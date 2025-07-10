Music to voters’ ears: Inside Gen Moses Ali election bid

After making headlines for all the wrong reasons following his nomination by the ruling NRM party, 86-year-old Gen Moses Ali has already hit the ground running as he seeks to extend his stay in Parliament.

Gen Ali, who has won all but one (2006) of the parliamentary contests he has contested between 2001 and 2021, intends to mount his 2026 campaign in much the same way he was recently nominated. Just as he was nominated while seated in his car, Gen Ali appears set to remain seated as his team undertakes most of the heavy lifting during the forthcoming months of electioneering.

Already, his team is harnessing the power of music and song to connect with voters in Adjumani District. Mindful of the cultural significance of music in the Madi Sub-region, a local artiste, Mr Stephen Anyovi Songa of Kombo Crew, has been drafted in to craft songs that resonate deeply with the community.

The reliance on music is a logical choice, not least because Gen Ali, who struggles to speak, can only spend a few minutes on the campaign trail. Songs, therefore, come in handy. Songa’s latest compositions wax lyrical about Ali’s political contributions to the Madi Sub-region, highlighting the ageing the retired General’s dedication to local development and progress.

Courting the youth

By weaving these themes into his songs, Songa articulates Gen Ali’s vision and achievements in a way that is both relatable and memorable for voters. The lyrics not only praise his efforts in improving infrastructure, particularly the long-anticipated Laropi Bridge, but also address crucial issues such as the Apaa land conflict.

Moreover, the songs emphasise Ali’s aspirations for Adjumani, including attaining municipality status for the town council, and extending clean and safe drinking water. While Ali’s physical limitations explain why he has embraced music as a campaign tool, the 2024 census shows Adjumani’s population of 297,894 is largely young. Specifically, the elderly population stands at just 24,778. As young people are particularly receptive to political messaging through music, Songa’s compositions could yet prove to be Ali’s trump card.

“The musical approach not only entertains but also educates the electorate about the candidate’s plans and past successes, creating a strong emotional connection that can influence voter sentiment,” Ms Salima Adania, a registered voter in Adjumani, said.

She added: “Through this innovative strategy, Gen Ali is not just campaigning; he is building a narrative of hope and progress that resonates deeply within the community.” In one of his compositions, Songa croons: “Even if you can’t talk or speak, we just need to hear that deep roar from you like the sound of a lion in the wild.” He continues: “You promised to construct the road from Atiak to Laropi, and it has been done. You assured us of electricity from the national grid, and we now have power. You are also nearing completion of a multimillion-shilling water project. This is our moment to express gratitude for your dedicated service in government by entrusting you with our votes.”

NRM race

During the first joint campaign for the NRM primary elections in Ukusijoni Sub-county, Ali, currently Uganda’s Second Deputy Prime Minister, was represented by his chief campaign agent. His team insists it will leave no stone unturned as the ailing General attempts to secure the NRM flag ahead of next year’s parliamentary poll. Among those contesting for the NRM party flag for Member of Parliament are Nixon Owole, a former Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Adjumani; Moses Kibrai, a former Chief Finance Officer in Adjumani; and Santos Adrawa. Gen Ali has formally notified the NRM Electoral Commission of his decision not to participate in joint campaign activities.

This has placed the General’s age squarely at the centre of the NRM primary contest. “You cannot replace an old person with another old person,” said Mr Adrawa, adding that his fellow contenders, like Ali, are also advanced in age. Mr Owole, who previously served as Adjumani District chairperson for two terms before becoming RDC, expressed confidence in his candidacy. He cited his past achievements and experience as reasons he is the strongest contender. “I am the strongest candidate capable of representing you as MP,” he said. Mr Kibrai, meanwhile, is focusing his campaign on promoting peace and driving economic development in Adjumani. He wants to empower local communities through the creation of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos).

Who is Gen Moses Ali?

Gen Moses Ali, born on April 5, 1939, is a key figure in Uganda’s military and political spheres. He joined the army at a young age, receiving advanced training in Israel and the UK, and rose swiftly through the ranks—from 2nd Lieutenant in 1969 to Brigadier by 1974. He served under Idi Amin as Minister of Interior and later Finance, but fell out with the regime and lost his military privileges. After Amin’s fall in 1979, Ali went into exile and later led the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF) rebel group during the 1980s. In 1986, he reconciled with President Museveni, integrating his fighters into the national army and earning the rank of Major General.

He was promoted to Lieutenant General in 2003 and to General in 2012. Gen Ali has since retired from active service but remains politically active, holding various Cabinet roles, including Deputy Prime Minister. He also led peace efforts with the UNRF II rebels (now defunct) in 2002.



