Nominated division, municipality aspirants gear up for 2026 elections

Nominations for positions at division and municipal levels were yesterday conducted peacefully and transparently, with aspirants turning up in large numbers. Some stood as independents after failing to secure party flags. In Mukono District, more than 20 candidates had been cleared by 1pm at the Electoral Commission offices.

Among them was the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s Robert Peter Kabanda, who is seeking to become Mukono Municipality mayor.

Mr Kabanda, currently Mukono Central Division chairperson, pledged to improve garbage collection by procuring more trucks. He also promised to upgrade roads and address persistent traffic jam on the Mukono–Jinja highway. Other nominees included independents Diana Nampewo (Nyenje Ward), John Ssebunya (Ntawo Ward), Juliet Namuga (Bukeerere Ward), and Peter Mwaka (Namumira Ward).

Mr Tolbert Musinguzi, the Wakiso District Returning Officer, said they began with Entebbe and Kira municipalities. On day one, Mr Allan Bulamu was nominated to contest for Kira Municipality Mayor seat on the NRM ticket. “I promise good infrastructure and a well-planned municipality with reserved spaces for schools, health centres, drainage channels and green spaces,” Mr Bulamu said.

He replaces Ms Jowet Matsiko, who lost the flag after a petition to the NRM party tribunal. In Entebbe, incumbent NRM mayor, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, was nominated to defend his seat. Kira’s incumbent mayor Julius Mutebi Nsubuga, who lost the NUP flag, crossed to the new People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) led by Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

“We have built roads, schools, health facilities, and are managing the World Bank–sponsored Greater Kampala Metropolitan Urban Development Programme.

My vision for Kira remains alive,” Mr Nsubuga said. However, NUP’s Norman Ssemwanga Kaboggoza, nominated for the same seat, accused Nsubuga of betrayal.

“He failed to meet voters’ expectations, and that is why the party withdrew the card. I am here on the will of the people,” he said.

In Masaka City, six candidates were nominated for mayoral seats in Nyendo–Mukungwe and Kimaanya–Kabonera municipalities.

They included NUP’s Ronald Kasekende (Nyendo–Mukungwe) and Moses Kibuuka (Kimaanya–Kabonera). Others are independents Abud Kasujja and Joseph Ssekeba (Democratic Front(DF)) for Kimaanya–Kabonera, and Democartic Party’s Denis Lukanga Majwala and Joseph Yiga (DF) for Nyendo–Mukungwe.

Several NUP councillor candidates were also cleared, among them Michael Lusiba (Kakunyu Ward), Jaberi Sinabulya (Kyabakuza Ward), and Moreen Nasaazi (Katwe Ward). In Kamuli, the number of Opposition aspirants significantly increased. Candidates for mayor included Twahiri Waiswa (NUP), Ivan Kagoda (Common Man’s Party), Fred Balinango (NRM), and independents Denis Kagabo and David Musasisizi. Mr Francis Mutebe Tayoleke, the FDC coordinator, said: “We are here to apply pressure for change starting at the local level, where every vote counts.” NUP’s Waiswa praised the Electoral Commission.

“For the first time, Opposition candidates were treated equally. We commend the EC,” he said. NRM’s Balinango urged unity. “Let’s conduct disciplined, respectful campaigns so that whether we win or lose, we do so with dignity,” he said.

In Fort Portal City, the registrar, Ms Easther Asiimwe, said 62 candidates had so far been nominated for various positions in North and Central divisions. Some initially lacked enough signatures but were allowed to return and complete the requirement. In Kasese Town, incumbent mayor Chance Kahindo was nominated, pledging to lobby for city status and enforce zero tolerance for corruption.

His deputy, Rabson Mupango, was also nominated as councillor for Basecamp Ward, while council speaker Ukash Swaibu Musenene promised to secure an investor for a garbage management plant. Ms Sikuzan Masika was cleared as councillor for People With Disabilities.

In Kabale District, 40 aspirants were nominated, including 14 women councillors, 22 directly elected councillors, youth, and PWDs representatives. In Kisoro District, 16 LC IV aspirants and two mayoral contenders were nominated. Returning Officer Daniel Nayebare called for strict adherence to schedules.

NRM’s Alex Nambajimana and Independent John Mbonigaba, both vying for mayor, promised to prioritise service delivery.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Shabibah Nakirikya, Maria Jacinta Kanyange, Busein Samilu, David Walugembe, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, Malik Fahad Jjingo, Caleb Opio Sam, Robert Muhereza, Alex Ashaba, Moureene Biira & Jessica Sabano