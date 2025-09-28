NRM faces divisions as independents reject Kigongo’s call to back flag bearers

Some members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) who lost in the recent party primaries in Hoima District and Hoima City have openly defied a request from the party’s national vice chairperson, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, to step down in favor of official NRM flag bearers in the forthcoming general elections.

Kigongo, who met both party flag bearers and independents in Hoima City on Friday, urged those contesting as independents to withdraw and instead rally behind official candidates to consolidate support against opposition parties.

The meeting, meant to harmonize relations between party winners and losers, especially those intending to contest against NRM flag bearers, was snubbed by independents. Several of them rejected Kigongo’s appeal, citing widespread irregularities during the primaries. Some have already secured nominations from the Electoral Commission at the local government level, while parliamentary aspirants await nominations next month.

“You, the independents, have no political party that you belong to, and services can only be channeled through official party flag bearers, not you. You are also going to lose the election for the second time and incur another financial loss because the party flag bearers come from a strong family of the NRM with many supporters, and that cannot easily be changed,” Al Hajji Kigongo said.

He also warned party and government officials against secretly financing independents, saying those caught would face consequences for undermining party principles.

But independents in Hoima remain defiant.

Ms Susan Asiimwe, contesting as an independent for the Hoima District Woman Member of Parliament seat, said irregularities in the primaries pushed her to re-enter the race.

“The NRM primaries were not free and fair, and that has compelled me to come back and try my luck in the 2026 general elections,” she explained.

Dr Joseph Ruyonga, contesting for the Hoima West City Division parliamentary seat, revealed he has already collected nomination forms from the Electoral Commission and is awaiting formal nomination next month. He insisted the general election would provide a fairer platform than the party primaries.

“Voters will determine the winner during the general elections because the NRM primaries were full of irregularities. I even petitioned the NRM tribunal but lost the case to Mr Donald Bategeka, the party flag bearer. I will not quit the race,” Dr Ruyonga said.

Hoima District Chairperson Mr Uthuman Mugisa, who lost the primaries to Mr Vincent Muhumuza Savana, the NRM district chairperson, also stood firm.

“I cannot leave the contest in favor of Savana since I was already nominated by the Electoral Commission. Stepping aside would betray my voters,” Mugisa stated.

However, some NRM leaders criticized independents for defying party unity. Engineer Jonard Asiimwe, the NRM vice chairperson for Western Region, said those loyal to the party should not contest against its flag bearers.

“If you are for the party, then there is no reason why you are contesting against our flag bearers,” he said.

Mr Savana, the NRM flag bearer for the Hoima District chairperson seat, and Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi, who is also seeking reelection on the NRM ticket, both called for reconciliation and teamwork.