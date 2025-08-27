New faces dominate NRM SIG polls

In a dramatic shake-up of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC), most of the incumbent chairpersons of the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) were ousted in elections that ran for two days at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The elections, initially slated for Tuesday, extended through Wednesday following several hitches and chaos, as party officials worked to conclude the voting process for all leagues. The results came as a shock to many incumbents, who were defeated hands down by fresh faces in the party. Sources in the party indicated that the outcome reflects a growing appetite among delegates for change and fresh leadership.

The Women’s League saw incumbent Ms Lydia Wanyoto Mutende drop out of the race on the voting day, citing irregularities. Sources indicated that she dropped out after realising her defeat was imminent. The Chairperson of the NRM electoral commission, Mr Tanga Odoi, announced Ms Kobusingye Adrine, the new person who emerged victorious with 1,838 votes, beating competitors including Ms Faridah Kibowa (670), Ms Faridah Nakalawa (three), Ms Sarah Ochieng (19), and Ms Rehema Kyanika (two) votes. Ms Kaliisa Jovrine Kyomukama also dropped out before voting. In an interview with journalists at Kololo grounds, Ms Kobusigye said she brings a new journey in the lives of women in the party and for the country at large.

“It’s the day that women of Uganda start a new journey. A chapter where they join the money economy, learning how to work and look for money. We are leaders for the heart, not just leaders. We are the mothers of the next generation and have to ensure that all of us win,” Ms Kobusigye said. In the Veterans League, Mr Moses Mushabe secured the chairperson position with 1,047 votes, defeating the Security Minister, Mr Jim Muhwezi, who got 570. Mr Jackson Walusimbi garnered just seven votes, and Mr Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu received 11 votes. Ms Peninah Busingye emerged as chairperson of the Elders League, defeating incumbent Mr Gidudu Mafwabi Dominic.

For Workers League, Mr Rwakajaara Arinaitwe Katambuka ran unopposed after his competitor dropped out of the race on August 19. Meanwhile, Mr Shafiq Mwanje won the PWDs League elections. All candidates in this race were newcomers, as the incumbent sought another elective position. Other contenders included Mr Emmanuel Turyabagyeni, Mr Simon Peter Orit, and Mr Yona Kanyoro. By press time, the National Chairperson elections for the Youth League were still ongoing. Contestants included Ms Mackline Natukwasa, Mr Nicholas Nuwagira, Mr Collins Tanga, Mr Jacob Eyelu, Mr Hillary Twasiima, Mr Pascal Natamba, Mr Geoffrey Mugisha, Mr Brenda Kiconco, Mr Wilson Otto, and Mr Davis Mbabazi.

The Entrepreneurs League elections were suspended following allegations of gross irregularities, underscoring the volatility of the party’s internal contests. The SIGs within the NRM are critical platforms that feed into the CEC, giving various demographic groups, women, veterans, elders, workers, PWDs, youth, and entrepreneurs a voice in national party decisions. All the leaders elected will join the party delegates' conference to elect the CEC. The chairpersons of the eight leagues automatically become sitting members of CEC, making the total positions including the party chairperson, first and second national vice chairperson, and the six regional vice chairpersons 17.



