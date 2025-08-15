NRM party tribunal annuls victories of four MP flagbearers

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) election disputes tribunal yesterday annulled the victories of four parliamentary flag bearers following petitions that revealed serious irregularities during the July 17 party primaries.

The tribunal, chaired by John Musiime, named new winners for Bunya South County, Bugabula North County, Jinja District Woman MP, and Buzaaya County, with the decisions taking immediate effect.

In separate rulings, the panels found malpractice, falsification of results, and breaches of the party’s electoral guidelines.

The affected candidates are Idi Isabirye, Flavia Anita Omondi, Monica Namukose, and Kintu Paul Bamusibule, who have been replaced by Saleh Mpaata, John Teira, Peace Tibyaze, and Mugabe Martin Muzaale respectively.

Bunya South

The panel led by lawyer Anthony Bazira heard that petitioners Saleh Mpaata and Frank Tibagendeka accused incumbent MP Idi Isabirye of benefiting from tallying errors. After recomputation of votes, Mpaata secured 16,115, Isabirye 10,959, and Tibagendeka 8,165.

The tribunal stated: “The established irregularities, particularly in the final tallying process, amounted to non-compliance with both the NRM Election Guidelines and applicable electoral principles and… affected the results in a substantial manner.”

It concluded that Mpaata had “discharged the burden of proof to the satisfaction of this tribunal” and should be declared the duly elect

Bugabula North

In Kamuli District, three petitions were lodged against Flavia Anita Omondi by John Teira, George Mulindwa, and Annet Namwase. After consolidation and verification, the panel found Teira had obtained the highest number of valid votes.

Omondi’s declaration was set aside due to lack of reliable declaration forms, while the petitioners produced forms consistent with official NRM Electoral Commission records showing Teira in the lead. The tribunal found Omondi had been given an undue advantage during the tally, warranting reversal of her victory.

Jinja Woman MP

A panel chaired by lawyer Paul Rutisya declared Peace Tibyaze the rightful flagbearer after finding she polled 28,145 votes to Namukose’s 20,511.

Investigations uncovered falsification at Kadungu and Kadungu B polling stations in Kisaikye Parish. At both stations, the DR forms recorded “817” for Namukose, but in words wrote “two hundred seventeen.” The presiding officers’ signatures were also identical despite differing names on the forms.

These alterations gave Namukose an illegitimate boost of 1,200 votes. The tribunal ruled: “The falsification of results at the said polling stations occasioned an unfair advantage to the respondent, and those votes ought to be cancelled from the final tally.”

Buzaaya County

The Buzaaya County case included reports of violence, including the killing of a campaign agent for Isaac Isanga Musumba, though no evidence linked the death to candidates.

The decisive factor came in the tribunal’s tally, which placed Mugabe Martin Muzaale first with 18,332 votes, followed by Musumba with 11,918, Daniel Balibonaki Mwase with 8,878, and Bamusibule last with 3,004.

The tribunal ruled: “It follows, therefore, that from the tally, the respondent [Bamusibule] never obtained the highest votes to facilitate his declaration but instead Hon Mugabe Martin Muzaale obtained the highest votes.”

The rulings were forwarded to NRM Electoral Commission chair Dr Tanga Odoi for implementation. Lawyers presiding over the panels included Tony Tumukunde, Anthony Bazira, Paul Rutisya, Diana Kasabiti, Hillary Kabiswa, Ampaire Tumwebaze, Isaac Okurut, Joseph Lobalang, and Begumya Rushongoza.

Ruling

According to NRM legal services director Enoch Barata, the decisions form part of the tribunal’s fourth batch of rulings.

“Today alone, 32 decisions have been delivered,” he said.

The tribunal has played a key role in resolving disputes from the hotly contested primaries, with many petitions citing tallying irregularities, falsification, and procedural breaches.

In all four rulings issued yesterday, the panels stressed adherence to both NRM’s internal guidelines and broader principles of electoral fairness.

For the newly confirmed flagbearers, the decisions clear the way to campaign under the NRM ticket, though some losing candidates have threatened to run as independents.