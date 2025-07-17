NRM gives five days to file poll disputes

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has given its members five days within which to challenge the outcome of its party primary results.

Mr Enoch Barata, the party director of legal services and chairperson of the party’s election disputes tribunal, yesterday said: “Every election petition shall be filed within five days after the day on which results of the election are declared by the electoral commission. The days include Saturday and Sunday.” This means those with petitions have up to next Tuesday to file their grievances, should all results be declared today.

The internal party elections, which kick off today at 10am, will determine the party’s flag bearers for District Woman Member of Parliament and direct constituency MP slots ahead of the 2026 General Elections. These will be followed by the party’s Local Government primaries for district chairpersons (LC5), mayors, and councillors on July 24. Mr Barata said the petitions must be submitted to the directorate of legal services in line with the NRM Election Regulations of 2025, which were endorsed by the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Petitions

The petitioners are required to submit three copies of the petition along with all supporting documents. One copy remains with the directorate, while the other two are returned to the petitioner, and one of which must be served to the respondent.

Only two groups are allowed to file petitions, and once filed, the petitioner has two days to serve the respondent, and the latter will then be given five days to respond. Mr Barata said the serving could be done electronically or via any verifiable means. The tribunal will then set a hearing date and aims to conclude the matter within seven days from the hearing, and the rulings will be issued in writing.

However, if more time is required due to further investigations, the tribunal is expected to notify the parties in advance to avoid unnecessary delays.

An election outcome may be overturned if there is sufficient evidence of irregularities, such as non-compliance with NRM rules that significantly influenced the result, proof that another candidate actually won, or if the declared winner was not qualified at the time of the vote. The directive, which was copied to the secretary general, electoral commission chairperson, and all commissioners, calls for peaceful conduct during the process.