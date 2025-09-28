NPP fires its president for performing at NRM event

After 77 days in office, the National Peasants’ Party (NPP) top brass has sacked its party president over misconduct and misrepresentation after performing at one of President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) events at Kololo Independence Grounds without clearance.

Ms Stecia Mayanja, a musician-turned-politician was deposed from the NPP presidency on Friday. She assumed the role on July 11 after taking over the reins from Mr Erias Wamala, who founded the party in 2004.

Addressing journalists on September 26, Mr Sharif Ssentongo Nambale, NPP secretary general, said the decision to sack Ms Mayanja was made after the NPP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that convened recently to address the conduct of Ms Mayanja.

This came after videos of Ms Mayanja performing at the NRM party event went viral and were thought by NPP’s NEC, at least, to have caused reputation damage. NPP, one of eight political parties set to take part in next year’s presidential poll, is rallying behind Mr Robert Kasibante, who is expected to deliver his first stump speech tomorrow in Mityana District.

Mr Ssentongo said despite summoning Ms Mayanja to NEC to defend her actions on September 23, she was a no-show, another sign of disrespect. Hence, a ‘sack’ decision, he added, is in line with Article 11(1-2) of the NPP Constitution, which prohibits alliance appearances without prior party clearance.

“NEC resolved to suspend Ms Mayanja from the NPP president position for failure to execute her duties enshrined in the party constitution, bringing the party into disrepute, and defying internal party processes and structures.

She was elected as a leader, not as a performer or entertainer for any political regime,” Mr Ssentongo said.

“Ms Mayanja, on multiple occasions, appeared at political rallies of Mr Museveni and actively mobilised support without consultations, which compromised NPP’s image and integrity and created a false impression of the NPP-NRM alliance, which not only misrepresented NPP’s values and independence but also created confusion among our supporters,” he stated.

Mr Ssentongo stressed that even before publicly appearing at NRM events, Ms Mayanja had earlier failed to maintain her official communications with party structures.

She also exhibited a non-compliant character by failing to submit her academic documents for the vetting process to contest for Kampala District Woman Representative (DWR), as she had earlier promised.

“The position of party president is now officially vacant. As a party, our focus now turns to the presidential election. We reaffirm our commitment to securing the highest seat in the land and delivering transformative leadership for the people of Uganda,” Mr Nambale said.

Resigned after being sacked

Upon receiving news of being sacked, Ms Mayanja, on Friday, in an angry tone, dressed in yellow, also verbally declared that she officially resigned from the top NPP position.

Ms Mayanja, however, rejected claims of being an NRM supporter, stressing that she just went to Mr Museveni’s event to perform just like any other artiste.

“I am no longer the NPP president. I have resigned myself, not any other person. Joining politics can’t stop me from performing. I am an artiste who is supposed to appear in any sector just like a shopkeeper. You don’t ask what party a customer supports,” she stated.

After her swearing in on July 11, Ms Mayanja announced her intention to unseat incumbent Ms Shamim Malende as Kampala DWR in the House.

On Friday, Ms Mayanja was not clear about whether she still harbours those plans. Sunday Monitor has learnt that the position of NPP president will remain vacant up to February 2026, when the party will hold a delegates conference. M

r Kasibante, the NPP presidential candidate, said the party will focus on revitalising the Ugandan economy, crippled by the NRM regime for nearly four decades. NPP is expected to launch its manifesto when its presidential flag-bearer kicks off his Campaigns in Mityana District tomorrow.