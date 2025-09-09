NEED president Kabuleta suspends two NEC leaders over alleged defections

As Uganda gears up for the 2025 elections, the leadership of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) announced the indefinite suspension of two senior National Executive Council (NEC) leaders over allegations of defecting to other political groups.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on September 9, NEED President Joseph Kabuleta revealed that Mr Moses Matovu and Mr Charles Basaija were suspended for allegedly supporting the Democratic Party (DP) and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), respectively.

Kabuleta also appointed Ms Betty Nyafwono, his deputy, as secretary general, leaving the party spokesperson position vacant.

“The suspension is in accordance with Article 80 of the NEED constitution, which states that a person ceases to be a member of the party upon joining another political party,” Kabuleta said.

“Some of our NEC members have defected, Mr Basaija joined PLU promoting Gen Muhoozi’s project, and Mr Matovu joined DP. They are not only suspended as NEC members, they are no longer members of NEED.”

Kabuleta said that any NEC member attempting to forge alliances with other political parties without NEED’s express permission would also be considered a defector and suspended.

“NEED is not planning any alliance with another party,” he added.

The suspension comes after Matovu and Basaija had earlier issued a 90-day suspension against Kabuleta on August 1, 2025, accusing him of abuse of power, sectarianism, internal misconduct, and financial opacity. Kabuleta, however, disregarded the suspension, launching his campaign roadmap, picking nomination forms for the presidency, and suspending the two NEC members.

During the press briefing, Kabuleta also launched a national fundraising drive for NEED to support campaign activities, including posters, transport, and fuel, though he did not specify a target amount.

Suspended leaders push back

Mr Matovu described the suspension as illegal, arguing that Kabuleta was barred from holding any party activities during their 90-day suspension. “We will continue serving NEED as legitimate leaders while awaiting the conclusion of the 90-day period,” he said.

Matovu refuted claims that he defected to DP, insisting he only supported DP candidate Richard Ssebamala as a member of the opposition.

“Kabuleta has no evidence of my defection. He only saw a picture of me wearing Mr Ssebamala’s T-shirt and holding a flyer, which he called a DP ticket. I challenge him to check the DP membership records,” he said.

He also noted that the suspension was issued without prior notice and that NEC structures could have addressed any shortcomings.

“We will continue our duties, including overseeing the nomination exercise of party leaders,” he added.

Mr Basaija declined to comment on the alleged PLU defection, directing inquiries to Matovu.

EC Weighs In

The Electoral Commission (EC) urged NEED and other political parties to resolve internal disputes according to their constitutions.

“Political parties should use the dispute resolution mechanisms provided in their constitutions and, if unresolved, seek legal redress in courts of law,” EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said. “Political parties are legal entities that can sue or be sued.”