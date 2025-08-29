New faces in CEC: Museveni machinery or transition?

A picture released yesterday afternoon, as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party National Delegates Conference came to a close at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, spoke a thousand words, if not more.

In the picture, only President Museveni, the national party chairperson, and his vice, Mr Moses Kigongo, were the faces from the outgoing team. And only their positions were ring-fenced ahead of the conference.

The other 12 were new faces; the 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) and all six National Regional Vice Chairpersons, who were voted in by different clusters of 23,000 delegates who gathered at Kololo between Wednesday and yesterday. While some of the old guard blamed their defeat on voter bribery and intimidation, political analysts think the losses were inevitable.

“And this should be a signal to all old people in NRM that the change is coming and they should not be surprised when the uprising comes because it is visibly being seen in the voting pattern,” Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, opines.

He adds: “We are sitting on a time bomb and I think it's high time for the old generation leaders to start thinking about peaceful transition, otherwise we may witness the worst.” While Prof Sabiti Makara, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political and Public Administration at Makerere University, also thinks change is coming, he restricts it within the ruling party.

“We are witnessing a generational change starting with the NRM party, where we are seeing the young people taking over, and to me, this will guide the transition,” Prof Makara says. Although the development doesn’t directly point to a political transition, some think it cannot be totally ruled out.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong interacts with party chairman and Ugandan President Museveni on August 28, 2025, day two of the ruling party's national delegates' conference at Kololo Independence Grounds. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Multiple sources that spoke to Monitor last evening said that a prominent soldier paid attention to the goings on in the CEC elections, and even determined which candidate stood for which seat.

A few people we spoke to think that many of the positions were won by some individuals who directly and indirectly work with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group led by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. For instance, Mr Kyeyune Kasolo, who is the PLU coordinator for Greater Masaka, won the seat for vice chairperson central region.

Nakaseke South MP Paulson Luttamaaguzi Ssemakula also believes that there is a silent transition going on. “PLU took over NRM Primaries and the CEC elections, we are seeing Mr Museveni preparing for his son to take over,” he said. However, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni, said MP Lutamaguzi’s claims are “totally baseless”.

“His assertions are rooted in political envy towards the President and the NRM Party. He needs to engage in transparent and constructive discussions rather than resorting to unfounded allegations .The President remains committed to serving the interests of all Ugandans and protecting the gains we have achieved as a country since 1986,” Mr Walusimbi told Monitor.

Gen Kainerugaba has before taken to social media to associate with Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua, who beat Mr Sam Engola, for the northern region seat. On May 20, he posted on his X handle a picture of Mr Obua wearing a bracelet bearing the colours of the Ugandan flag, which has been associated with supporters of Gen Kainerugaba.

“Mr brother Hon Denis Obua, is a true disciple of NRM. As our Lord Jesus Christ said, ‘You shall know them by their fruits’. Paraphrasing Christ, Patriots say ‘You shall know them by their bracelets’,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

Although she has never officially joined PLU, Ms Among has been seen on several occasions recognising and believing in Gen Muhoozi, especially during her campaigns.

While addressing residents of Kyazanga in Bukoto West, where she had been invited by area MP Muhammad Ssentayi on June 8, Ms Among drew a comparison between the Holy Trinity and Uganda’s political figures.

“We believe in the Trinity. We believe in God the Father, and God the Father is President Museveni. God the Son is Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and now you are the Holy Spirit (supporters). Therefore, vote for them. God be with you all,” Ms Among told the crowd.

The event was part of the mobilisation campaign dubbed “Buganda for Museveni 2026–2031,” where the Speaker, accompanied by several ministers and Members of Parliament, rallied voters to back the ruling party in the next general elections.

However, it wasn’t all rosy for some in the PLU camp. Mr Michael Mawanda, the director of mobilisation at PLU, who withdrew from the western region national vice chairperson race, said the election was not fair.

“The incidents that unfolded at Kololo were a stark reminder of the challenges we face, and I unequivocally condemn all forms of violence in our political processes. Such actions have no place in our democratic journey. Politics is not a do-or-die affair, and as a leader, I prioritise the safety and wellbeing of my supporters and the unity of our party.” Mr Yusuf Sserunkuma, another political analyst, however, has a different view. He notes that President Museveni just recruited another set of new workers to deliver his election in 2026 and beyond.

“Nobody should lie to you that we can have an NRM under [Gen] Muhoozi [Kainerugaba] but these are just new employees hired to work and deliver Mr Museveni’s agenda… just know NRM is Museveni and Museveni is NRM, one of the two can’t survive without the other so what we saw is weeding out the old and bringing the young blood to continue working for that one man,” Mr Sserunkuma said.

Dr Sultan warns that the politics of money has eaten up the country and could worsen in 2026 if not tamed now. The CEC show, however, has one constant player. He knows exactly where the ball is landing.

The vote

As the dust settled following the week-long elections for the top party positions of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), in a historic turn of events, the delegates voted out all incumbents, paving way for the new leadership to seat at the table with President Museveni, the national chairperson, and his deputy Moses Kigongo who were returned unopposed.

The results, declared on Wednesday night, saw newcomers sweep all regional positions, ending the dominance of long-serving party figures who had occupied the seats for years.

Officials attend the NRM national delegates' conference at Kololo Independence Grounds on August 27, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

In western Uganda, drama unfolded when the Minister of ICT, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who initially appeared to be in the lead, was dramatically edged out by newcomer Asiimwe Jonard at the 11th hour.

The final tally placed Mr Asiimwe at 4,044 votes against Dr Baryomunsi, 2,303, while the rest of the contestants trailed far behind with between 11 and 60 votes each.

Minister Baryomunsi’s defeat underscored the changing tides in the ruling party, where loyalty to incumbents could no longer guarantee victory. The most stunning upset, however, came in the female vice chairperson slot, where the current Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, beat the former House Speaker, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, in a race that put the entire NRM leadership on the tenterhooks.

However, at the end of the polling exercise, Ms Among won by a landslide after polling 11,680 votes, translating into 92.8 percent, while her rival, Ms Kadaga, polled 902 votes, translating into 7.2 percent of the votes cast for the two to grab the highly coveted position of the Second National Vice Chairperson, Female.

In Kampala, Mr Salim Saad Uhuru, who recently rose to prominence in city politics by beating the Opposition in its stronghold, defeated Mr Singh Katongole with 2,111 votes against 1,375 to claim the influential vice chairperson seat for Kampala. In the central region, State minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo narrowly edged out Mr Moses Karangwa, securing 4,194 votes against 3,981.

The incumbent, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, withdrew from the race hours before voting after sensing imminent defeat. The eastern region also saw new faces emerge. Mr David Calvin Echodu, with 5,211 votes, triumphed over Namutumba Woman MP Mariam Naigaga after the incumbent, Mr Mike Mukula, pulled out of the contest. In the north, Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua clinched victory with 3,591 votes, leaving his closest rival, Mr Sam Engola, at 1,078 and former East African Legislative Assembly Speaker Daniel Kidega at 658.

The seat had been vacant following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, who previously held it. Oulanyah died in 2022. In Karamoja, where all candidates were fresh entrants following the death of the previous occupant, John Baptist Lookii emerged victorious. With these sweeping victories, the NRM CEC now consists of an entirely new set of regional vice chairpersons, signaling a generational and strategic shift within the ruling party’s highest decision-making organ.

Museveni’s succession politics: Genius or dynasty?

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC)elections have stirred speculation about cracks within the ruling party. Yet what several Ugandans interpret as a crisis may, in fact, be President Museveni’s most carefully calculated move, part of a long-term succession plan. Some analysts argue that Mr Museveni is not simply reshuffling cards; he is clearing the political field.

Figures like Ms Rebecca Kadaga, once powerful voices, appear to be making way for younger leaders, the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, who all happen to be contemporaries of his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the current Chief of Defence Forces.

This looks less like a coincidence than choreography. In this reading, the CEC elections are not about party disunity but about preparing Uganda for generational transition. Mr Museveni is positioning Gen Muhoozi among peers, building a political landscape where his eventual rise will appear natural, even inevitable. Is this politics at its finest, or dynasty in disguise? For admirers, Mr Museveni’s foresight confirms his place as a master strategist. To survive in power for nearly four decades requires political genius.

By shaping the future now, he once again proves that he plays the long game. But critics are less charitable. They see dynasty where others see strategy. For them, this is not about securing Uganda’s future but entrenching a family project, hollowing out institutions, and reducing the NRM to a vehicle for succession.

President Museveni gestures on August 28, 2025 as he arrives on Day 2 of the NRM national delegates' conference at Kololo Independence Grounds. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Whatever the interpretation, Mr Museveni has achieved what few leaders on the continent have managed: to extend his influence beyond his own reign. Some would say he has earned a place in the “Book of Political Genius.”

Yet the real question remains: genius for whom? Uganda’s true test will not be whether Gen Muhoozi rises to power. It will be whether the nation emerges stronger or more fragile when politics is built not on institutions but on individuals. Source: Ms Gertrude Kamya Othieno.

Additional writing by Gertrude Kamya Othieno, a political sociologist/writer and alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science. Email: [email protected]

Background: Who is in?





Anita Annet Among, second national Vice Chairperson- female

Born on November 23, 1973, in Bukedea District, Ms Among is a politician, accountant, and lawyer. She currently serves as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament of Uganda, a position she assumed in March 2022 following the death of Jacob Oulanyah. She holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Makerere University. Ms Among later also obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University (KIU). Before joining politics, she worked with Centenary Bank from 1998 to 2006, rising to branch manager, and later lectured in accounting at Makerere University Business School and Kampala International University for about 10 years.

Left to right: First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, President Museveni and Parliament Speaker Anita Among In Kololo, Kampala, on August 27, 2025. Ms Among was elected 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the NRM party, defeating Ms Kadaga. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Kadaga's political journey began with unsuccessful attempts to become the Bukedea District Woman MP in 2007 and 2011 on the ticket of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. She later contested on the independent ticket in 2016 and won, before aligning with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in 2020. Her rise was swift as she became Deputy Speaker of Parliament in May 2021 and was elevated to Speaker in March 2022. Ms Among has been a strong and controversial figure, known for backing legislation that criminalised identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual people (LGBT), a move that attracted international criticism.

She has also faced sanctions from the United States of America and the United Kingdom over allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. On a personal level, Ms Among is married to Moses Magogo Hassim, the president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), who also doubles as the MP for Budiope East, with whom she has twins. She is also the proprietor of Bukedea Comprehensive Academy, a school in her home district that offers both academic and vocational programmes.

Jonard Asiimwe, National Vice chairperson Western Region

Mr Asiimwe, an engineer, is also the NRM Chairman for Hoima City. Professionally, he has served as a Project Development Engineer and Executive Director at Jonard Conglomerate Investments Ltd. He has also held leadership positions such as chairman of the Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers Uganda, and is the founder of the Jonard Development Foundation. His vision includes revitalising NRM structures, engaging youth, and promoting patriotic leadership.

David Calvin Echodu, National Vice Chairperson, Eastern Region

Mr Echodu is a journalist and economist by profession and an entrepreneur with over 20 years of progressive experience. He is the founder member of Pilgrim Africa, an International NGO. He was declared unopposed in the just concluded NRM parliamentary seat for Soroti City.

Mr Echodu also provided financial support to all constituency NRM flagbearers in 2011, which enhanced their chances of winning parliamentary seats in Teso, thus leading to the growth of support for the NRM in the Teso Sub-region.

Salim Uhuru, National Vice Chairperson, Kampala

Mr Uhuru, 54, is a politician and businessman who currently serves as the Mayor of Kampala Central Division, a position he assumed after winning in 2021 on the NRM ticket.

He was the only NRM mayoral candidate in Kampala to withstand the sweeping wave of the Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform in the 2021 polls. He has been the NRM chairperson for Kampala Central Division since 2011 and President of the Uganda Professional Boxing Council (UPBC).

Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, National Vice Chairperson Central Region

Mr Kasolo is also the current State minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. He was appointed to this position on June 6, 2016.

He was Kyotera County MP from 2016 to 2021. He also participated in the recent NRM party primaries, ahead of the forthcoming general polls in 2026, where he was returned unopposed for the Kyotera County MP seat. He has pushed for the implementation of government programmes,especially those that promote wealth creation.

Denis Hamson Obua, National Vice Chairperson, Northern Region

Mr Obua, 45, is a politician with a long track record in public service. His professional career began in the early 2000s as a contracts clerk at British American Tobacco, later as a legal assistant at Atim and Company Advocates, and then as a Senior Clerical Officer-in-charge of legal affairs in the Office of the Vice President from 2005 to 2006.

He joined politics in 2006 when he was elected the Youth MP for Northern Uganda. Mr Obua has been represented Ajuri County in Alebtong District since 2011. He is also currently the Government Chief Whip.