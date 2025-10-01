Nandala criticises govt over land grabbing in Buvuma

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi yesterday took his campaign to Buvuma Islands, where he accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government of neglecting the area for years, land injustices, and failure to deliver public services. Addressing supporters at Kirongo Landing Site, Mr Mafabi condemned what he called “decades of silence” on issues affecting islanders.

During a visit to St Mary’s Buvuma Primary School, he expressed shock at the state of the facilities.

“It is heartbreaking to see children learning in such a filthy environment. This is not the future we should be building for Uganda,” he said.

“For more than 30 years, NRM has ruled this country, and our children in Buvuma are still studying in mud-and-wattle classrooms,” he added. “The roads are impassable, the health services are non-existent, and land rights have been trampled on.”

Local residents echoed his concerns. Ms Olivia Nasuuna complained that land had been grabbed for palm oil plantations, leaving many families landless. “Our land was taken without proper compensation. Some of us were paid peanuts, others got nothing. Now we are even being chased from the lake,” she said. Mr Jonathan Ebwaru, MP for Soroti West Division, said islanders had been neglected to the point of desperation. “Many have been reduced to beggars,” he said. Mr Mafabi pledged sweeping land reforms if elected president.

“People must be paid fair compensation, and in fact, they deserve a share of the profits from oil palm products too,” he said. He urged islanders to vote for leaders who would listen and act. “You deserve better. Buvuma deserves better. Let’s build a new Uganda that works for the people, not one that sells off their future,” he said. Mr Mafabi is today expected to cross to Busoga Sub-region, where he will hold rallies in Iganga District.

Issues in Buvuma

* Dilapidated schools: Children studying in mud-and-wattle classrooms with poor sanitation.

* Neglected infrastructure: Roads are largely impassable; health services are minimal.

* Land grabbing: Large tracts of land taken for palm oil plantations; residents inadequately compensated.