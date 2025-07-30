NRM poll petition verdicts to be issued in seven days

The ad hoc elections tribunal established by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to handle 401 complaints stemming from the heated parliamentary primaries held on July 17 has announced that rulings will be delivered within seven days of each hearing.

Speaking to journalists on July 29, the party’s director of legal services, Mr Enoch Barata, said the tribunal, which began its hearings on Monday, reserves the right to seek additional time in complex cases.

“The first day has started well, with all involved parties arriving on time. We aim to conclude all the cases scheduled for today (Monday) and begin drafting the rulings,” Mr Barata said.

“The standard timeline for delivering judgments is seven days, unless the tribunal decides to extend it,” he added. This means that rulings for the 50 cases heard yesterday will be delivered between Monday and Tuesday, with the remainder to follow in due course.

The NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal, chaired by veteran lawyer John Musiime, was split into eight panels on July 29. Each panel, comprised of three members, including lawyers and experienced party officials drawn from across the country, handled dozens of petitions under tents set up at one of the party’s offices in Kampala.

The tribunal is expected to process more than 400 petitions, with all decisions finalised and issued by September 1, 2025.

While the panels operate independently, their rulings will be reviewed by the tribunal as a whole before final decisions are issued. Notable figures heading the panels include lawyers Anthony Bazira, Tony Tumukunde, Diana Kasabiti, and Joshua Byamazima.

Mr Musiime also chaired one of the panels himself. Among the high-profile individuals whose cases were heard yesterday are Mr Herbert Anderson Burora, whose victory in Nakawa West is being contested by businessman Mukesh Shukla, and Mr James Kaberuka, whose win in Kinkizi West is challenged by Mr Christopher Safari.

Others are Ms.Deborah Rwabwogo, who claims she was cheated in the Lyantonde Woman MP race and Ms Naome Stella Nyomera, who is challenging the re-election of Dr Faith Nakut Loru as the Napak Woman MP flag bearer, citing vote rigging.

In a notable development, some individuals have already withdrawn their petitions. Among them is incumbent Mwenge County North MP David Muhumuza, who had filed a complaint against the declaration of Mr Lawrence Akugizibwe as the NRM flag bearer.

Mr Muhumuza’s petition, scheduled to be heard by a panel led by Ms Diana Kasabiti, was withdrawn following the respondent’s failure to file a formal response and the unavailability of key electoral documents. “I remain a strong and committed member of the NRM party and will seek redress or defend my rights at another level,” Mr Muhumuza stated in his withdrawal letter.

The tribunal accepted the withdrawal, clearing the path for Mr Akugizibwe to proceed unchallenged as the NRM flagbearer for Mwenge North in the 2026 General Elections.

Mr Akugizibwe welcomed the decision: “I want to thank Hon Muhumuza for taking the right decision. This petition lacked merit and was a non-starter. There was no compromise at all. I am ready to face anyone, even if he comes as an independent, in the general elections,” he said.

Elsewhere, in Kanyum County, Mr Simon Peter Opolot Okwalinga defended his victory against vote-rigging accusations brought by Mr Vincent Orena.

Mr Okwalinga, who garnered more than 17,000 votes, expressed confidence in the tribunal’s ability to uphold the will of the people.

In Butembe County, Mr Jacob Kabondo’s legal team, led by Mr Alex Luganda, urged the tribunal to dismiss a petition by Mr Shaban Okumu, arguing that allegations of violence, including damage to Mr Okumu’s car, fall under police jurisdiction, not the tribunal’s mandate.

Hearings are set to continue tomorrow, with more petitioners scheduled to appear. Despite the demanding timeline, tribunal officials remain confident that all cases will be resolved on time, unless unforeseen circumstances warrant an extension.

Notable cases heard

Key cases heard so far include Mukesh Shukla vs Herbert Burora in Nakawa West, Christopher Safari vs James Kaberuka in Kingizi County West, and Deborah Rwabwogo alleging malpractice in the Lyatonde Woman MP race.

In Napak, Naome Stella Nyomera is challenging Faith Nakut Loru, while in Kanyum, Vincent Orena disputes Simon Peter Opolot Okwalinga’s win.