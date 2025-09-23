NRM, PLU to jointly escort Museveni for nomination

President Museveni, who is seeking his seventh elective term as Uganda’s chief executive, will this morning be nominated at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters on Entebbe Road, accompanied by a 20-member team drawn from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a pressure group linked to his son and Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Speaking at the NRM Secretariat in Kampala yesterday, party secretary general Richard Todwong said the President is expected to arrive for nomination between 9am and 11am. “We have joined hands with PLU officials to ensure the nomination of our presidential candidate is successful. We are going to combine efforts and run a joint campaign for President Museveni with PLU,” Mr Todwong said. Following his nomination, Mr Museveni is scheduled to head to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where supporters will gather to welcome him.

20-member delegation

EC guidelines restrict each candidate to no more than 20 supporters and two vehicles at the nomination venue. Mr Todwong confirmed that the President’s team will include all newly elected NRM Central Executive Committee members, two to three PLU representatives, and officials from the president’s executive office. “The selected few who will escort President Museveni to the nomination ground, including his seconder, will all travel in a bus because vehicle numbers are also limited at Lweza,” Mr Todwong said.





PLU secretary general David Kabanda said his group will not only back Mr Museveni’s candidacy but also support all NRM candidates in the 2026 General Election. “We will work together with NRM to ensure President Museveni secures 80 percent or more of the vote,” Mr Kabanda said. “Since the National Chairperson of the party is going to be nominated, we have been advised by the secretary general that not all of us can go to Lubowa. The party has instead organised for us to converge at Kololo, where we shall welcome the chairman after his nomination,” he added.





Campaign roadmap next

After today’s events, NRM officials are expected to unveil the official campaign roadmap for Mr Museveni, detailing where and when he will hold rallies across the country. “We will synchronise with other political campaigns, sit down, and issue the roadmap, which will be coordinated by both PLU and the NRM secretariat,” Mr Todwong said. Mr Museveni is expected to be the only candidate nominated today. His rivals, including the Forum for Democratic Change’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi and the National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, are scheduled to present their papers tomorrow.





BACKGROUND

NRM is Uganda’s ruling party, led by President Museveni since 1986. It dominates both Parliament and local government structures across the country. PLU is a political pressure group associated with First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. It mobilises largely urban and youth supporters under the “MK Movement” banner. NRM and PLU have agreed to back one candidate — Museveni — in the 2026 General Election. Party officials say this joint strategy is meant to avoid splitting votes and to consolidate grassroots and youth support.



