Nominations kick off in Kampala as independents defy party lines

Several candidates who failed to secure party flags in Kampala have chosen to go it alone by seeking nomination as independents, causing animosity within their various parties. Former Kawempe MP Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo, for instance, was among the hundreds of candidates nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for the Kawempe Division mayoral seat as an Independent candidate in the 2026 General Elections after he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

The nominations, which kicked off yesterday across all five divisions of Kampala, saw a heavy turnout of aspirants for division chairpersons (mayors) and councillors. They were joined by their cheering supporters at the EC offices.

At Kawempe EC offices, the situation was peaceful, with supporters of various candidates turning up in large numbers to cheer them on as they were nominated by the EC officials. Mr Sebaggala, who had sought the NUP flag but lost to Emmanuel Sserunjogi, said his decision to run as an Independent followed consultations with his supporters. “People of Kawempe suggested from yesterday’s meeting that I go as an independent. Our symbol is a watch, but I still support Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu as my president,” Mr Ssebaggala said.

“We have gone back to the origin of our party, People Power, so we will only compete with those who have support from the people,” he added.

The incumbent Kawempe Division mayor, Mr Emmanuel Sserunjogi, was nominated for the second time on the NUP ticket. In an interview yesterday after his nomination, he criticised candidates who chose to run as Independents after losing party primaries.

“It is indiscipline of the highest level. As a member of the party, you must abide by the rules and the constitution of the party. Unfortunately, some of the members who contested in the party primaries have defied the directive, which signifies disobedience to the party,” Mr Sserunjogi said.

He added: “It’s not by a mistake for one to contest as an independent. We agreed as a party that whoever takes the card will be supported by all, and we signed some documents.”

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters cheered at the Kawempe nomination centre as they rallied behind their flagbearer, Mr Faruk Bulime, who pledged to focus on job creation for ghetto youth.

“It is the people I served, the women, the ghetto youth who saw the leadership skills in me and encouraged me to go for this position. I will work towards uplifting the standards of living for the people of Kawempe,” Mr Bulime said to loud cheers from his supporters.

Makindye Division

In Makindye Division, the EC headquarters were bustling with activities as dozens of candidates and their supporters thronged the venue to secure nominations ahead of the 2026 polls. The small venue forced security personnel to block some supporters of aspirants from entering. Among the most notable nominations was that of Mr Charles Lwanga Luba, the Speaker of Makindye Division, who opted to run as an Independent for division mayor after being denied the NUP ticket.

“We are going to fight corruption to avoid wasting taxes when Ugandans are not developing. Makindye Division needs good markets, roads, and schools. We are going to put much emphasis on markets to enable mothers to get enough money to support the education of their children,” Mr Luba said.

He vowed to focus on service delivery that benefits all people. Another NUP member who turned Independent was Mr Ssuna Farouk, the councillor for LC3 in Salaama A, who also failed to secure the NUP ticket for a second term.

“My people asked me to come as an independent. I had nothing to do but to honour their wish. Though I am independent, I will continue supporting all the campaigns of NUP for a better Uganda,” Mr Ssuna said.

Mr Francis Sseguya, who was nominated as NUP LC3 Councillor for Salaama A, promised to focus on unity and socio-economic development.

“We have a challenge with River Mayanja that floods into people’s businesses,” he said, pledging to prioritise garbage collection, flood control, and the completion of Salama-Munyonyo Road. Among the independents, Mr Malcolm James Ssewanyana, popularly known as Ssewa Ssewa, an artiste under Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent Entertainment, also joined the race for Makindye Division mayor.

“I will advocate for developmental projects for artists, improved service delivery and fighting corruption,” Mr Sewa said. Other candidates included Andrew Karujjula, who was nominated as an Independent LC3 councillor for Lukuli, as well as several NUP, NRM, and DP candidates.

Rubaga Division

In Rubaga Division, the nomination process started slowly, causing frustration among candidates who had arrived as early as 6am to secure their slot. Each candidate was only allowed entry with two referees. Mr Harunah Badru Sonko, an Independent contestant for Kasubi C, complained about the slow nomination progress.

“The process is very slow. We have only one unit handling the whole division, and this has affected the entire procedure,” Mr Ssonko said, accusing the EC of favouring certain candidates. “We urge the Electoral Commission to provide more units at each division to ease the process,” he added. Incumbent NRM Lord Councillor for Kabowa Parish Patrick Male Njuki said he was seeking re-election to complete his work.

“During my leadership, I have managed to support voters and create opportunities, especially for the youth. I want to return and do more,” Mr Njuki said, pledging to prioritise drainage improvements in Kabowa. Mr Ivan Majambere Kamuntu, the NRM chairperson for Rubaga Division, called for patience.

“We are ready to welcome those who did not get party tickets because NRM party is big enough to accommodate as many leaders as possible,” Mr Kamuntu said.

He added: “This time we are focused and know what we want. Whatever we have achieved has been through President Museveni, and we should applaud him.”

Other notable aspirants included Muhammad Sekiranda, contesting for the third time under the People’s Front for Freedom ticket.

“In Nalukolongo Parish, where I have served on the health committee, health remains the biggest issue affecting our community,” Mr Sekiranda said.

He added: “If elected as a councillor, I will table the challenges we face from the grassroots up to the national level.” At Kampala Central EC offices and Nakawa divisions, aspirants turned up by 9am, armed with signatures and nomination requirements.

The majority of candidates were from NUP, JEEMA, and other parties, with a big number of independents. While most candidates described the process as smooth and transparent, some complained about delays due to slow work by EC officials. Most of the aspirants for the Kampala Central mayoral race and Nakawa are expected to be nominated today. Across all divisions, the nomination exercise attracted enthusiastic crowds, with music, dance, and campaign slogans ringing through the air. Party loyalists clashed verbally with those who defied party positions, signalling a highly competitive race ahead of the 2026 elections.

The EC has called for calm, discipline, and respect for the rules throughout the nomination period to ensure a smooth process.

Some of the candidates

Musa Matovu Kimirante (Ind) candidate, Butambala District chairperson

He failed to get the National Unity Platform (NUP) card and decided to stand as an independent. Kimirante was previously a Democratic Party member but defected to NUP to contest for Butambula County MP, but later switched to the district chairperson seat. He is a lawyer who was born in Butambala.

Ronald Kalema, NUP flagbearer for Gomba District chairperson

He is the deputy principal of NUP School of Leadership and a law student at Makerere University. He was formerly a member of NRM before joining NUP in 2016.

Robert Peter Kabanda, the NUP flagbearer for the mayor of Mukono Municipality

Kabanda is the current Mukono Central Division chairperson. Before becoming division chairperson in 2021, Kabanda was a youth representative and also a speaker at the municipality between 2011 and 2016. He was also a leader of speakers in the Buganda Region. He is also a NUP leader for Mabira Stretch. Kabanda has pledged to improve garbage collection by procuring more trucks if elected into office.

Baker Kalega (Ind), candidate for Kyotera District chairperson

He is a prominent farmer and a retired civil servant who has served in various administrative capacities in both districts of Rakai and Kyotera. He attended Kasambya Primary School and Kako SS and Kakoma SS for O and A levels, respectively. In 2002, he later joined Makerere University, where he pursued a Bachelor’s of Arts in Social Sciences, majoring in social administration and sociology. He joined public service as a town agent at Kalisizo Town Council; he was elevated to sub-county chief and transferred to Kagamba Sub-county in Rakai and later to Mutukula Town Council as a town clerk of Kasaali Town Council in the same capacity and later to Nabigasa Sub-county and retired in 2025.

Charles Kirumira, NUP flagbearer for Kyotera District chairperson

He is a resident of Miti Village in Kalisizo Sub-county. He is a farmer and an IT specialist who spent a number of years working in the United States, South Africa, among other countries before his return to Uganda ahead of the 2016 General Elections. He previously served as a parish councillor for Lwankoni Parish at Kyotera District on a Democratic Party ticket, but in 2021, he crossed to NUP and contested for the MP for Kyotera County seat, but lost to the incumbent John Paul Mpalanyi. When Mpalanyi, previously a DP member, crossed to NUP early this year, Kirumira decided to shift his interests to the district chairperson seat.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Shabibah Nakirikya, Maria Jacinta Kanyange, Busein Samilu, David Walugembe, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Jessica Sabano, Malik Fahad Jjingo, Caleb Opio Sam, Robert Muhereza, Alex Ashaba, Moureene Biira & Jessica Sabano