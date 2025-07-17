NRM aspirants cast doubt on safety, voters register

Candidates in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, especially those running in the hotly contested areas, have expressed fear of the lurking violence within the electorate.

Others say since the party registers had delayed to reach some areas, unregistered members might have a window to participate in the primaries today. By press time last evening, many candidates said the party registers had not yet reached their constituencies for proper scrutiny.

In Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District, an area that has been characterised by election violence, the incumbent MP, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, who ended his campaign rallies on Tuesday, said yesterday that he is confident of defeating his rival Brig (rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande.

"The visit by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba last week and his pronouncement that police would take lead in securing the area during elections, not the army, has given me hope that we will have a peaceful exercise. Let the soldiers remain where they are and leave police to do its constitutional mandate," Mr Ssekikubo said.

He said he was aware police have deployed more than 300 officers and the area currently has a regional police commander overseeing Sembabule, Lyantonde, Bukomansimbi and Gomba districts after the elevation of the area to a region under the police command structure.

Background

Campaigns in Lwemiyaga turned chaotic on June 26 after soldiers deployed in the area shot dead Fred Ssembuusi, a supporter of Ssekikubo, and the legislator survived by a whisker after a stray bullet hit his finger as they attempted to disperse a rally at Kirega Village.

By Tuesday evening, there was heavy deployment of both police and the army. This is not the only constituency that has had incidences of violence during the just concluded campaigns across the country.

On Monday, the final day of joint campaign rallies, supporters of Bufumbira South MP Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda and his rival Sam K Bitangaro engaged in a violent confrontation that left several individuals hospitalised and others arrested. Mr Isaac Kayonde, a candidate eyeing Gomba West Constituency where he is battling for the party card with incumbent Robina Rwakoojo, said they are waiting to see if the voters’ register can stand the test of time as he feared nonregistered voters may take part in the polls.

“Our only fear is getting news that the President has given a directive to have everyone who has a national ID go and vote. These things have happened before and we know they could happen because we have not seen the materials coming through this evening,” Mr Kayonde said.

Mr Felix Adupa, who is battling with Col (Rtd) John Francis Ongia, Mr Carlos Opul and Mr Lawrence Odongo for the party card to vie for Kioga County in Amolatar District, said: “We hope President Museveni does not wake up with a directive to have everyone vote. The register is something that always disorganises us and we hope this time round, the polls will be smooth.”

In 2018, during their party primaries, President Museveni ordered every party member who had a national ID to participate in the primaries, citing that the party register had not been fully organised to include all members of the party.

Following the elections, many candidates who had failed in the polls attributed their losses to some Opposition members, whom they claim had participated in the exercise and they voted for weaker candidates whom they could easily defeat in the general elections.

In his response to the members about their fears, Mr Tanga Odoi, the NRM party electoral commission (EC) chairperson, said that a few districts, especially in the central part of the country, were yet to receive the registers and other materials. “We are very ready for the elections tomorrow, but you are aware that an election has to have supporting documents like DR (declaration forms), guidelines and registers. Some of the farthest districts, we confirmed that the materials reached safely, the ones near central region will also arrive soon,” Mr Ondoi said yesterday.

By press time yesterday, many candidates we talked to said they were ready for the polls today. Ms Lydia Wanyoto, who is seeking the party card for the Mbale City Woman MP seat, claimed that she already has the support and that “voters are simply going to stamp their approval.”

“I urge all NRM members whose names appear in the register to turn up at the polling centres by 8am tomorrow (today) to verify their names,” she said.

Ms Justine Nameere, who is also vying for the Kalungu East ticket noted that her mission is to work jointly with the party leadership in Masaka to revamp the party support in the Opposition stronghold.

“My team is well set, we are currently doing final touches. I urge my supporters to withstand all forms of threats and turn up in droves and choose me as the party flag bearer,” the daughter of former Defence minister Vincent Ssempijja, said. In Adjumani West Constituency, Mr Santos Adrawa said he was not fully prepared, citing disruptions by his rivals during the joint campaigns in Adjumani Town Council. Meanwhile, Mr Nixon Owole, the former Adjumani District chairperson, who is also seeking the party ticket to run for the same Adjumani West MP seat, said: “We have done our part and now leave it to the people. We are prepared and believe God’s will shall prevail.”

He acknowledged irregularities in the campaigns but said he would not contest the election results if he lost.

Mr Moses Kibrai, another candidate in the same race, expressed optimism after wide consultations and active participation in joint campaigns.

“With everything we have done, I believe the people will support me. This victory will belong to the people, as we have reached out to all groups regardless of age, party, or religion,” he said.

