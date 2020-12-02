Museveni's brother sues NRM party

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

Mr Godfrey Aine Kaguta, aka Sodo, an independent candidate for Mawogola North in Sembabule District, has sued the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party for not endorsing him as the party’s flag bearer for the parliamentary seat.

In a suit filed before the High Court in Kampala on November 25, Mr Aine, a younger brother of President Museveni, is challenging the decision of the NRM electoral commission not to declare him winner of the party primaries.

“The decision of the respondent (NRM party) to declare that there was no winner of the National Resistance Movement flag bearer for the Mawogola North constituency elections and refer the matter to the Central Executive Committee of the respondent for a decision, is …tainted with illegality, procedural impropriety and is null and void,” Mr Aine states.

He argues that following his declaration as the winner and flag bearer of the seat, his closest rival, Ms Shartsi Musherure (daughter to Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kutesa), on October 2, petitioned the party elections tribunal, challenging his victory.

“On October 6, the NRM electoral disputes tribunal summoned us (Mr Aine and Ms Musherure) for a hearing to be held on the October 8, on which the hearing was conducted and ruling reserved,” Mr Aine said.

“On the October 15, I was verbally informed that the chairman of the NRM election disputes tribunal had delivered the decision on the petition and wherein he has held that the petition had succeeded and that, however, without the proper exercise of voter franchise, the tribunal is not able to pronounce a winner of the election and recommended the parties to the Central Executive Committee for directions.”

Mr Aine contends that the decision was an abdication of the mandate of the NRM election disputes tribunal, which is illegal and irregular.

“On the same night of the October 15, I was similarly advised that the secretary general of the respondent, by letter addressed to the chairman of the Electoral Commission of Uganda and copied to me, notified the chairperson that the NRM would not endorse any candidate to contest and carry its flag for the position.” The two candidates have since been campaigning as independents.

Mr Aine now wants the court to quash the election tribunal’s decisions and declare him as the NRM’s flag bearer.

In a related development, Ms Musherure yesterday applied to court to be added as a joint respondent to the suit because she has been part of the elections that were postponed twice due to electoral irregularities.

Ms Katembwe Kutesa, a lawyer, who has sworn in an affidavit in support of Ms Musherure’s application said: “If the decisions are quashed, the effect would be to uphold the September 30 declarations of the 1st respondent (Mr Aine) as winner by the NRM district elections officer. This would greatly prejudice the applicant’s interests as the main contender and runner-up.” Presiding judge Musa Ssekaana asked the parties yesterday to file in their written submissions which he will base on to make his ruling on Monday.