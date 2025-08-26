Museveni tasks NRM leaders to fight corruption, poverty

President Museveni yesterday rallied the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders to take the lead in fighting corruption and poverty, which he believes could derail all the gains made by his government that has been in power for almost 40 years.

Speaking to delegates of the NRM Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday, Mr Museveni, who also serves as the National Chairman of the NRM, emphasised that local NRM leaders are in a prime position to combat corruption and alleviate the suffering of Ugandans.

“Fight corruption in your areas, prevent corrupt individuals from hindering your progress, stealing Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, or accepting bribes. I have heard reports of people paying for jobs in local government. Do not let them take advantage. Do not allow our people to endure hardships due to the corruption of government officials,” he said.

The President outlined Uganda's economic growth, noting its increase from $3.9b (Shs13.9 trillion) in1986 to $66b (Shs233.86 trillion) today.

He mentioned the country’s goal of becoming a high-middle-income economy worth $500b (Shs1.77 quadrillion) and highlighted the five key phases of economic development: minimum recovery, production expansion, diversification, value addition, and the current knowledge economy phase. He cited local innovations like the Kira electric buses, vaccine production, and computer manufacturing as signs of progress.

“Ensure that the police combat crime, and if they fail, report them...Murram roads should be properly maintained. We are allocating Shs1.3b (Shs4.61 trillion) to maintain existing roads. If leaders believe the funds are insufficient, they should inform us, and we will increase the allocation,” he added.

The President pledged free education for all Ugandan children in public schools if the NRM is re-elected.

“If the NRM wins the election, we will push for free education in government schools...The youth in the presidential skilling hubs are school dropouts who couldn't afford fees; I urge you to support this initiative for free education next year,” he added.

Delegates attend the National Conferences of the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at Kololo Grounds in Kampala on August 25, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The President expressed dismay over schools charging illegal fees despite government funding, which burdens poor families. He also emphasised the need for all Ugandans to participate in the money economy, highlighting that 33 percent of households remain outside it.

He urged families to produce both food and cash to improve their livelihoods. The NRM Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, urged the delegates to prioritise the party over personal interests.

“We are a family. Focus on the party’s mission, objectives, and goals rather than personal ambitions,”he said.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, revealed recently that Uganda loses close to $2.7b (Shs9.56 trillion) to corruption every year.