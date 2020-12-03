NRM boss injured in fight over campaign cash

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

By BILL OKETCH More by this Author

Two people are nursing injuries following a fist-fight which broke out over campaign money in Minakulu Sub-county in Oyam District on Monday.

The injured have been identified as Mr Geoffrey Ayena, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson of Acan-yie wang Village in Minakulu Sub-county, and Mr James Okello, a voter.

Trouble started after Mr Patrick Obong, the NRM MP flag bearer for Oyam South County, reportedly gave some money to be distributed to more than 500 people who attended his rally that Monday.

Eyewitnesses say a fist-fight then ensued after the person handling the money took off with some cash, leaving the youth and some men struggling for the remaining balance.

In the process, several gardens of crops were destroyed and Mr Ayena and Mr Okello sustained injuries.

Mr Ayena told this newspaper that he was feeling general body pain.

“During the struggle for money, some people kicked me, some pushed me and when I fell down, they ran over me. I’m now feeling very weak,” he said by telephone on Tuesday.

Ms Dorcus Acen, a farmer, said her crops were destroyed and she is demanding compensation of Shs300,000 for the damage.

“The fight started from my garden and some people advanced up to my home and they fought in my compound,” she said.

Another farmer, Mr Walter Rajab Okite, is also demanding compensation for his crops destroyed during the scuffle.

Mr Pius Eleng, the Awe-imingo Village chairperson, confirmed the incident, blaming it on politicians who were attempting to bribe voters.

“I was called to the scene to witness what happened and I found that they destroyed crops and it is true some people were injured, although they sustained minor injuries,” he said.

“The victims are receiving medical treatment from a nearby clinic,” he added.

Mr Alex Ojok Ojaga, the campaign agent of Mr Obong in Minakulu Sub-county, said those whose crops were destroyed should report to his office for redress.

“Let them report to my office so that we go and assess the damage caused and compensate them if necessary,” he said.

