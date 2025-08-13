NRM party starts vetting CEC aspirants

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has commenced the vetting of candidates for positions on its Central Executive Committee (CEC), with appeals for unity and discipline among party members.

Addressing aspirants at the NRM headquarters in Kampala yesterday, the party’s secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, emphasised that the vetting process is a crucial step in ensuring that only loyal and committed individuals represent the party at its highest decision-making level.

“The first level of vetting has been successfully completed. We’ve conducted due diligence on all of you, and you’ve qualified. We are now moving to the second phase, where you will appear before the CEC,” Mr Todwong said.

According to Mr Todwong, the vetting will take place in four stages: scrutiny by the CEC, appearance before the National Executive Council (NEC), forwarding of cleared candidates to the national conference, and finally, campaigns and voting through lining up. Mr Todwong outlined the eligibility criteria for both candidates and voters.

Candidates must be registered NRM members from recognised branches and must have submitted all necessary personal details, including a national ID. On the voters’ side, only members of the national conference are eligible to vote.

These include the national chairman, vice chairpersons, MPs, district chairpersons, municipality mayors, East African Legislative Assembly representatives, leaders of special organs, diaspora chairpersons, and eminent persons nominated by the party chairperson.

To ensure transparency, Mr Todwong assured aspirants that any CEC member under consideration for a position would recuse themselves from relevant discussions.

“For example, when discussing the position of first national vice chairperson, the concerned individual steps out. Members are free to deliberate, and the candidate only returns after the discussion,” he said.

Infighting and indiscipline

Mr Todwong called for an end to indiscipline and personal attacks among candidates. His warning follows a recent public clash between second national vice chairperson (female) aspirant Rebecca Kadaga and NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Tanga Odoi.

While campaigning last week, Ms Kadaga accused Dr Odoi of bias and interference in the internal electoral process, branding him “indisciplined” and unfit to oversee party elections.

Mr Todwong said: “There is no Opposition in Uganda that can match the NRM in substance or structure. But we sabotage ourselves. Don’t be the reason this party fractures during your time in leadership.”

He condemned smear campaigns, personal insults, and physical confrontations, noting: “If you are sponsoring media attacks, spreading lies, or engaging in violence, that is not the NRM culture.”

Notably, some senior party figures—including First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi—did not attend the meeting but sent representatives instead.

Senior leaders urge integrity

First National Vice Chairperson Moses Kigongo advised new aspirants to emulate veteran leaders who have upheld party values. “Without discipline, none of you would be here. As you join the Movement, remember—your behavior matters. People are watching,” he said.

Dr Odoi responded to accusations of conflict of interest regarding his son's bid for Youth League chairperson, saying, “My son should compete like any other candidate. If he wins or loses, it’s part of the process.”

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi expressed disappointment over the public clashes among senior leaders, calling them “unfortunate,” but said he hoped the meeting would help restore order. Emmanuel Kisembo, an aspirant for first national vice chairperson post, raised concerns about fairness in the vetting process. “...CEC members, who are also candidates, are participating in vetting. That’s a conflict of interest. Why doesn’t the President appoint an independent vetting committee?” he asked.

Joseph Sewava Mukasa, vying for the Kampala Region seat, called for tight security at Kololo to prevent vote-buying.

“The party is facilitating delegates, so bribery should not be tolerated,” he said. Kampala Mayor Salim Uhuru, contesting for vice chairperson (Kampala) post, also questioned the purpose of vetting.

“If I paid the nomination fee and was cleared, why must I be vetted again? I fear some might be unfairly disqualified due to internal politics,” he said.

Adrine Kobusingye, running for Women’s League chairperson, echoed concerns about incumbents on the vetting committee.