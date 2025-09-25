No female candidate in presidential race

Uganda’s fifth presidential election since the return of the multiparty political system 20 years ago is without a female candidate. The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) fronted Miria Obote in the 2006 polls.

Beti Kamya stood on the Uganda Federal Alliance ticket in 2011, while Maureen Kyalya and Nancy Kalembe stood as Independents in the 2016 and 2021 polls, respectively. There is, however, no female presidential aspirant in the 2026 presidential race.

Commenting on the matter, Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said the absence of female candidates does not contravene the law.

“The law, particularly the Presidential Elections Act, does not require that every election must have a female presidential candidate. The Act instead outlines the qualifications for any person aspiring for the presidency. According to Section 4, a candidate must be a citizen of Uganda, a registered voter, hold at least a university degree, and present signatures of endorsement from at least two-thirds of all districts in the country,” Mr Mucunguzi explained.

He added: “As the Electoral Commission, we simply implement what the law provides. If a candidate, male or female, meets the criteria, we process their nomination. However, the Act does not compel us to ensure that there is a female candidate on the ballot.”

It should be noted that out of 121 candidates who expressed interest, 15 were female. However, only three, including Nancy Kalembe, Yvonne Mpambara, and Nabirah Birungi, out of the 38 that returned nomination forms, were female. By the close of the nomination exercise last evening, none of the trio had been nominated.

“There are elective positions, particularly in Parliament, where the law ensures women representation, requiring a certain quota of female candidates under affirmative action. However, the Presidential Elections Act has no such requirement for the presidency. The minimum qualifications remain the same for all aspirants, regardless of gender,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

While appearing at the EC headquarters in Lweza, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Ms Birungi expressed frustration over the nomination process.

“I came here today because I returned my papers two weeks ago, but I didn’t receive any report from them. I have come back to get a response from the Electoral Commission, which has been silent. They asked me to go back and look for more districts, which I did, but they still haven’t given me a report,” she said.

She added: “If the Electoral Commission does not want women in the presidential race, they should be open to us. Women can also lead a nation. Now I am frustrated because I have spent money in districts collecting those signatures, but they are silent.”



