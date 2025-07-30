NRM parliamentary flag bearers hanging by a thread

Results from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary primaries have tossed up mixed fortunes for the more than 2,000 candidates who fought to carry the party flag.

While some candidates registered landslide victories, others survived by the skin of their teeth to win the seats, with nearly 400 complaints now filed to challenge the outcome of the July 17 primaries.

Among the winners who barely scraped through to carry the party flag was Mr Alex Ruhunda, the incumbent MP for Central Division in Fort Portal City. Mr Ruhunda scored 4,796 votes against his opponent, Mr Ronald Muhenda, who scored 3,309 votes, leaving a margin of only 1,487 votes.

The crowded field saw four other candidates sharing the rest of the votes. In another tight contest, Mr Siraji Ezama of Aringa County in Yumbe District, squeezed through, collecting 6,998 votes, representing 15 percent of the total votes cast.

He was tightly marked by Mr Ashrafu Tairi, who came second with 5,256 votes, representing 11 percent. In third place was Mr Abibu Tibirichu, who garnered 4,135 votes, representing nine percent, with Mr Ashraf Olega scoring 4,092 votes, translating into nine percent of the total votes cast.

Another close contest was in Aringa South, Yumbe District, where Huda Oleru, the State minister for Veteran Affairs, beat her opponent by about 3,900 votes. She collected 15,138 votes while her rival, Omia Zubair Juvenale, garnered 11,891 votes.

Busiki County in Namutumba District, saw two contestants, Joel Azalira Waiswa and Paul Akamba, running neck and neck, with the former emerging victorious with 35,249 votes, representing 46 percent, against 34,269 polled by Akamba, representing 45 percent of the total votes cast. The two were separated by only 980 votes.

A UPDF soldier enforces order during voting at Kyabatabazi Primary School Polling Station in Bunyangabu District on July 17. National Resistance Movement

(NRM) leaders and supporters have expressed mixed reactions over the lining-up strategy used during party primaries. Photo | Alex Ashaba

Mr Mathias Mwesigwa of Rubabo County, who got 10,264 votes, beat his rival, who scored 9,704 with a narrow margin of just 560 votes. Kioga County also witnessed a close duel between the trio of Felix Adupa Ongwech, who polled 3,960, closely followed by Carlos Opul, who reaped 3,744 votes, with Col (Rtd) John Francis Ongia emerging third with 3,719, and Lawrence Odongo, alias Jago, polling 3,579 votes to complete the list.

In Moroto County, Alebtong District, a hot contest was witnessed between Samuel Okwir Odwee, the incumbent, who polled 8,769 votes, representing 40.5 percent, while his rival, Samuel Odongo Oledo, followed with 7,426 votes, representing 34.3 percent.

Mr Okwir said the unfulfilled campaign manifesto by the ruling NRM party complicated their chances, explaining why he narrowly won the party flag.

“The issue that really brought us into conflict was some of the party manifesto that was not implemented. The voters blamed these failures on the MPs. I had to explain the delay was not my fault, especially the issue of tarmac and electric power within the constituencies,” he said.

Mr Okwir said: “You know, Lango Sub-region has only four percent of tarmac coverage, and is the lowest in the country, and the President had made some pledges. These are the critical issues.”

In Dokolo North, Joseph Jones Ogwal, who got 5,964 votes, narrowly beat the incumbent, Moses Ogwal Goli, who polled 4,915 votes, while Kasimiro Ogwal came third with 4,503 votes.

Meanwhile, in Kwania County, a two-horse race saw Tonny Eron narrowly carry the day with 7,732 votes, closely followed by Tony Ayo, the incumbent, who came second with 7,253 votes.

Budgedera County in Bundibugyo District had a fierce contest, with Moses Acrobart Kiiza emerging victorious and gathering 22,271 votes. His challenger, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, scored 22,191 votes, giving Mr Kiiza the smallest margin of wins with only 80 votes.

The Kasese Municipality seat narrowly went to Ferigo Kabmbale, who polled 7,561, while his challenger, Francis Mugisa Kithulha, got 6,247 votes. In Bunyoro, three candidates ran neck and neck for the Hoima District Woman MP seat, with Beatrice Wembabazi, polling 13,795 votes, representing 39 percent, beating incumbent Harriet Businge, who came second with 11,407 votes representing 32 percent. Ms Suzan Asiimwe came third with 10,337 votes, representing 29 percent of the votes.

A close call was also made in Hoima City West Division, where Donald Bategeka Bakire, with 4,777 votes representing 44.4 percent, beat his closest rival, Dr Joseph Ruyonga, who polled 4,515 votes, representing 42 percent.

The third candidate, Ronald Tumusiime, polled 1,451 votes, representing 13.5 percent. In Kilak North, Anthony Akol, the incumbent, who crossed from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to the ruling NRM party, narrowly beat his challenger, Kenneth Okot.

Mr Akol fetched 6,047 votes against 5,601 for Okot, recording a difference of just 446 votes. In Chwa West, Simon Peter Adum emerged winner with 7,145 votes, closely followed by Allan Akena, who polled 6,793, while Aisha Nagudi came third with 3,108.

Rubanda West seat was closely fought for by two contestants, Bruce Balaaba Kabasa, who polled 26,302 votes, representing 51.48 percent to emerge victorious. His closest challenger, Moses Kamuntu, obtained 24,576 votes, representing 48.09 percent. Patrick Musinguzi and Bazil Rwankwene Bataringaya battled it out for Kashari North, with Musinguzi getting 10,939 votes, representing 45.5 percent, against Bataringaya’s 10,127 votes representing 42 percent.

Emmanuel Kiyimba of Bukoto West obtained 6,011votes, representing 33.75 percent, against his closest opponent Saulo Kamali, who obtained 5,145 votes, representing 28.89 percent. Mr Isaac Ssejjoba came third with 4,890 votes, representing 27.46 percent.

In Namutumba District, Mariam Naigaga took the party flag with 76,035 votes, representing 48.3 percent, while her closest challenger, Betty Nakisita, obtained 64,497 votes, representing 41 percent.

The race for Butambala District Woman MP party flag attracted two candidates, with Noor Nakato polling 3,301 votes against 3,035 votes by Hadijah Nakibuule, leaving a slim margin of only 266 votes. In Kabale District, Eliab Naturinda beat his challenger, David Bahati, with a difference of 1,267.

Mr Naturinda posted 25,027 votes, representing 50.9 percent against Mr Bahati’s 23,759 votes, representing 48.3 percent.

In Jinja District, Ms Monic Namukosa beat her rival with more than 4,000 votes. She collected 33,941 votes, representing 49 percent, while her rival got 28,739 votes, representing 41.5 percent, with the third person taking only nine percent of the votes.

The Fort Portal City Woman MP race also witnessed a close contest, with the winner beating her rival by less than 3,000 votes. Irene Linda obtained 9,160 votes, representing 37.9 percent, while her challenger, Sylvia Rwabogo, got 9,232 votes, representing 25.7 percent.

The remaining percentages went to six other candidates. Elsewhere, Allan Atugonza of Buliisa soared above his two closest rivals, Charles Bedijo and Robert Mugume Kagoro by just about 2,000 votes. Atugonza scored 7,221, representing 39.1 percent, while his rivals Bedijo obtained 5,245 votes (28.9 percent) and Kagoro 5136 votes (28.3 percent).

In Kasanda South constituency, a tight contest was witnessed between Abdul Bisaso and his closest challenger, Eria Mubiru, with Bisaso winning with 10,226 votes against Mubiru’s 9,860 votes, leaving a margin of just 366 votes.

Other narrow margins

Nakawa West saw Anderson Burora, a former Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Rubaga Division, running away with 3,075votes, with his challenger Margaret Nantongo Zziwa Babu bagging 1,772 votes, leaving a difference of 1,002 votes.

Lower Madi had Ismail Alli Ogama collecting 14,094 votes while his challenge, Afidra Olema, came close with 11,717 votes. In Yumbe District, Godfrey Onzima polled 24,020 votes against his rival Karim Musa Komoro, who got 21,669 votes.

Ayivu West in Arua City also registered a tight race, with Phiona Onzima emerging victorious with 10,141 votes, representing 39 percent, closely followed by John Lematia with 8,960 votes, representing 34 percent, while Bernard Atiku bagged 6,964 representing 27 percent.

Bruce Balaba and Moses Kamuntu also ran a tight race in Rubanda constituency, with Balaba winning with 26,502 votes, representing 51.48 percent against Kamuntu, who polled 24,576, representing 48.09 percent of the votes.

In Pingire County, Serere District, Phillip Oucor garnered 7,503 votes, representing 42.9 percent while his challenger, Peter Ojit polled 6,509, representing 37.2 percent. Alex Ruhunda, MP Central Division, Fort Portal City, said the core of the arguments by the voters and rivals contestants during the campaigns were also reduced to petty issues.

“It was a tough contest that made me realise there are unemployed youth who are frustrated. They are disappointed with us because we have not given them opportunities,” he said.

He said while he engaged in issue-based debate, his rivals were riding on general failures of the government, mixing up issues that should have been handled by the local governments with the roles and responsibilities of MPs.

“They were looking at what the council and councillors are supposed to do, but all their shortcomings were blamed on an MP,” he said.

“For instance, in some of the markets where the toilets are not functioning, they would say, look at your situation – this MP is not working. They go to the garbage areas where the place is not tidy – they say it is the MP. They go into these roads that connect homes, and they say, you see the MP is not working,” he added.

Steps to resolve the disputes

Mr John Musiime, the chairperson of the NRM elections disputes tribunal, last week said his team would ensure all grievances regarding the primaries are addressed fairly, expeditiously, and in strict adherence to the NRM constitution, election regulations, and the applicable national laws.

“In accordance with the guidelines on the filing and handling of election petitions (2025) issued by the director of legal services, each petitioner is required to serve a copy of their petition on the respondent. In addition to this, the tribunal is taking proactive steps to notify respondents through mainstream media, electronic communication, and direct telephone calls using the contact details provided at nomination,” he said.

Musime said his office received various complaints in the petitions, including allegations of vote rigging, multiple voting, violence and obstruction of polling agents, participation of ineligible candidates, and procedural irregularities during voting and tallying.

“We appeal to all candidates and their supporters to exercise restraint, remain respectful of the tribunal’s processes, and most importantly, uphold the unity and cohesion of our great party,” he said.