Nambooze, Bakaluba renew rivalry in race for Mukono

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) is facing fresh divisions in Mukono District after two political heavyweights declared interest in the Mukono Municipality parliamentary seat ahead of next year’s general election.

District chairperson Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa has announced his bid to unseat the incumbent legislator Betty Nambooze, accusing her of failing to meet the expectations of voters. His decision has deepened fault lines within NUP, which is already grappling with disputes over its flagbearer selection process. The cracks first appeared when Rev Mukasa lost the party ticket for the district chairperson seat to former Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga.

Stung by the defeat, he declared he would run for the Mukono Municipality parliamentary seat as an independent, though he insists he remains “NUP-leaning.” Mr Ssenyonga, on the other hand, had initially expressed interest in returning to Parliament by contesting in Mukono South. That constituency has attracted several aspirants, including NUP-leaning hopeful Wilson Male, former Makerere University guild president Robert Maseruka, Dr Living Robert Kikulwe, and Merhab Nalumu. But during a party mobilisation rally in Nakifuma on July 27, NUP’s vice president for Buganda Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi revealed that the party had convinced Mr Ssenyonga to step aside in Mukono South and instead contest the district chairperson seat.

The announcement exposed deeper rifts, with some NUP supporters questioning the fairness of the decision. Mr Julius Nkangi, a party supporter in Mukono South, said Mr Kivumbi’s statement undermined the democratic spirit of the vetting process. “We have different aspirants competing for the party flag in Mukono South. Declaring that Mr Ssenyonga should step aside in favour of young people creates the impression that the ticket is being handed to Robert Maseruka. That is unfair,” he said. Others, such as Mr Bernard Ssempaka, the councillor for Nakifuma-Naggalama, also voiced concern. “In a party that values democracy, no leader should declare a flagbearer before the vetting process concludes,” he noted.

Counter-accusations

Rev Mukasa himself has accused the party of sidelining him despite his contributions. “I have supported NUP diligently. Unlike others who shout at rallies, I quietly write cheques and stand by the party. It is unfair to treat me as an outsider,” he argued. But Ms Nambooze, who doubles as Mukono District NUP chairperson, fired back, accusing Rev Mukasa of undermining the party’s work at the district level. She accused him of failing to set up a district service commission for three years. “The party president asked him to operationalise the commission, but he refused. This weakened our efforts in health and education and drained our struggle against the NRM government,” she said.

Despite the accusations, Rev Mukasa attended the vetting exercise for the district chairperson seat in early August but lost out to Mr Ssenyonga. Soon after, he confirmed his independent bid for Mukono Municipality, claiming he had consulted with party leadership. “The party allowed me to contest in a constituency of my choice, just as they asked Hon Ssenyonga to switch roles. I remain loyal to NUP, and I will mobilise independents to support our president, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi, even as I contest in Mukono Municipality,” he said. However, Mr Kyagulanyi, the NUP principal and presidential flagbearer, has repeatedly stated that the party will back only official cardholders, not independents.

This hardline stance casts doubt on Rev Mukasa’s claim of continued loyalty. Mukono Municipality has been under Opposition control since its creation, with Ms Nambooze as its only MP. But her grip is now under threat, not only from Rev Mukasa but also from a crowded field of contenders. So far, the race has drawn Dr Sarah Daisy Nabatanzi Sonko of the NRM, Allan Mawanda of the Democratic Front, George Fred Kagimu of DP, independent Andrew Ssenyonga, and independents Daniel Lugoloobi and James Katete. More aspirants are expected to join in the coming months.

BACKGROUND

The clash between Ms Nambooze and Rev Mukasa is not new. The two first faced off in 2006 for the Mukono North constituency. Rev Mukasa initially won but was later thrown out by the Supreme Court over electoral malpractice, paving the way for Ms Nambooze’s by-election victory in 2009. When Mukono Municipality constituency was created in 2010, Ms Nambooze shifted there and has retained the seat ever since. Rev Mukasa meanwhile moved to Mukono South, winning in 2011 but losing the seat to Mr Ssenyonga in 2016. He later ran for the district chairperson position in 2021, winning on the NUP ticket.



