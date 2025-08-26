NRM on sale to highest bidder, says Capt Mukula

The incumbent NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt Mike Mukula, has decried rampant voter bribery in the ongoing campaigns for Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, warning that the practice threatens the future of the ruling party.

Mr Mukula, who is seeking re-election, cautioned that the stakes in the forthcoming CEC polls are too high to be left in the hands of “moneyed politicians.” He said if the commercialisation of internal elections continues unchecked, the party risks losing both its credibility and legitimacy among supporters.

“I have chosen to make this statement one or two days before the elections so that the country knows—and it is on record—that the use of money in elections has become dangerous. People have become gullible. Wherever you go, it is money, money, and money. This is very dangerous. The party is on sale to the highest bidder. This is a threat to the country,” Mr Mukula said.

The NRM Delegates’ Conference to elect new members of the CEC is scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday at Kololo Independence Grounds.

CEC, chaired by President Museveni in his capacity as NRM national chairperson, is the party’s supreme decision-making organ. It sets policy, oversees strategy, and guides the day-to-day operations of the ruling party.

Speaking two days before the vote, Mr Mukula said although nine candidates initially expressed interest in his seat, six dropped out, leaving him to face Namutumba Woman MP Mariam Naigaga and businessman Calvin David Echodu.

Bribery claims

He alleged that those who withdrew were bribed with Shs30 million each to abandon the race, calling it a serious assault on internal democracy.

“I have evidence of people who have received large sums of cash from my competitor. This masks the whole process because it is not based on merit but on financial inducement, which is bribery. This is corruption, and corruption is not something we condone,” Mr Mukula told journalists yesterday.

Mukula further claimed that some delegates had been offered between Shs2 million and Shs5 million, warning that such practices undermine the quality of leadership that will emerge.

The veteran politician, who has served in NRM structures for decades, warned that such practices not only erode the party’s integrity but also plant seeds of “moral decadence” that could eventually destroy it.

Efforts to get comments from Ms Naigaga and Mr Echodu were futile, as they did not respond to repeated calls.