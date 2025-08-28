NRM has boosted economy, says President

Alleviating poverty, maintaining existing peace, and the creation of more jobs for the unemployed youth are some of the major issues that dominated President Museveni’s speech as he officially opened the National Conference of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Mr Museveni, while delivering his acceptance speech after being endorsed as the party’s National Chairman, traced Uganda’s economic history from the colonial period, bragging about how his government has grown the economy from a paltry $3.9 billion in 1986 to the current $66 billion, with a purchasing power parity (PPP) value of $188 billion.

He emphasised that the next phase is a “qualitative leap forward” to transform the economy into a $500 billion high-middle-income economy by adding value to raw materials and promoting modern industrialisation. “You can imagine that we, the cattle keepers and goat herders who have plenty of leather, were importing shoes from outside, as well as furniture and metal doors. But now our young people, and not only factories, are making them here. That is phase four in our recovery and transformation…When NRM came in, it knew exactly what to do, and that’s why the economy of Uganda has recovered. We have gone through five phases. We defeated smuggling and the black market in the Minimum Economic Recovery phase,” he said.

He added, “Development is for all, but wealth is personal: it belongs to the individual, family, or company. Some people may get confused about this. Wealth is found in four sectors: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services such as entertainment, transport, and the fourth sector.” He underscored the importance of transitioning Uganda into a modern society where citizens rely on technology and innovation rather than manual labour, highlighting the seven guiding principles, beginning with peace, which he said must be preserved at all costs. “NRM has been able to keep peace here for the last 40 years. This may be the first time in 600 years that this area has had peace continuously…We should not allow anyone to disturb our peace. Even in these elections, don’t allow people who create friction by doing wrong things. Tell them openly, “temututabula”[ loosely translated to mean don’t disorganise us]. Peace is based on truth,” he said.

The President encouraged youth leaders to embrace wealth creation, citing examples of young entrepreneurs who have successfully applied his four-acre model of farming to generate income through dairy, poultry, cassava, and value addition projects. Mr Museveni urged Ugandans to focus on building household wealth, promoting peace, and supporting the NRM’s vision of transforming Uganda into a modern, high-income society.

“I am a resident and citizen of Uganda. I want security, transport, and healthcare. In the coming phase, I want you (the delegates) to concentrate on certain areas. I want you to address the services that disturb people, like healthcare—stealing medicine in hospitals. That must be fought by you, the leader,” he said. He added, “The roads must be good. Both tarmac and murram roads must be well-maintained. The leaders must monitor this, especially the Members of Parliament. Where do the local governments put the Shs1.3 billion that we give them to maintain murram roads?” He also stressed the distinction between development (ours), which involves public infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals, and wealth (mine), which is created at the household level through commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT.



