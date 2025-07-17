NRM names grounds for annulling results

The NRM electoral commission (EC) chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, has warned that any aspirant found guilty of electoral malpractices risks having their election victory invalidated.

Addressing journalists at the party's head offices in Kampala yesterday, Mr Odoi said electoral offences such as voter bribery, violence, disrupting polling stations, and colluding with election officials to manipulate results could lead to disqualification, provided there is sufficient evidence presented through a formal petition.

“We will not announce any election results that have been manipulated by anyone in Uganda. Any candidate who violates party regulations, the Local Government Act, or national electoral laws, is subject to disqualification,” he said.

“Offences such as voter bribery, inciting violence, ballot disruption, voter intimidation, physical altercations, and tampering with results will be taken seriously once evidence is submitted,” he added.

Mr Odoi further cautioned candidates and their supporters against interfering with the electoral process, particularly at polling stations. “No one is above the law. We have received reports of politicians meeting with registrars in homes, schools, and other private spaces. Registrars must remain neutral and should not be influenced by any candidate. Attempts to sway them will not be tolerated,” he warned.

Mr James William Kinobe, the NRM electoral chief for the Buganda region, echoed Mr Odoi’s sentiments, noting that even declared winners could lose their victory if credible evidence of malpractice emerges.

“Even if a candidate has been declared the winner, illegal electoral conduct can overturn that result. There have been past cases where someone was wrongly declared, and the rightful winner was later awarded victory,” he said.



Mr Kinobe added that photographic or video evidence showing collusion between a registrar and a candidate could lead to the nullification of results. “If it’s evident that a registrar and a candidate conspired to alter outcomes, we won’t need a lengthy investigation—the election will be invalidated, and the rightful candidate awarded the win,” he explained.

To manage election disputes, Mr Kinobe revealed that the party EC has set up a tribunal to hear petitions from aggrieved candidates. Petitions must be filed within two weeks after the election and must include clear, admissible evidence.

“We’ve enlisted more than 50 lawyers to ensure petitions are handled swiftly, especially as we approach the national Electoral Commission’s nomination of MPs on September 17,” he said.

He also urged candidates to appoint polling agents to serve as official witnesses. However, in cases where no agents are present, the commission will rely on its designated notaries and accredited observers to document and verify activities at polling stations. “We will not initiate any cases on behalf of candidates. If you believe malpractice occurred, it is your responsibility to file a petition and provide the supporting evidence. Our goal is to ensure these primaries are credible, lawful, and transparent,” Mr Kinobe emphasised.



