NRM decides 2025: Real-time updates from party primaries across Uganda

As Uganda’s high-stakes NRM flagbearer primaries ended on July 17, scenes of celebration and disappointment are unfolding. Thursday’s vote marks a pivotal step in shaping the ruling party’s frontline ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The electoral outcome, unfolding across the country, is expected to shape the long-ruling party’s frontline in a politically charged battle for parliamentary dominance ahead of next year’s general elections.

A policeman displays injuries sustained after he was beaten by angry voters in Jinja City, during the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries. PHOTO/NMG

TIMELINE OF JULY 17 NRM PRIMARIES

7:40PM: Tight security surrounds the Isingiro District tally centre, with media access restricted as vote counting gets underway.

Security is seen heavily deployed at the tally centre at Isingiro District headquarters. Journalists have been denied entry. 📹Julius Byamukama #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/MTQMAtzrfe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

7:20PM: Voting has ended in majority polling stations, and our live weblog awaits confirmed official results from NRM electoral officials — to ensure you receive only verified, trustworthy updates.





6:45PM: Reports indicate: Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has won the NRM primaries in Buyanja County, Kibaale District. In Kakumiro, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja secured over 70% of the vote. State Minister for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro won with a record 5,258 votes, far ahead of Acibu Agnes (446), Bithola Irine (172), and Irine Udongtho (120).

6:30PM: Mbarara Woman MP Ayebare Rwebyambu has dismissed the NRM primaries as a sham, citing voter bribery and fake declaration forms. She vowed not to accept the results and is weighing her next steps if her rival is declared winner.

6PM: Minister and incumbent Kibuku MP Jenipher Namuyangu Kacha has conceded defeat to Katooko Sylvia Damba. Sources say Namuyangu did not participate in the primaries.

Police fired teargas Thursday evening to disperse supporters of Bosmic Otim in Gulu City after they tried to force their way into the tally centre at Kanda Grounds.

Police on Thursday evening fired teargas to disperse rowdy supporters of Bosmic Otim, a contestant for Bardege-Layibi division, Gulu City after they attempted to break into the tally centre at Kanda Grounds. 📹Tobbias Jolly Owiny #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/RuiFhOLSUT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, nearly 100 suspects arrested nationwide in connection with NRM primaries crime, according to police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke.

Police Spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke addresses the media about the status of the NRM primaries. He says several suspects, over 90 in number, have been arrested countrywide and investigations are ongoing. 📹Benson Tumusiime #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/DEnffSLIVm — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

5PM: "We shall give you the results (of primaries) depending on how much we shall have gathered from our election officers on ground," NRM says.

4:29PM: Gunshots as suspected gang members disrupted voting at Amoroto Polling Station in Soroti District, sparking violence in NRM primaries. Uganda’s public broadcaster reports that locals accused rivals of Herbert Ariko of orchestrating the chaos.

UPDATE: Violence broke out before voting began at Amoroto Polling Station, with suspected gang members disrupting the exercise. Locals accused opponents of Herbert Ariko of being behind the chaos.



📹@gwitabinji#UBCUpdates #UBCUGPolls2026 pic.twitter.com/ZqzYhLoR4O — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) July 17, 2025

4:00pm: Police block supporters of Joweria Namuli Zake as they marched through streets in Uganda's capital chanting her name during the NRM primaries for Kampala Woman MP.

NRM says "elections generally peaceful, but a lot of interruptions by people who are not in party registers"

Voting in Ibanda District resumed after 4pm after downpour caused delays. In Bisheshe, determined voters queued in the rain. The exercise across 606 polling stations was also hampered by late distribution of voting materials, despite a scheduled 2:00pm start.

WATCH: Supporters of Joweria Namuli Zake were blocked by police in Kampala Central Division after they attempted to march through the streets of Kampala chanting their candidate's name during the #NRMPrimaries. Namuli is one of four candidates contesting the NRM flag for Kampala… pic.twitter.com/dlVct6IYAP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

3:30PM:

A man displays incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo's portrait as people line to vote him during the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries in Sembabule District. PHOTO/JUMA KIRYA

The district remains on the edge as Ssekikubo faces tight competion from Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande.

3:10PM: Heavy police and UPDF deployment at Green Valley Polling Station in Gulu City after unregistered supporters of Robinson Oryema Ogeri stormed the line, forcing their way into the NRM primaries vote.

Police and UPDF soldiers stand guard at Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City, during the NRM parliamentary primaries on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/TEDDY DOKOTHO

In Amuru District, police quelled protests at Loriko West polling station in Elegu Town after NRM members opposed the use of the party voter register.

2:51 PM: Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi injured during clashes at All Saints Church polling station after being blocked entry by opponents’ supporters. Violence erupted with sticks and timber, leaving Musinguzi wounded.

Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi after being injured in a scuffle at All Saints Church polling station, Ntungamo District, during the July 17, 2025 ruling NRM party primaries. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

Police presence was limited, and similar unrest affected some other polling stations, disrupting the NRM primaries in Ntungamo District.

2:30: NRM Kampala Central Chairperson Salim Uhuru admits voter turnout was shockingly low across all divisions in Uganda's captal, urging the party to urgently step up mobilisation before future polls. Kampala is traditionally an opposition stronghold.

NRM Kampala Central Chairperson Salim Uhuru admits to low voter turnout across all five city divisions, saying it was unexpected. He urges the party to learn from this and boost mobilisation in future polls. #NTVNews



📸: @DanielKibet_ pic.twitter.com/5Q2HW3odzm — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2025

At some polling stations in Uganda, including Makindye II Parish in Kampala, several voters found their names missing from the NRM register, also known as the "Yellow book."

Election observer Isma Wampamba, supervising for Makindye West MP hopeful Ronald Tugume Apuuli, attributed the issue to the NRM Electoral Commission.

1:30PM: Man caught with grenade at Kamubeizi during NRM primaries in Isingiro South. Suspected plot to target Bakunda supporters. Security intervened.

Security and locals intercepted a man with a grenade at Kamubeizi during the NRM primaries in Isingiro South. He is accused of plotting to disrupt Bakunda supporters. The race pits incumbent Alex Bakunda against Maari Mujuni, Gilbert Rwabambari and Rudoviko Byarugaba. #NTVNews… pic.twitter.com/9087P1R0Qq — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2025

Sam Akol withdraws from Mawokota north race citing military influence and voter register interference.

1:00PM: Voting continues in various parts of the country under heavy security, amid anticipation of violence that has marred the run-up to Thursday’s vote.

In Kawempe North’s Mbogo area, dozens of voters rejected the NRM yellow book verification process and proceeded directly to vote.

A man queues to vote on July 17, 2025 as former State Minister for Housing, Sam Engola, received one vote at Odipo Wigweng Polling Station in Agali Sub-county, Erute South County, Lira District, during NRM parliamentary primaries. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

Low voter turnout has been reported in parts of central Kampala, while police say voting is proceeding peacefully in oil-rich Hoima City and the Bukedi sub-region.

WATCH: Nkrumah Polling Station at Railway Grounds in Kampala remains completely deserted, with not a single voter present by midday. Sanyu Emily, the NRM Secretary for Female Affairs, said they are still waiting for voters to arrive and take part in the #NRMPrimaries.… pic.twitter.com/CRBV0QbnGT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

12:30: Tensions rise in Lwemiyaga, a known electoral violence hotspot in Sembabule District, as voting materials arrive at the sub-county headquarters.

Downpour as voters from at least 133 polling stations prepare to decide a fiercely contested race between veteran MP Theodore Ssekikubo and challenger Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Rwashande. The two rivals clashed in a bitter face-to-face exchange on Thursday.

Sekikubo Theodore and Emmanuel Rwasande at NRM offices in Sembabule District. pic.twitter.com/JuHGON6J71 — Nayebale David Benezeri (@NayebaleDavid) July 17, 2025

Tensions flared at Oigomuwa Polling Station in Katakwi District after voters confronted the presiding officer over missing names on the register. The dispute delayed voting at the station where Vice President Jessica Alupo is expected to vote, with residents demanding resolution before polls proceed.

12:20PM: Faridah Nambi, an NRM flagbearer aspirant for Kawempe North, says she is ready to concede defeat if she loses in the primaries. The MP, who previously won a court petition after losing the early 2025 by-election to Elias Nalukoola in the same constituency, added that she does not expect any losing candidate in the party race to run as an independent.

WATCH: “I want to assure the public that whoever wins today is the candidate the voters have chosen and I am confident it will be me,” said Faridah Nambi, a contestant for the NRM flag in Kawempe North. #MonitorUpdates #NRMPrimaries

📹: Vicent Lusambya pic.twitter.com/ihv5zBqP8l — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Kawempe North MP aspirant Hanifah Karadi vows to petition EC as she alleged voter bribery.

In Adjumani, District Police Commander Herbert Masembe confirmed the arrest of seven supporters of Angel Mark Dulu, an NRM flagbearer aspirant for Adjumani East, over alleged voter bribery. He noted, however, that no money was found during the subsequent search.

12: 14: NRM aspirant Moses Adome in Kotido accuses officials of leaking pre-signed declaration forms ahead of the primaries. He claims forms were confiscated in Jie County. Security dismissed the allegations as political drama. Voting was delayed, with fresh forms to be countersigned. Adome faces incumbent Ismail Lomar in a tense race for the Kotido Municipality NRM flag.

12PM: In a departure from secret ballots, voters started casting their support publicly behind shoulders or portraits of candidates displayed at village polling stations.

Mr Charles Ngabirano, a candidate vying for Member of Parliament for Rwampara East, has criticised the ongoing NRM primaries, citing significant gaps in the process. 📹Cosline Nakahiira #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/zVmzwZheDh — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

Voters at Katabi Busambaga in Entebbe Municipality line up to check for their names in the NRM voters' register as they await the official start of voting in the July 17, 2025 NRM primaries. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

Polling was set to close at 2 p.m., with winners expected to be announced swiftly by 4 p.m., delivering an early verdict on the party’s electoral front-runners. Media access momentarily restricted at Busambaga Polling Station in Entebbe Municipality.

11AM: Mawogola South candidate Yasin Kironde abruptly withdrew from the race just minutes before voting began in Sembabule District. He demanded that the ruling party address allegations of abductions and electoral irregularities in the district on the eve of the primaries.

10AM: NRM parliamentary hopeful David Kintu threatens legal action. The aspirant says he’ll sue after voting failed to start by 10 a.m., despite an earlier 9–12 p.m. schedule.

Similar holdups reported in other areas, though NRM says most materials were dispatched on time. At least one arrested over poll violence in Koboko District.

WATCH: David Kintu, one of the candidates contesting for the NRM flag for Nakawa East MP seat, expresses concern over the delayed delivery of electoral materials at Mirambo Polling Station in Bugolobi. He also notes the minimal presence of security personnel at the site.… pic.twitter.com/sOUN3Y8huX — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 17, 2025

9AM: Calls grow for calm amid fierce rivalries in primary battlegrounds including Semabaule, Ntungamo, and eastern Uganda. NRM EC chair Dr Tanga Odoi urges “we are voting people, not graves” as First Lady Janet Museveni appeals for restraint.

2AM: A supporter of the ruling NRM party candidate, Sowed Egumya, was shot dead around 2 a.m. in eastern Uganda during violent clashes linked to NRM primaries. Separately, a UPDF soldier was left in a coma after being stoned in Mayuge District.

Soldiers remain on guard during the NRM parliamentary primaries on July 17, 2025. PHOTO/NMG

Over seven election-related deaths have been reported nationwide amid rising tensions linked to NRM's decision day.

A man lines to vote incumbent MP Twaha Kagabo on July 17, 2025 as he received two votes at Kiwanyi Polling Station in Lwengo District, during NRM parliamentary primaries. His rival Muhammad Muyanja Mbabaali obtained 75 votes at the same station. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

The party is led by Museveni, Uganda's president since 1986.

Note: Please keep refreshing this page for the latest updatesing updated ...