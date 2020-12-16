Museveni plans to tackle land conflicts in Kasese 

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

By Morris Mumbere More by this Author

By Enid Ninsiima More by this Author

By Joel Kaguta More by this Author

National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has outlined plans to deal with land conflicts and perennial floods in Kasese District.

Mr Museveni, who is aiming at winning back the district from the Opposition, was yesterday meeting local NRM leaders and flag bearers at Nyakasanga in Kasese Municipality.

The President promised to return to Kasese after the elections to discuss how best land can be utilised for commercial farming.

“If the land is small, then we should look for enterprises that can be done on small land, and they (enterprises) are there. If the problem is lack of water, the solution we have is irrigation,” Mr Museveni said.

“Therefore, you support NRM so that after elections, I would have to come here and have a conference where we can discuss which enterprises we can have here. Let us look for an answer for all the homesteads whether they have small land or big land,” he added.

In 2016, Mr Museveni got 97,367 votes against Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye’s 132,762 votes in the district.

On the issue of finding a lasting solution to the perennial floods in Rwenzori Sub-region, the President said he had noted the issue, and will continue having discussions on dealing with it.

In a memorandum read by the district NRM general secretary, Mr Fred Police Businge, the leaders reminded the President of his previous pledge to procure heavy duty machines for routine de-silting rivers Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mubuku.

“We are grateful for the emergency response you have always given us. We request for machinery to deal with River Nyamwamba. You promised a D10 machine to work on the river. We request that this be fast-tracked becausemore than 100 families in this parish (Kanyengeya) have been displaced by floods,” Mr Businge said.

The rehabilitation of Rwenzururu Kingdom and the fate of the Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, who has not stepped in his kingdom since his arrest in 2016, were not mentioned in the meeting.

More than 200 other people were arrested during a raid by security personnel on his palace on November 27, 2016.

More than 100 people, including security personnel were killed in the clashes between the army and the Omusinga’s guards.

Other unresolved issues in the district include the fate of Basongora and Banyabindi chiefdoms, the construction of a modern palace for Omusinga Mumbere, the controversial proposal to split the district and revamping the railway line.

The NRM vice chairperson for western region, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said he had had discussions with the kingdom leadership, adding that he would provide a brief to the President about what was agreed upon.

Other issues are elevating Kasese Airfield to an airport, revamping Kilembe Copper Mines, compensating for vehicles burnt down by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in 2000 and properties taken by the National Resistance Army during the Bush War, and construction of another government hospital.

Before addressing the meeting, Mr Museveni commissioned the Ishaka-Katunguru road that was recently constructed by Portuguse firm Mota-Engil at Shs118b and Kasese Central Market at Shs14.9b.

The market was funded by the African Development Bank. It has 467 stalls and 311 lockups.

What voters say



Topher Kamabu

I have not benefited from these five years of NRM. If I had an opportunity to reach the President, I would ask him when he is releasing my king and all the people he was arrested with.

I want the next president to unite the ethnic tribes in Kasese because conflicts hinder our development.

Maliam Biira

Comparing the current situation with the past, President Museveni has consolidated peace and security. Government has also improved education, roads and rural electrification.

Edson Kule

Government has failed to fulfill its pledge of constructing Kasese airport. They have always deceived us about the railway line.

