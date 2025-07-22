NRM lists areas where MPs' elections were suspended

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has listed several areas where internal party elections were suspended or had the results annulled. NRM party elections overseer Dr Tanga Odoi cited incidents of violence, allegations of vote rigging, and disputes among the candidates.

The party last Thursday nominated 2,037 candidates to fight to be elected official party flag bearers for 353 direct constituency seats, and 146 District Woman MP slots in readiness for the 2026 general elections.

A total of 17 of the candidates were declared unopposed. Dr Odoi, however, said the elections in some areas were suspended or are pending further action.

In the Karamoja Sub-region, particularly in Karenga District, tallying of votes for all positions was not concluded due to violence reportedly orchestrated by some candidates. Similarly, in Kapchorwa District, the results were annulled following serious allegations of rigging.

“The results in Kapchorwa were cancelled because the district registrar did not follow the listed guidelines. We shall have another election in the district on a date that will be announced,” Dr Odoi said. In Isingiro District, the elections are pending over the verification of Declaration of Results (DR) forms, while in Rwampara, there are unresolved allegations of vote rigging for the District Woman MP seat.

Double winners

The party electoral commission is yet to conclude the process in the Bunyoro sub-region, where disagreements were registered in Bugangaizi South constituency where verification of DR forms was still ongoing. To avoid trouble, the district registrar is said to have declared two candidates as winners to save his life.

In Serere District, the elections were disrupted due to violence at the tallying centre. Meanwhile, in Bukoto Central, Lwengo District, the results are being contested in one sub-county. In Bufumbira South, Kisoro District, voting was suspended in seven villages and is now scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Mukono

Similarly, in Mukono Municipality, the elections were not concluded following allegations of the election results being altered. Equally, voting for the Kyaka Central constituency seat in Kyegegwa District, and for the District Woman MP race were postponed to yesterday and the results were yet to be declared by press time last night. Kyegegwa

Namutumba

In Namutumba District, the results were still under review after the stakeholders raised concerns over the elected flag bearers Isiko Mpongo (Busiki), Emmanuel Maganda (Bukono), and Mariam Naigaga (District Woman).

Ms Persis Namuganza, the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, yesterday told a stakeholders’ meeting that no tallying of the votes was done. Alongside other opponents in the race, she accused the district registrar of rigging the election in favour of those he announced.

Ms Namuganza said a security operative halted the tallying at the district tallying centre after violence broke out, but she was shocked to see her opponent in Bukoto Constituency announce the winner.

Other opponents in the district also said they were shocked by the results since the tallying was suspended. Mr Fred Omach, the party EC vice chairperson, said after their consultations, the registrar confirmed that the declaration forms were authentic and those he declared are the ones who won the elections.

He asked those dissatisfied with the outcomes to petition the party tribunal handling all the election-related petitions. Ms Namuganza threatened to come back as an independent, since their outcries have not been amicably handled by the party EC.

Results declared

Despite the challenges in some areas, the NRM declared results in several sub-regions without dispute. These include Greater Luweero, Acholi, Kampala Metropolitan, Bugisu, Greater Mubende, Bukedi, Lango, and parts of West Nile. In most of these regions, the elections were deemed peaceful and fair.

The NRM report also listed several challenges faced during the electoral process. They cited election-related violence, alleged alteration of results, voter bribery, tribal and religious biases, influencing the vote, late arrival of election materials, and interference by the candidates.

Affected districts/constituencies

Karenga Kapchorwa Isingiro Rwampara Bugangaizi Serere Bukoto Central Bufumbira South Mukono Municipality Kyaka Central Kyegegwa District Namutumba District

Upcoming polls

The next round of primaries are for District (LC5) chairpersons, Lord Mayors, City Mayors, and Division Mayors, scheduled for July 24.