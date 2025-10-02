Museveni tips Lango on wealth

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to take charge of their economic destiny by making better use of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to create their own wealth.

PDM is a key plank of President Museveni’s strategy to transform subsistence households into the money economy by promoting economic development in rural parishes and urban wards.

Mr Museveni, while campaigning in Amolatar District yesterday said the programme has the potential to propel millions of Ugandans towards prosperity.

“So, I am appealing to all Ugandans, chase can (poverty) from your home, and do it by doing something that will bring food on your table but also money in your pocket. And the government has already given you how to start,” he told a rally at Amolatar Secondary School.

“This PDM money, Shs100 million per parish. In five years, that is Shs500 million in one parish. And in the third year, the ones who get first, go back to the circle. The money will never come back to the government. It will remain in your parish,” he said.

About PDM

The PDM is a seven-pillar strategy that focuses on production, processing, and marketing, as well as infrastructure and economic services, financial inclusion, social services, mindset change, and governance.

Mr Museveni emphasised that by tapping into these pillars, Ugandans could unlock their potential and become active participants in the country’s economic growth.

He urged Ugandans to embrace the initiative, saying people can actually take ownership of their economic development and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

In February 2022, President Museveni launched PDM as a multi-sectoral strategy for transforming subsistence households into the money economy of the country.

Under this ambitious programme, 30 percent of the allocation to every parish or ward is meant for women, 30 percent for the youth, while older persons and PWDs are supposed to fetch at least 10 percent each.

To increase household food security, incomes and quality of life of Ugandans, beneficiaries are supposed to be organised and supported to, among others, identify, prioritise and respond to their own needs.

However, the government’s implementing agency – the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development – previously said that persons with disabilities or PWDs and older persons are not consuming all their allocations.

“The report that we have in our ministry is indicating that older persons and persons with disability are not consuming all their money. Some of the monies are being returned or are being given to other interest groups and other beneficiaries,” Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister, told this newspaper in Lira City on September 10.

Unfulfilled pledges

President Museveni said he is aware of the promise he made concerning the upgrade of the Namasale –Amolatar-Ochero-Dokolo road to bitumen.

However, he did not commit on when the government would fulfil the promise. On the issue of resolving the ongoing conflict between the fishing community and the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), the head of state said he would first consult leaders in the districts surrounding the water bodies before committing himself.

PDM key areas

Production and marketing: Citizens can engage in agricultural enterprises such as coffee, cotton, and maize production, and benefit from government-supported initiatives like the e-voucher system for farm inputs and the e-extension service.

Financial inclusion: The PDM promotes access to financial services, including savings, credit, and insurance, to help households manage their finances effectively and make informed investment decisions.

Infrastructure development: The government is committed to improving infrastructure, such as roads, markets, and water facilities, to facilitate economic activity and enhance the quality of life.