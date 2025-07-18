NRM decides 2025: News wrap from party primaries across Uganda

Day two of Uganda’s high-stakes NRM primaries sees results still trickling in, bringing waves of celebration, heartbreak, and major upsets for several of President Museveni’s ministers after voting closed on Thursday.

The July 17 exercise marked a key moment in shaping the ruling party’s parliamentary lineup ahead of what is shaping up to be a bruising contest in the 2026 general elections. (*Review Monitor's coverage from across Uganda as the NRM held its primaries. This live weblog will pause until significant developments related to the vote emerge.)

TIMELINE OF JULY 17, 2025 NRM PRIMARIES

3:00 PM JULY 18: Rwampara RDC Harriet Nakamya has ordered the arrest of NRM registrar Jackson Mutahi and three data entrants over alleged impersonation and forgery in the district primaries. The suspects, Collins Nabaasa, Bright Namaziima, and Twinomujuni Simon, allegedly altered declaration forms to favour incumbent MP Molly Asiimwe. A re-tally reversed the outcome, showing challenger Annah Kansiime leading. Monitor's Felix Ainebyona notes that the group reportedly acted on orders from NRM regional overseer Christine Namakula.

2:00PM: Final tallies show security minister Rtd Maj Gen Jim K. Muhwezi obtained the NRM flag for Rujumbura County with 21,631 votes (54.2%), followed by Frank Rukanirwa with 17,083 (42.9%). Ambrose Kibuuka polled 709, Julius Muhurizi 155, and Obedia Musiime 65.

1:40PM JULY 18: Additionally, Loydah Twinomujuni Muhimbura confirmed winner of the NRM flag for Mbarara District Woman MP with 64.3%, defeating incumbent Margaret Ayebare Rwebyambu, who garnered 35.7% and plans to petition the party EC. In Kisoro, Grace Akifeza Ngabirano secured the NRM Woman MP flag with 63.5%, beating Irene Mahirwe’s 36.5%. Hundereds continue to gather at the NRM EC offices in Kampala as the party opens its Elections Tribunal Registry to receive petitions from the polls.

1:45 PM: Human rights defender Simon Peter Longoli has secured the NRM flag for Chekwii West in Nakapiripirit District with 16,104 votes, defeating incumbent Moses Aleper who got 8,384. In Kaabong District, Ik County MP Hillary Lokwang narrowly retained the flag with 1,911 votes against Daniel’s 1,851.

Meanwhile, Monitor’s Simon Peter Emwamu reports that elections in 36 polling stations in Northern Division, Kotido Municipality, were being held Friday after chaos and logistical failures—citing violence and shortage of voter materials—disrupted the vote yesterday.

1:00PM: Bruce Kabasa Balaba has prevailed against incumbent Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera to claim the NRM flag for Rubanda West ahead of the 2026 general election. Kabasa secured 26,302 votes, while Kamuntu garnered 24,575. Tukacungura Gracious and Oscar Nkotanyi received 165 and 51 votes respectively.

12: 41PM: After earlier standoff as reported in this live weblog, Major Joseph Kakooza finally declared NRM flag bearer for Buwekula County in Mubende District.

12:00PM: Chaotic scenes erupt at NRM offices in the city as Kampala District Woman MP aspirants storms EC offices, demanding release of results and official declaration of winners.

UPDATE: Chaos has broken out at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala as supporters of Amina Lukanga and Shamin Nanfuna clash over the Kampala District Woman MP flag bearer results. Both candidates claim victory. Nanfuna disputes preliminary results showing she got zero… pic.twitter.com/rmyMyjOkqk — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 18, 2025

11:30 AM July 18: NRM Elections Tribunal registry open for petitions from Thursday’s primaries. Complaints must be filed by July 21.

11:21 AM July 18: Confusion reigns in Hoima District after registrar Joseph Kutegeka announced two different winners in key races, sparking uncertainty and backlash. In Bugahya County—part of Hoima District—former Kikuube RDC Amlan Tumusiime, who lost to incumbent MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba, blasts electoral officials over what he calls “controversial results” and vows to fight for NRM flag.

11:01AM JULY 18: Incumbents continue to tumble in the NRM primaries as Enid Origumisiriza Atuheire secured Kabale District Woman MP with 53.2%, toppling Catherine Atwakire Ndamira (46.8%). Ruth Rujoki Mushabe dethroned Kiruhura’s sitting MP Jovanice Rwenduru with 50.3% to 43.1%. Mujuni Maari Asensio overturns Alex Byarugaba Bakunda in Isingiro South, winning 58% against 37%. Julius Tusiime has captured the NRM flag for the Rwampara East MP seat with 39.7%, displacing incumbent Charles Ngabirano in a tightly contested race.

However, Amos Kankunda retained the NRM party flag for Rwampara County MP seat with 38.9% of the vote, holding off challengers in a closely fought contest. Wilson Kajwengye held onto Nyabushozi County, Kiruhura District, with 57.58%. These outcomes signal a fierce reshaping of the ruling party’s parliamentary frontline ahead of 2026.

10:51 AM JULY 18: Buwekula County winner hangs in the balance after clashes erupted between the two leading candidates.

10:34AM JULY 18: Assensio Maari Mujuni storms to victory in the Isingiro South NRM primaries with 21,254 votes (58%), dislodging incumbent MP Alex Byarugaba Bakunda, who managed 13,807 (37%). Gilbert Rwabambari and Rudoviko Byarugaba trailed with 300 and 1,582 votes. The bitterly fought contest, marked by chaos and deadly violence, claimed at least two lives before Thursday.

9:51AM JULY 18: NRM registrar disappears with all DR forms, stalling vote tallying in Buwekula County, according to on-scene Monitor reporter Barbra Nalweyiso. A dispute between Major Joseph Kakooza and Edward Kulabikira over contested results has triggered calls for fresh voting in some areas of Mubende District. Race remains tight between Kakooza, Kulabikira, and Judith Mujawimana.

UPDATE: Vote tallying in the Buwekula County, Mubende District NRM primaries has stalled due to a dispute between Maj Joseph Kakooza and Edward Kulabikira over alleged voting irregularities in some villages. Kulabikira’s supporters claim Kakooza is only contesting results from… pic.twitter.com/Qv2IN8CiTV — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 18, 2025

Meanwhile, tensions erupt at Luwero tally center as camps for Agnes Kirabo Nantongo and Cissy Mulondo clash over alleged vote irregularities. Security steps in; no winner announced.

Tensions flare at the Luwero tally centre as rival camps for the NRM Woman MP flag—Agnes Kirabo Nantongo and Cissy Mulondo—trade accusations of electoral irregularities. Chaos briefly erupts, prompting security intervention. No winner declared yet. #NTVNews



🎥: @kamogah8 pic.twitter.com/M9HfeAkGd7 — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 18, 2025

9:13AM JULY 18: Dr Harris Kirumira gets decisive mandate as the NRM flag bearer for Gomba East with 18,052 votes, overwhelmingly surpassing Mastullah Naava’s 40 votes.

Incumbent Sylvia Nayebale comfortably held onto the Woman MP flag, racking up 35,019 votes against Phionah Nuwahereza and Teddy Bazaara. Over in Gomba West, Robinah Gureme Rwakwojo emerged victorious with 4,756 votes, outpacing Ronald Mukimbiri, Stanley Katabarwa, and Isaac Kayonde.

8:44AM JULY 18: Butaleja’s NRM primary results leave no incumbent standing.

8:30AM JULY 18: Finance Minister (General Duties) Henry Musasizi re-elected as NRM flag bearer for Rubanda East, securing 22,538 votes against Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema’s 18,832. Pierre Mbabazi and Israel Atuheire trail with 11 and 39 votes respectively.

Finance State Minister (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, has been re-elected as the NRM flag bearer for Rubanda East Constituency in Rubanda District, ahead of the 2026 General Election. Musasizi secured a total of 22,538 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jogo Kenneth… pic.twitter.com/K4gVM7GXAK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 18, 2025

8:11AM JULY 18: Robert Migadde Nugwa gets party’s endorsement with 22,454 votes in Buvuma District’s NRM race.

7:35AM JULY 18: Nathan Byanyima coasted to victory in Bukanga North with 30,302 votes (69%), trouncing Julius Tumuhimbise (13%) and three others. In Nakaseke District, Sarah Najjuma crushed her rivals with 51,193 votes (95%) to retain the Woman MP flag. Charles Nsereko dominated Nakaseke South with 92.7%, while State Minister Joseph Kabuye Kyofatigabye comfortably secured Nakaseke Central with 85%. The tightest race came in Nakaseke North, where Wilber Ahebwa edged out incumbent Enock Nyongole with 5,871 votes (49.5%) to claim the flag.

7:00AM JULY 18: Former minister Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi’s bid to return to Parliament faces a rocky landing after he was defeated by Muhamad Kibedi Nsiegumire, who won the Mityana North NRM flag with 16,514 votes to Kiwanda’s 7,046.

6AM JULY 18: Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande has officially interrupted Theodore Ssekikubo’s two-decade reign, emerging as the NRM flag bearer for Lwemiyaga County with 16,358 votes. Ssekikubo, who has rejected the results, polled 8, 702, followed by Joy Kabatsi with 473 and Jacob Kato (11 votes.)

MP Theodore Ssekikubo (R) and challenger Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande are filmed in an explosive exchange of words in Sembabule District on July 17, 2025, day of the ruling NRM party primaries. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB

Ssekikubo plans to contest results citing "widespread irregularities, including alleged army interference in the electoral process, abductions and assaults on his supporters, and falsification of voter registers."

In other results from Sembabule, Hanifah Kawooya Bangirina was declared the NRM flag bearer for Mawogola West, Florence Nambaziira for District Woman MP, President Museveni's brother Aine Sodo Kaguta for Mawogola North, and Dez Oswald Byuma for Mawogola South.

Elsewhere: Six incumbent MPs in Lango Sub-region lost their bids to retain the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag in the 2026 general elections. The defeated MPs include James Olobo Dubai (Kioga North), Tony Ayo (Kwania County), Moses Ogwal Goli (Dokolo North), Dorcus Acen (Alebtong Woman MP), Judith Alyek (Kole Woman MP), and Christine Akello, also known as Gwok Adako (Erute North).

5:53AM JULY 18: John Paul Ninkusiima won the Ibanda South NRM flag with 63.35%. Peter Agaba took Ibanda Municipality with 46.89%, while Jovrine Kaliisa Kyomukama beat incumbent Jane Bainomugisha with 70.55% for Woman MP.

In Ibanda North, Maj Guma David Gumisiriza edged out incumbent Kyooma Xavier Akamparira with 50.78% to 48.21%.

5AM JULY 18: In Kamuli, tensions flared at the Youth tally centre as Buzaaya MP Martin Muzaale confronted NRM electoral officials over alleged rigging after losing by just 78 votes to Paul Kintu Bamusibule (17,671 to 17,593).

Jovrine Kaliisa Kyomukama threw out incumbent Jane Bainomugisha with 70.55% for the Ibanda District Woman MP seat. In Ibanda North, Major Guma David Gumisiriza came first with 50.78%, beating incumbent Kyooma Xavier Akamparira, who garnered 48.21%. Also, John Paul Ninkusiima claimed the Ibanda South constituency with 63.35% in a race of five candidates. Peter Agaba declared NRM flag bearer for Ibanda Municipality with 46.89%.

Minister Hellen Adoa victory sealed in Serere with 32,922 votes, beating rival Lucy Acom who secured 21,175.

WHILE YOU WERE ASLEEP

2AM-5AM JULY 18: In Kapchorwa, Woman MP Phyllis Chemutai and Tingey’s Twalla Fadil retained the NRM flag, while Kitiyo Patrick won Kapchorwa Municipality. In Ibanda, John Paul Ninkusiima was the sole incumbent re-elected, attributing his win to dedicated service. In Isingiro, Steven Kangwangye secured Bukanga North with 27,017 votes (84%) against Dr Moses Kashaija.

Winners of July 17, 2025 NRM primaries: L-R Incumbent Koboko North Member of Parliamenr Dr Musa Noah, incumbent Busiki MP Paul Akamba and Former Muni University Secretary Banya Emmanuel Natal. PHOTO/COMBO

Paul Akamba narrowly edged Joel Waiswa Azalwa for Busiki, while Yona Kayogera lost Busiki North to Isiko Mpongo.

In Bukono, Minister Namuganza Persis was defeated by Emmanuel Katoko. Tallying ran overnight from July 17 to 18.

Mastula Namatovu bagged the NRM flag for Kamuli Municipality after defeating incumbent Baroda Kayanga Watongola. In Bugabula North, sitting MP John Teira was unseated by Anita Flavia Omondi, while Mathew Bazanya secured the Bugabula South flag in the NRM primaries.

1:50AM JULY 18: Former PICOT Executive Director Ropan Sauda defeated incumbent Sharifah Aate to become Koboko Woman MP, securing 20,733 votes to Aate’s 18,463. Other candidates were Ayite Patricia with 7,740 and Jamila Shera with 2,037 votes.

In Koboko County, former Muni University Secretary Banya Emmanuel Natal won the NRM flag with 14,661 votes, beating Baiga Ronald who received 8,134. The seat was previously held by veteran politician James Baba, who recently retired. Meanwhile, Dedan Mubangizi won the Buwekula South NRM flag, beating incumbent William Museveni Ndori by 45% in a three-candidate race.

NEW DAY 1:07AM JULY 18: Minister Bright Rwamirama announced winner of Isingiro North NRM parliamentary primaries, securing an emphatic 51,535 votes (92%) to defeat James Atwiine King (3,727 votes) and Kasisi Baker.

11:59PM: Battleground Lwemiyaga remains undecided, defying the NRM Electoral Commission’s directive to declare all results by 5pm Thursday.

Popular politicians on the losing train include President Museveni's ministers Persis Namuganza, David Bahati, Musa Ecweru, Obiga Kaniya, Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Jannifer Namuyangu. Ecweru received 19,977 votes but lost to Samuel Ediau, who garnered 29,352 votes. Meanwhile, Bahati’s 23,759 votes were insufficient to beat Eriab Naturinda, who defeated the minister with 25,027 votes.

Plus, Oil City political landscape shifting as key incumbents face parliament exit. Beatrice Wembabazi, alias Tr Mummy, has unseated Harriet Businge to clinch the NRM flag for Hoima District Woman MP with 19,598 votes against the incumbent's 13,844. In Hoima West, Donald Bakire Bategeka, a son to former MP Dr Lawrence Bategeka, edged out incumbent Dr Joseph Ruyonga, polling 4,777 votes to Ruyonga’s 4,515.

Political newcomer Princess Diana, an entrepreneur who spent much of her previous years in Europe, made a stunning debut, securing the Hoima City Woman MP flag with 9,653 votes, trouncing current Hoima City Deputy Mayor Sylvia Nalumaga (2,811) and Violet Kabasindi (1,774).

In Bugahya County, Pius Wakabi Rujumba controversially prevailed with 15,612 votes over ex-Kikuube RDC Amlan Tumusiime’s 10,542. Meanwhile, in Kagadi, incumbent Woman MP Janepher Mbabazi Kyomuhendo conceded and embraced her rival Margret Naziwa Rujumba after losing the primary.

11:30 PM: Former Kampala RCC Hussein Hudu falls short in Mbale Northern City Division MP race as Umar Nangoli is declared winner late Thursday night.

Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo holds up her declaration forms after being announced the winner of the NRM primaries in Katakwi District on the night of July 17, 2025. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

10:53PM: To Soroti, Sarah Inachu takes the NRM Woman MP flag with 5,575 votes, ahead of Emily Shilla Amulo’s 2,388. Racheal Francis Adiango and Suzan Agnes Apolot followed with 697 and 498 votes respectively.

Doreen Keita Kagabi triumphed in the NRM race for Makindye West MP, tallying 10,925 votes—far outpacing her male challengers. She is set to contest against incumbent Allan Ssewanyana of the NUP, who is pursuing a third term in the 2026 general elections.

Ms Doreen Keita Kagabi has been announced as the winner of the NRM Makindye West MP flag with 10,925 votes. She surpassed her male counterparts: Ronald Tugume with 3,775 votes, Dr. Hilary Katandikwa with 1,114 votes, and Patrick Wamutunda with 285 votes. Ms. Kagabi will now face… pic.twitter.com/AtW34qHyfW — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

10:46PM: Several Museveni trailing, according to emerging preliminary poll results.

Businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba’s son, Iddi Bassajja, cruised to the NRM ticket for Ishaka-Bushenyi with 13,765 votes, as Dr Elioda Tumwesigye resurfaced in Sheema North, scooping 13,369 votes to reassert his political grip.

10:30PM: Defense Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth made a commanding sweep in West Budama Central, winning the NRM primaries with 29,317 votes. In Igara East, Michael Mawanda emerged as flag bearer with 39% in a six-way race.

Meanwhile, Christopher Talemwa took Kyaddondo East with 4,293 votes, but runner-up Budala Katongole (1,871 votes) has petitioned the EC over alleged vote tampering.

Sarah Babirye Kityo trounced former Deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax to clinch the NRM flag for Bukoto East, Masaka District, with 6,421 votes.

Sarah Babirye Kityo addresses the media after being officially declared the NRM flagbearer for Bukoto East in Masaka District. She emerged victorious, securing 6,421 votes, while her opponent, former Deputy RDC Fred Kalema Pax, garnered 3,021 votes. Babirye pledged to focus on… pic.twitter.com/xnFfMPTj8u — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

In Bukoto South primaries, Twaha has conceded defeat to Mbabali Muyanja who topped with 61% (4, 965) of the vote.

10:15PM: Big upset: In major setback for Minister Peter Lokeris, Stephenson Lokoru has clinched the NRM flag for Chekwii East in Nakapiripirit District with 2,930 votes, while the minister lagged in third with 2,360 votes.

Makerere University Chancellor and former long-serving minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga poised to reclaim Bukonzo West seat in 2026 after winning the NRM primaries in Kasese District.

Former NWSC Deputy Managing Director Dr Sylvia Alinaitwe Mwanaki defeats incumbent Rukiga Woman MP Caroline Kamusime.

9:45PM: Justin Namere celebrates after being declared NRM flagbearer for Masaka City, polling 8,703 votes against Owamaria Florence’s 3,081.

9:30: Reports indicate Amelia Kyambadde, Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry, has claimed the NRM crown for Mawokota County North, sealed by Mpigi NRM District Registrar Francis Bbuye. Notably, Pastor Sam Akol’s name stayed on the ballot despite his earlier pullout, as no formal withdrawal letter was filed, so the voting and tally went ahead uninterrupted.

NRM Women's League chief Lydia Wanyoto Mutende will be expected on the ballot in 2026 after she reclaimed her crown by securing the party's flagbearer position for the Mbale City Woman MP seat with a convincing 52,299 votes.

9:15PM: Former Rubaga Deputy RCC Herbert Anderson Burora declared winner of the Nakawa West primaries with 51%, setting up a likely face-off with current Leader of Opposition (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi, in the 2026 elections.

Mr Herbert Anderson Burora wins Nakawa West NRM flag with 3075 votes. He faced opponents like Margaret Nantongo Zziwa Babu, 1972 votes, Kabeedha Ivan, 496 votes, Senyondo Herbert, 312 votes, and Shukla Mukesh Babubhai 108 votes. 📹Karim Muyobo #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/epQhKwSAWC — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Mariam Seif confirmed winner of NRM primaries in Iganga District, Francis Adome Lorika for Moroto Municipality.

Dr Charles Ayume retained the NRM flag for Koboko Municipality with 4,863 votes, defeating Mayor Wilson Sanya, who got 2,692.

8:50PM: Incumbent MP David Kabanda emerged victorious in the NRM primaries for Kasambya County with 36, 429 (74.2%), while Shyaka Stephen Gashaija sailed through to win the party flag for Entebbe Municipality. Shyaka triumphed scoring 4,175 votes to beat Scholastica Najjemba Baguma (469 votes) and Jovia Namaara (192 votes).

In Jinja, Monica Namukose rose to the top of the NRM pack, edging out Katali, once known for lone dissenting during the presidential age-limit vote in Parliament some years back. Namukose swept the NRM ticket for Jinja District Woman MP with 33,941 votes, outpacing Peace Tibyaze (28,739) and former legislator Katali (6,441).

8:40PM: Fredrick Ruhindi has clinched the NRM flag for Nakawa East MP after securing a commanding 8,619 votes, far ahead of his opponent who managed 839.

Mr Fredrick Ruhindi has been declared as the NRM flag-bearer for Nakawa East MP seat. Ruhindi garnered 8,619 votes while his opponent got 839 votes. 📹Karim Muyobo #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/9rFezzsWzE — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Former State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Sam Engola, has also secured the NRM ticket to contest for the Erute South parliamentary seat.

However, former Minister for Presidency and Luuka District Woman MP Esther Mbayo has lost the race to Annet Nabirye.

Also, former East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker Susan Nakawuki Nsambu confirmed unopposed NRM flagbearer for Mawokota South, Mpigi District.

Annet Katusiime Mugisha soared to victory as the NRM flag bearer for Bushenyi Woman MP, capturing 61.2% of the votes and leaving Vianah Kemigisha trailing with 38.8%, painting a decisive win.

8:00PM: Landslide victory for Vice President Jessica Alupo in the NRM primaries for Katakwi District with 88% (84, 944 votes). Her closest rival Angella Anuken polled 5, 704 votes in a race of 4 ladies. First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga retained her Kamuli District flag.

WATCH: Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, candidate for Woman MP Kamuli District and NRM First National Vice Chairperson (Female), sailed through at her polling station in Busobya, with her opponents scoring zero. #NTVNews



📹 Mutaka Moses pic.twitter.com/Gs7EFjQqY5 — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2025

Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi emerged winner in Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District. In Iganga Municipality, Ojasi Swaibu declared party's flagbearer for 2026 election. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende wins the NRM party flag for the Mbale City Woman seat.

In Kitgum, State Minister for Water and Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar retained her political footing, amassing 3,730 votes to overwhelm Henry Kissinger Oryem (363) and George William Otim (29).

Arinaitwe Jeniva Nalongo tallied 27,653 votes to take the NRM flag for Rubirizi Woman MP, ahead of Judith Amanya (18,088) and incumbent Grace Kesande Bataringaya (8,515). In Kassanda, Rebecca Natukunda led the Woman MP race, Abdul Bisaso (Myooga Vice Chair) posted victory in Kassanda South, Isaac Kamulegeya prevailed in Kassanda North, while MP Michael Bukenya retained Bukuya.

7:40PM: Tight security surrounds the Isingiro District tally centre, with media access restricted as vote counting gets underway.

Security is seen heavily deployed at the tally centre at Isingiro District headquarters. Journalists have been denied entry. 📹Julius Byamukama #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/MTQMAtzrfe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Jonah Wamani Byakutaga is set to be the NRM frontrunner in the 2026 Hoima East race after securing 68% of the vote, with 5,058 votes cast among four candidates. Nathan Igeme Nabeta rejects outcome in Jinja South East NRM primary results, plans to petition top party leadership.

In Butambala, Godfrey Bavekuno Mafumu Kyeswa stormed to victory in the NRM MP primaries, outpacing Badru Kateregga with 5,069 votes to 2,286. Noor Nakato snatched the Woman MP flag in a tight contest, edging Hadijah Nakibuule by just 266 votes. The ruling party now eyes a comeback in a district long held by NUP’s Aisha Kabanda and Muwanga Kivumbi.

7:29PM: Voting has ended in majority polling stations, and our live weblog is relying on confirmed official results from NRM electoral officials — to ensure you receive only verified, trustworthy updates.

Boniface Okot Henry stands unopposed for MP in Kole South. Heavyweights like Minister of Health Dr JaneRuth_Aceng (Lira City Woman MP), Speaker Anita Among, minister Judith Nabakooba, Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki (Kalungu East MP), and Minsa Kabanda (Kampala Central) also face no challengers in their constituencies.

Powerful FUFA President Moses Magogo easily won his race in Budiope East, Kamuli district, Minister Milly Babalanda in Budiope West; and Patrick Kiconco Katabazi settling for the NRM flag in Rukiga. Among's deputy Thomas Tayebwa will also be NRM's frontrunner for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District.

7:00PM: Daniel Kananura Kira pledged to unite all party cadres to restore the area’s former strength. He dominated the polls with 19,084 votes (94.8%), while his opponent, Edison Tumwebaze, managed just 1,042 votes (5.1%).

Gen Henry Tumukunde clinched the NRM ticket in Rukungiri Municipality, while Mapenduzi Ojara and Dedan Mubangizi secured victories in Layibi County and Buwekula South primaries, respectively.

Mackline Asiimire, the only female candidate in the six-person Igara West race, came a distant fourth with 4,771 votes. The contest in Bushenyi District was won by Cohen Kyampene Amanya with 24,097 votes, followed by Boniface Tugume with 18,362.

6:45PM: Reports indicate: Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has won the NRM primaries in Buyanja County, Kibaale District. In Kakumiro, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja secured over 70% of the vote. Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire confirmed to lead NRM charges in the Ruhinda County legislative race.

State Minister for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro won with a record 5,258 votes, far ahead of Acibu Agnes (446), Bithola Irine (172), and Irine Udongtho (120). Hashim Suleiman announced as the NRM flag bearer for Nebbi Municipality.

6:30PM: Mbarara Woman MP Ayebare Rwebyambu has dismissed the NRM primaries as a sham, citing voter bribery and fake declaration forms. She vowed not to accept the results and is weighing her next steps if her rival is declared winner.

A policeman displays injuries sustained after he was beaten by angry voters in Jinja City, during the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries. PHOTO/NMG

6PM: Minister and incumbent Kibuku MP Jenipher Namuyangu Kacha has conceded defeat to Katooko Sylvia Damba. Sources say Namuyangu did not participate in the primaries.

Emmanuel Kiyimba has taken the NRM flag for Bukoto Mid-West with 6,011 votes, ahead of Saul Kamali (5,145) and incumbent Isaac Ssejjoba (4,890), who now vows to run as an independent over alleged irregularities.

Police fired teargas Thursday evening to disperse supporters of Bosmic Otim in Gulu City after they tried to force their way into the tally centre at Kanda Grounds.

Police on Thursday evening fired teargas to disperse rowdy supporters of Bosmic Otim, a contestant for Bardege-Layibi division, Gulu City after they attempted to break into the tally centre at Kanda Grounds. 📹Tobbias Jolly Owiny #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/RuiFhOLSUT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, nearly 100 suspects arrested nationwide in connection with NRM primaries crime, according to police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke.

Police Spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke addresses the media about the status of the NRM primaries. He says several suspects, over 90 in number, have been arrested countrywide and investigations are ongoing. 📹Benson Tumusiime #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/DEnffSLIVm — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

5PM: "We shall give you the results (of primaries) depending on how much we shall have gathered from our election officers on ground," NRM says.

4:29PM: Gunshots as suspected gang members disrupted voting at Amoroto Polling Station in Soroti District, sparking violence in NRM primaries. Uganda’s public broadcaster reports that locals accused rivals of Herbert Ariko of orchestrating the chaos.

UPDATE: Violence broke out before voting began at Amoroto Polling Station, with suspected gang members disrupting the exercise. Locals accused opponents of Herbert Ariko of being behind the chaos.



📹@gwitabinji#UBCUpdates #UBCUGPolls2026 pic.twitter.com/ZqzYhLoR4O — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) July 17, 2025

4:00pm: Police block supporters of Joweria Namuli Zake as they marched through streets in Uganda's capital chanting her name during the NRM primaries for Kampala Woman MP.

NRM says "elections generally peaceful, but a lot of interruptions by people who are not in party registers"

Voting in Ibanda District resumed after 4pm after downpour caused delays. In Bisheshe, determined voters queued in the rain. The exercise across 606 polling stations was also hampered by late distribution of voting materials, despite a scheduled 2:00pm start.

WATCH: Supporters of Joweria Namuli Zake were blocked by police in Kampala Central Division after they attempted to march through the streets of Kampala chanting their candidate's name during the #NRMPrimaries. Namuli is one of four candidates contesting the NRM flag for Kampala… pic.twitter.com/dlVct6IYAP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

3:30PM:

A man displays incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo's portrait as people line to vote him during the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries in Sembabule District. PHOTO/JUMA KIRYA

The district remains on the edge as Ssekikubo faces tight competion from Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande.

3:10PM: Heavy police and UPDF deployment at Green Valley Polling Station in Gulu City after unregistered supporters of Robinson Oryema Ogeri stormed the line, forcing their way into the NRM primaries vote.

Police and UPDF soldiers stand guard at Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City, during the NRM parliamentary primaries on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/TEDDY DOKOTHO

In Amuru District, police quelled protests at Loriko West polling station in Elegu Town after NRM members opposed the use of the party voter register.

2:51 PM: Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi injured during clashes at All Saints Church polling station after being blocked entry by opponents’ supporters. Violence erupted with sticks and timber, leaving Musinguzi wounded.

Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi after being injured in a scuffle at All Saints Church polling station, Ntungamo District, during the July 17, 2025 ruling NRM party primaries. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

Police presence was limited, and similar unrest affected some other polling stations, disrupting the NRM primaries in Ntungamo District.

2:30: NRM Kampala Central Chairperson Salim Uhuru admits voter turnout was shockingly low across all divisions in Uganda's captal, urging the party to urgently step up mobilisation before future polls. Kampala is traditionally an opposition stronghold.

NRM Kampala Central Chairperson Salim Uhuru admits to low voter turnout across all five city divisions, saying it was unexpected. He urges the party to learn from this and boost mobilisation in future polls. #NTVNews



📸: @DanielKibet_ pic.twitter.com/5Q2HW3odzm — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2025

At some polling stations in Uganda, including Makindye II Parish in Kampala, several voters found their names missing from the NRM register, also known as the "Yellow book."

Election observer Isma Wampamba, supervising for Makindye West MP hopeful Ronald Tugume Apuuli, attributed the issue to the NRM Electoral Commission.

1:30PM: Man caught with grenade at Kamubeizi during NRM primaries in Isingiro South. Suspected plot to target Bakunda supporters. Security intervened.

Security and locals intercepted a man with a grenade at Kamubeizi during the NRM primaries in Isingiro South. He is accused of plotting to disrupt Bakunda supporters. The race pits incumbent Alex Bakunda against Maari Mujuni, Gilbert Rwabambari and Rudoviko Byarugaba. #NTVNews… pic.twitter.com/9087P1R0Qq — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2025

Sam Akol withdraws from Mawokota north race citing military influence and voter register interference.

1:00PM: Voting continues in various parts of the country under heavy security, amid anticipation of violence that has marred the run-up to Thursday’s vote.

Gen Moses Ali, 86, waits for over three hours at his Adjumani West polling station due to delays in delivering voting materials for the NRM primaries. He arrived at 10 a.m. as advised, but by 1 p.m., voting had yet to begin during the July 25, 2026 ruling NRM party primaries. PHOTO/MARKO TAIBOT

In Kawempe North’s Mbogo area, dozens of voters rejected the NRM yellow book verification process and proceeded directly to vote.

A man queues to vote on July 17, 2025 as former State Minister for Housing, Sam Engola, received one vote at Odipo Wigweng Polling Station in Agali Sub-county, Erute South County, Lira District, during NRM parliamentary primaries. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

Low voter turnout has been reported in parts of central Kampala, while police say voting is proceeding peacefully in oil-rich Hoima City and the Bukedi sub-region.

WATCH: Nkrumah Polling Station at Railway Grounds in Kampala remains completely deserted, with not a single voter present by midday. Sanyu Emily, the NRM Secretary for Female Affairs, said they are still waiting for voters to arrive and take part in the #NRMPrimaries.… pic.twitter.com/CRBV0QbnGT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

12:30: Tensions rise in Lwemiyaga, a known electoral violence hotspot in Sembabule District, as voting materials arrive at the sub-county headquarters.

Downpour as voters from at least 133 polling stations prepare to decide a fiercely contested race between veteran MP Theodore Ssekikubo and challenger Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande. The two rivals clashed in a bitter face-to-face exchange on Thursday.

Sekikubo Theodore and Emmanuel Rwasande at NRM offices in Sembabule District. pic.twitter.com/JuHGON6J71 — Nayebale David Benezeri (@NayebaleDavid) July 17, 2025

Tensions flared at Oigomuwa Polling Station in Katakwi District after voters confronted the presiding officer over missing names on the register. The dispute delayed voting at the station where Vice President Jessica Alupo is expected to vote, with residents demanding resolution before polls proceed.

12:20PM: Faridah Nambi, an NRM flagbearer aspirant for Kawempe North, says she is ready to concede defeat if she loses in the primaries. The MP, who previously won a court petition after losing the early 2025 by-election to Elias Nalukoola in the same constituency, added that she does not expect any losing candidate in the party race to run as an independent.

WATCH: “I want to assure the public that whoever wins today is the candidate the voters have chosen and I am confident it will be me,” said Faridah Nambi, a contestant for the NRM flag in Kawempe North. #MonitorUpdates #NRMPrimaries

📹: Vicent Lusambya pic.twitter.com/ihv5zBqP8l — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Kawempe North MP aspirant Hanifah Karadi vowed to petition EC as she alleged voter bribery.

MP hopeful Fredrick Ruhindi queues to cast his vote during the NRM primaries in Nakawa East, Kampala, on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

In Adjumani, District Police Commander Herbert Masembe confirmed the arrest of seven supporters of Angel Mark Dulu, an NRM flagbearer aspirant for Adjumani East, over alleged voter bribery. He noted, however, that no money was found during the subsequent search.

12: 14: NRM aspirant Moses Adome in Kotido accuses officials of leaking pre-signed declaration forms ahead of the primaries. He claims forms were confiscated in Jie County. Security dismissed the allegations as political drama. Voting was delayed, with fresh forms to be countersigned. Adome faces incumbent Ismail Lomar in a tense race for the Kotido Municipality NRM flag.

12PM: In a departure from secret ballots, voters started casting their support publicly behind shoulders or portraits of candidates displayed at village polling stations.

Mr Charles Ngabirano, a candidate vying for Member of Parliament for Rwampara East, has criticised the ongoing NRM primaries, citing significant gaps in the process. 📹Cosline Nakahiira #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/zVmzwZheDh — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Voters at Katabi Busambaga in Entebbe Municipality line up to check for their names in the NRM voters' register as they await the official start of voting in the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

Polling was set to close at 2 p.m., with winners expected to be announced swiftly by 4 p.m., delivering an early verdict on the party’s electoral front-runners. Media access momentarily restricted at Busambaga Polling Station in Entebbe Municipality.

11AM: Mawogola South candidate Yasin Kironde abruptly withdrew from the race just minutes before voting began in Sembabule District. He demanded that the ruling party address allegations of abductions and electoral irregularities in the district on the eve of the primaries.

10AM: NRM parliamentary hopeful David Kintu threatens legal action. The aspirant says he’ll sue after voting failed to start by 10 a.m., despite an earlier 9–12 p.m. schedule.

Similar holdups reported in other areas, though NRM says most materials were dispatched on time. At least one arrested over poll violence in Koboko District.

WATCH: David Kintu, one of the candidates contesting for the NRM flag for Nakawa East MP seat, expresses concern over the delayed delivery of electoral materials at Mirambo Polling Station in Bugolobi. He also notes the minimal presence of security personnel at the site.… pic.twitter.com/sOUN3Y8huX — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

9AM: Calls grow for calm amid fierce rivalries in primary battlegrounds including Semabaule, Ntungamo, and eastern Uganda. NRM EC chair Dr Tanga Odoi urges “we are voting people, not graves” as First Lady Janet Museveni appeals for restraint.

2AM: A supporter of the ruling NRM party candidate, Sowed Egumya, was shot dead around 2 a.m. in eastern Uganda during violent clashes linked to NRM primaries. Separately, a UPDF soldier was left in a coma after being stoned in Mayuge District.

Soldiers remain on guard during the NRM parliamentary primaries on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/NMG

Over seven election-related deaths have been reported nationwide amid rising tensions linked to NRM's decision day.

A man lines to vote incumbent MP Twaha Kagabo on July 17, 2025 as he received two votes at Kiwanyi Polling Station in Lwengo District, during NRM parliamentary primaries. His rival Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali obtained 75 votes at the same station. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Some of the politicians that have been declared winners of the July 17, 2025 ruling NRM parliamentary party primaries. Top (from left) Rebecca Kadaga, Moses Ali, Jim Muhwezi, Jessica Alupo. Below is Fred Ruhindi, Robinah Nabbanja, Matia Kasaija and Phiona Nyamutoro. PHOTO/COMBO

The party is led by Museveni, Uganda's president since 1986.

Note: Please keep refreshing this page for the latest updatesing updated ...