Nandala vows to raise police salaries, build houses

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi has pledged to improve the welfare of police officers by increasing their salaries and providing better housing facilities. Speaking to locals in Tororo and Butaleja districts during his campaign rallies yesterday, Mr Nandala argued that poor pay is one reason police officers mistreat citizens under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

“We will pay police officers well, build decent houses for them, and ensure their children study free from primary school to university,” he said.

Currently, special police constables earn between Shs375,000 and Shs440,000 following a recent pay rise in the 2025/2026 financial year. The lowest-paid Senior Superintendent earns Shs2.1 million. Reflecting on the 2021 elections, President Museveni, who won with 58.38 percent nationally, received 86,248 votes in Tororo District, narrowly beating his closest rival, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP), who garnered 54,556 votes.

Mr Nandala also promised equitable development across all subregions.

However, residents interviewed by Daily Monitor said they want Mr Nandala’s government to accelerate the creation of three new districts and a city carved out of the old Tororo District. “It’s our wish as people of Tororo that the proposal for new administrative units is operationalised as soon as possible,” said Mr Martin Opio, a businessman in Tororo Town.

Other voters highlighted infrastructure and economic development concerns. Mr John Opolot called for the Tororo-Nagongera-Busolwe road to be tarmacked, noting that it has repeatedly appeared in budget discussions without progress. Mr Lukas Okamar, the chairperson of Kayoro Sub-county, urged the revival of the stalled Oriental Industrial and Business Park in Kayoro Village on the Tororo-Jinja highway. Residents of Malaba Town Council also want the Tororo Inland Port project completed to create employment opportunities. Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Opoli, a councillor from Merikit Sub-county, emphasised revamping the defunct Sukulu Phosphate Fertiliser Factory to provide farmers with affordable organic fertiliser and boost agricultural productivity.

Healthcare was another priority raised by local leaders. Mr James Onyango, district councillor for Nagongera Sub-county, said upgrading Health Centre IVs in Mukuju, Nagongera, and Mulanda to hospital status is crucial. He added that the district referral hospital should be elevated to a regional referral hospital to serve Tororo, Busia, Namisindwa, Manafwa, Butaleja, and western parts of neighbouring Kenya.

“Tororo District is fortunate to have three Health Centre IVs, but the district hospital is overstrained. Upgrading these facilities would reduce congestion and the distance locals travel to access care,” he said.

