usaama Abdallah Ssemogerere

• Nathan Ssekyazze

• Acayo Santa

• Akankwasa Jolivious

• Noah Dennis Mubiru

• Voniter Nassanga

• Mwebembezi Emmanuel

• Paul Opio

• Mugabi David

• Oscar Otim

• Joseph Kirunda

• Deogratius Akampurira

• Kemz Mubangizi

• Willy Mayambala

• Stuart Akatwijuka

• Kasim Male

• Ayeza Abigail Victoria

• Ronald Katushabe

• Matthew Mutyaba

• Jude Lubega Kabiito

• Ali Zziwa Sembule

• Jovan Kazibwe

• Yvonne Mpambara

• David Mugabi

• Jochan Gabriel