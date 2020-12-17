Namisindwa leaders ask  Museveni to fulfil pledges

By YAHUDU KITUNZI More by this Author

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in Namisindwa District have asked President Museveni to fulfil the pledges he made during the previous campaigns.

During a meeting at the district headquarters on Monday, the leaders said Opposition supporters and candidates are using unfulfilled pledges to decampaign the President’s candidature ahead of forthcoming General Election.

Some of the unfulfilled pledges include tarmacking of Munamba-Magale-Bumbo and Kufu-Bukhaweka-Bupoto-Magale roads.

Ms Sarah Netalisire, the NRM flag bearer for the District Woman MP seat, said the roads are in a sorry state, adding that delaying to tarmac them has affected the economic growth of the area.

Roads

“We appreciate our President for giving us Bumboi- Manafwa-Lwakhakha road but we request him to fulfill other pledges,” she said.

Mr George William Wopuwa, the district chairperson, said most incumbents lost their seats because of the poor service delivery in the area.

“We failed to work on these roads or follow up the presidential pledges and we become [political] casualties,” Mr Wopuwa said.

“We are facing a lot of difficulties in mobilising support for the party flag bearers because what was promised has not been fulfilled,” he added.

Mr Richard Mataya, the NRM flag bearer for Bubulo East, said some party leaders are supporting independent candidates.

“We need unity to defeat Opposition,” Mr Mataya said.

He said when the district was carved out of Manafwa in 2017, Mr Museveni pledged to provide piped water, electricity.

Mr Samuel Eyenga, the team leader- President Museveni’s campaign , asked the voters to trust President Museveni with another term to enable him complete the pending projects such as roads and Emiyooga, among others.

“All the issues raised by the leaders in the meeting will be handled as soon as possible and some of the issues are already captured in President Museveni’s manifesto,” Mr Eyenga said.