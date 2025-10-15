Nandala decries poor state of roads in Sebei, Bugisu

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has decried the poor state of roads in the Sebei and Bugisu sub-regions. Mr Nandala made the remarks during his campaign rallies in Kapchorwa and Bulambuli districts on Tuesday, adding that the sorry state of roads has kept locals, who are predominantly farmers, in abject poverty.

“I am your own and I am carrying the flag for all the people living on the slopes of Mt Elgon. We must fight to redeem our region so that we can fix the challenge of poor roads and also the economy, so as to put money in your pockets,” he said.

Mr Nandala, who is also the chairperson of Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), said most of the health centres in Kapchorwa and Bulambuli face persistent drug shortages and absenteeism among health workers. “The health centres are in a sorry state with poorly motivated health workers. Our people have no access to proper medical care,” he said.

Mr Nandala added that small businesses would be capitalised and given tax exemptions to help them grow, allowing ordinary people to earn more income.

“The businessmen are suffering because of loans and taxes. But we have a plan for small businesses. They will be given capital and will not be taxed until they grow; this will bring money into people’s pockets,” Mr Nandala said.

He also revealed that the Parish Development Model would be scrapped and replaced with a new model plan under which each village would receive Shs100 million for economic development. The FDC party treasurer, Mr Geoffrey Ekanya, said their manifesto focuses on addressing poverty, corruption, and lack of access to basic services. The Budadiri East MP, Mr Isaiah Ssasaga, urged voters to support Mr Nandala and other FDC flagbearers, saying the presidential hopeful has the experience and vision to transform Uganda’s economy.

Mr Job Wanyoro, a resident of Bulambuli District, said locals living in the upper area that comprises Elgon and Elgon North counties continue to face landslides, yet the current government has failed to provide a viable solution.

“The management of disasters still remains a big concern, with many of the November 2024 landslide victims yet to be compensated,” he said. He added that there is need for a special ministry to handle Bugisu affairs.

Economy.

“I am your own and I am carrying the flag for all the people living on the slopes of Mt Elgon. We must fight to redeem our region so that we can fix the challenge of poor roads and also the economy, so as to put money in your pockets,” FDC presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi