Nina-Roz eyes NUP flag and rare Sembabule win

Ms Nina Kankunda, popularly known as Nina-Roz, has plunged herself into elective politics.

Having buttressed herself in the politics of Uganda’s largest Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), Nina-Roz decided to throw her hat into the ring of not just anywhere but a rural constituency—Sembabule District Woman parliamentary seat.

Sembabule, which was carved out of Masaka District in 1997, is in the heart of Uganda’s cattle corridor. The main income-generating activity in the corridor is, unsurprisingly, cattle keeping, and the population is a mixture of many ethnic groups.

These range from Baganda, Banyankore and their sub-ethnic group, the Bahima, the Bakiga, and Banyarwanda. With Sembabule being a multi-ethnic rural district, with a tinge of conservatives, Nina-Roz seems to have her work cut out. When her opponents, as many suspect, dangle the Kampala-based socialite to voters, irreparable damage could be done. “

Those are the mistakes I made when I was an artiste, but I have overcome them, and my people will understand me because I’m a part of them. Everybody transforms in life. My values have transformed, and my goals have been transformed,” Nina-Roz responded when asked if a rural community like Sembabule would identify with a person who sports tattoos and has been living in Kampala for most of her adult life.

The lanky artiste insists that she isn’t a stranger to the natives of Sembabule since her father, Matia Tushemereirwe, is of great renown there. “My father,” Nina-Roz told Monitor, “has always lived in Sembabule. My people of Sembabule might not see me every day, but we have always been part of the community. I’m not new to them.”

Artiste Nina Kankunda, popularly known as Nina-Roz, Sembabule Woman MP aspirant. Photo/Courtesy

Against the odds

Yet critics say Nina-Roz’s personality is going to be the least of her problems. This is because the mountains to climb in the Sembabule Woman MP race are numerous.

For one, this is an area that has been dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party from its inception in 1997 to date. From 2001, when the first elections were organised in Sembabule, to 2021, the DWR slot had been dominated by NRM’s Anifa Bangirana Kawooya.

It’s not clear why in 2021 Kawooya decided to stand in the newly constituted Mawogolo West, but the decision ended a decade-long bitter rivalry with another NRM member, Ms Joy Kafura Kabatsi.

Ms Joy Kabatsi. Photo/File

When the 2006 elections were held, two camps emerged in Sembabule—one headed by then Foreign Affairs minister, Mr Sam Kutesa, to which Ms Kawooya belonged, and another headed by rebellious Lwemiyaga County lawmaker Theodore Ssekikuubo.

It is this latter camp that also had Mr Herman Ssentongo where Ms Kabatsi found refuge. In the 2006 election, Ms Kawooya beat Ms Kabatsi with a difference of 1,199 votes.

A petition that the latter filed, challenging the results, revealed a lot in terms of how election rules are never followed. In the petition, which was eventually determined by the Supreme Court, it was heard that on the eve of the elections, the Election Commission (EC) officials called for a meeting with the warring camps.

When Mr Kutesa arrived, the court was told, he informed all the parties that Muwaya Tibakuno was no longer the district returning officer because he had been replaced with Mr Ibrahim Kakembo. Court documents show that this provoked protests from Mr Ssekikubo’s camp.

To make matters worse, Mr Kutesa produced his list of prospective presiding officers and polling assistants. With Mr Ssekikubo’s side protesting, court documents go on to show that Mr Kutesa telephoned EC officials in Kampala asking for another meeting to be organised.

Though another round of meetings was organised, both sides wouldn’t agree on the presiding officers and polling assistants to superintend the election. What they could agree upon was that disagreements pose a serious threat to the unity, peace and stability of Sembabule.

In summary, there was little time to enable candidates, particularly the new aspiring candidates in the field, to look for suitable candidates to be appointed as polling officials.

“Perhaps an inadvertent illustration that new candidates would be disadvantaged is the fact that Mr Kutesa had already compiled his list of prospective polling officials when he went to the meeting,” said Justice Wilson Nattubu Tsekooko in her lead judgement, resulting in the cancellation of Mr Kawooya’s victory.

Minister Anifa Kawooya addresses stakeholders in the health sector during an advocacy and sensitization on a mosquito distribution campaign in Mbarara City on July 5, 2023. PHOTO/RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Still tempestuous

The by-election didn’t produce a clean election because Ms Kawooya’s camp formed an operation that was based at Rainbow Hotel in Sembabule Town.

On election day, people in military and plain-clothes stormed polling stations throughout the district and stuffed pre-ticked ballots into the boxes. In a violent election, Ms Kawooya won with a difference of 4,500 after polling 26,445 votes.

Ms Kabatsi mustered 22,373. Such was the magnitude of the rigging that Ms Kabatsi announced she would never participate in elective politics again nor go to court to challenge the outcome of an electoral process. Ms Kabatsi didn’t keep her word because she lost in 2011 to Ms Kawooya. She had another go—her fourth crack—in 2016, only to lose to Ms Kawooya, again.

Still, Ms Kabatsi maintained that Ms Kawooya’s victory was a work of fraud, displaying several booklets containing pre-ticked ballot papers in favour of her opponent and President Museveni.

“This was a national election, but how come that the ballot papers are scattered around the district yet some voters never cast their votes over insufficient ballots,” Ms Kabatsi said, adding that military men had gone around Sembabule accompanying people who were stuffing ballots.

As a way of consoling Ms Kabatsi, President Museveni, who had consistently supported Ms Kawooya, appointed her as the junior Works and Transport minister. This was in the aftermath of the 2016 elections.

Yet in a way of vindicating the dictum that in politics there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends but rather permanent interests, in 2021 Ms Kabatsi decided to take on her former ally, Mr Ssekikubo. This was on the account that the veteran legislator was an adherent of NUP.

Sembabule District woman MP Mary Begumisa's supporters stuck at the gate after being denied access to an NRM organised function at Lwebitakuli Seed School playground on April 6, 2025. PHOTO | ISA ALIGA

Pathway for Begumisa

The decision by Ms Kabatsi to contest in Lwemiyaga, where she would eventually lose to Mr Ssekikubo and Ms Kawooya, to contest in the newly formed Mawogola West opened a pathway for Ms Mary Begumisa to win the Sembabule Woman MP slot, having failed at the first time of asking in 2001.

All Ms Begumisa needed to do was to win an NRM primary where she got the better of Ms Jovans Twongyeire and Ms Pheobe Arinaitwe. Ms Begumisa went through unopposed after NUP’s Zaituni Yahya Babikola withdrew from the race, citing personal motives.

“I was duly nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest for the position of Woman Member of Parliament for Sembabule District under the National Unity Platform,” Ms Babikola wrote to the EC.

“However, due to motives known to me, this notice is hereby made to unequivocally withdraw my candidature from the race and I don’t wish to contest in the aforementioned position and my name should be struck off the list of the nominated candidates to contest for the position of Sembabule Woman District Member of Parliament.”

NUP says lightning will not strike twice, adding that the party will have someone in the Woman MP race come 2026. “Last time we were in a hurry because we were a new party,” Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s Secretary General, said.

“That’s why we gave tickets to people who don’t even deserve them. But this time we have time. We shall sieve them such that we don’t have people who drop out at the last minute.”

Optimistic Nina-Roz

This is where Nina-Roz comes in, insisting that if Ms Begumisa last time went through unopposed, this time, things are going to be different. “I know ever since 1997 [when Sembabule was formed] our people have been voting for NRM, and nothing has changed. They are still in the same poverty. You can’t vote the same way and expect different results. That’s why I’m offering myself because I think my people need young people like them,” Nina-Roz said.

Like many artistes who have recently jumped onto the bandwagon of Opposition politics, Nina Roz says that she drew inspiration from NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine. The artiste has turned into a fierce critic of Mr Museveni. “I have been a friend of Kyagulanyi for a very long time. And he inspired me a lot to join elective politics.

That’s why I decided to join NUP because they speak about issues that concern me. They speak about issues that affect us all as a country. So, we speak the language, that’s why I joined them to achieve my goals,” Nina-Roz, who recently had a stint in a rehabilitation centre after being addicted to illicit drugs, said. “I’m a living example that a person can recover from drugs.

It’s all in the mind. Anyone can get out of that. It starts with that time when you feel you want transformation. People get off drugs completely, more so once they come to know their value. You just need to rediscover yourself. It’s God that decides. But I know we are in a dictatorship, but my people will decide and we shall overcome.”

Election

Those are the mistakes I made when I was an artiste, but I have overcome them, and my people will understand me because I’m a part of them. Everybody transforms in life. My values have transformed, and my goals have been transformed.