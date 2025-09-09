NRM flag bearers in Ntungamo blocked over merged electoral areas

At least 12 individuals who had been elected as NRM party flag bearers in Ntungamo Municipality primaries have been turned away at the Electoral Commission (EC) offices after it emerged that the constituencies they represented no longer exist.

Those affected include the Deputy Mayor of Ntungamo Municipality, Ms Roy Matooba, and the Secretary for Education and Social Services, Ms Annet Kanyamunyu. They were informed that the constituencies they sought to represent had been merged under new electoral arrangements.

Ntungamo District Registrar, Mr Latiff Ngonzi, explained that the candidates were misled by the party since the EC had already guided on the mergers.

“We are having six people (two women and two men per ward) whom we expect to nominate. We are following a population quota. The new quota is 7,000 people per councillor compared to the past quota of 4,000. The wards we have do not meet the 7,000 threshold, but because they are wards, they must still get representatives,” Mr Ngonzi said.

According to the 2024 census, Kyamate Ward has 1,547 people, Park Ward 4,201, Kikoni Ward 4,798, Central Ward 2,940, Kahunga Ward 3,310, and Muko Ward 1,323, bringing the total to 18,119 people in the municipality.

The divisions of Central, Eastern, and Western have a combined 14,171 registered voters, with Western having 3,736, Central 5,631, and Eastern 4,804.

“If they want more representatives to increase the population quota, they should either attract neighbouring areas to join the municipality or grow the population within it,” Mr Ngonzi added.

Ntungamo District Registrar, Mr Lattif Nginzi, nominates Ms Loice Matsiko as councillor to represent Muko Ward in Ntungamo Municipality on September 9, 2025. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

However, Ntungamo District NRM Registrar, Ms Maria Mirembe, admitted the party had relied on outdated information.

“Most of the people who have been sent away are incumbents. They had their offices, and we thought that is what we would follow. We had no information on the merged electoral areas. We have now adjusted and will see how the candidates are treated,” Ms Mirembe said.

Some of the affected candidates expressed dissatisfaction with both the NRM and the EC for not adequately informing stakeholders.

Mr Joseph Nkabangeine, former chairperson of the municipal works committee and a candidate for the defunct Kahunga Ward 1 seat, said there had been no sensitisation.

“This must have been known not only to candidates and parties but also to voters. It was never a question during campaigns. It is unfortunate that we only found out here after spending a lot of resources and time in campaigns,” he said.

Meanwhile, two candidates, Mr Jacob Kafureka (Jaka Jex) and Hajji Hakim Muheki Rwomushana, have already been nominated to contest for the Ntungamo Municipality mayoral seat.

Mr Ngonzi also told journalists that 15 candidates were nominated unopposed in the district council elections, mostly female councillors and those representing special interest groups.