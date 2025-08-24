NRM polls descend into hide-and-seek

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is set to conduct its first round of Special Interest Group (SIG) elections tomorrow at Kololo Airstrip. Sunday Monitor understands the process has been thrown into controversy as aspirants accuse each other of hiding delegates in hotels across Kampala, and even, in some cases, ferrying them to neighbouring countries.

The accusations have sparked heated exchanges among candidates, with some insisting that the integrity of the polls has already been compromised.

At the centre of the storm are claims of delegates being “bought off” with free accommodation, trips abroad, and cash incentives, raising questions about the fairness of the much-anticipated elections.

While the NRM had announced that each delegate would be given Shs200,000 to cover their accommodation for two days, and another unspecified amount for transport, our investigations reveal that several delegates are instead being fully catered to by aspirants. Some were reportedly transported to Kampala nearly a week before accreditation and placed in hotels, leaving their rivals unable to access them.

According to communication from the NRM secretariat, delegates were expected to arrive today for accreditation. However, sources confirmed that several had been in Kampala as early as last Monday, suggesting that only candidates who could afford to host them had access to potential voters.

In an even more dramatic twist, reports indicate that more than 500 delegates had been taken to Kenya and Tanzania nearly two weeks ago, and were only expected back in the country today for accreditation. The development has triggered outrage among contestants, many of whom see it as a direct violation of party rules.

The SIG elections are critical because winners will go on to participate in the National Conference on August 28, where the top organ of the party, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), will be elected.

CEC positions are highly influential, and control of the process begins with SIG representatives. Among the leagues voting tomorrow are the Women, Entrepreneurs, Elders, Veterans, Workers, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). Each has its own significance, and aspirants are leaving nothing to chance.

Aspirants cry foul

For aspirants with limited financial muscle, the situation is dire. While some claim their chances of reaching delegates have been completely cut off, others describe the atmosphere as one of despair and helplessness.

Mr Jacob Eyelu, who has his eyes set on a position in the National Youth League, was among the first to speak out.

“There is no delegate in Kampala paying his or her own accommodation. Those from western Uganda arrived six days before elections, yet the party is only paying them for two days. This means the rich aspirants are the ones taking care of them. For those of us without money, we are simply at the mercy of God,” Mr Eyelu lamented.

Delegates gather at State House, Entebbe, on August 23, 2025, for the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). PHOTO/HANDOUT

Sources told Monitor that beyond accommodation, large sums of money are also exchanging hands among delegates. Some admitted to receiving “facilitation” from more than one aspirant, a practice they described as “double-dealing”. Others confessed to being taken on trips to Nairobi in Kenya and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Dark arts

The issue of hiding delegates is not new. Two weeks ago, a group of aspirants petitioned President Museveni and top NRM officials, accusing their rivals of ferrying voters to Kenya and Tanzania.

The petitioners included Mr Phillip Kakuru, Mr King Mulenga, Mr Mukesh Shumuk, and Mr Karim Karamagi, all aspirants in the Entrepreneurs League race. In a joint press conference, they alleged that scores of delegates had been whisked out of the country in buses, with some calling them in distress to be brought back home.

“We found ourselves at crossroads on a very pertinent issue. Majority of my colleagues here cannot find the delegates who are supposed to elect us. They are in Kenya, they are in Tanzania, and the party guidelines were very clear that anybody who hides delegates should be disqualified from the process,” Mr Kakuru said.

The group said they had also written to the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi (PhD), and Secretary General Richard Todwong, but their pleas have not been considered. Mr Kakuru described the practice as “an attack on the values of the NRM” and warned that if left unchecked, it would undermine the credibility of the polls.

Inside the hotels

By last evening, several hotels in Kampala suburbs such as Kireka, Rubaga, and the city centre were reported to be full of delegates sponsored by aspirants. In some cases, entire floors had been booked out for groups of voters from specific districts.

One aspirant, who requested anonymity, said he was shocked when he attempted to meet delegates from northern Uganda, only to be informed that they were “not available.”

Later, he learned that they had been moved into a city hotel by his rival. “This is not an election anymore; it is simply a question of who can spend the most money. Those of us who cannot afford to keep delegates in hotels for a week stand no chance,” the aspirant said bitterly.

Mr Kakuru, who is vying for the Entrepreneurs League, confirmed the same yesterday in an interview.

“We petitioned the party about aspirants hiding delegates, but nothing has been done. If someone can take delegates on a two-week trip to Tanzania, what is stopping them from keeping them in Kampala hotels? This is against the guidelines, but we have not received any action,” he said.

Not everyone sees the practice as problematic. Ms Adrine Kobusingye, another contestant, argued that some delegates come from far-flung areas with no money for transport or accommodation.

In such cases, she said, aspirants had no choice but to facilitate them.

“The Shs200,000 the party gives is just a refund. If aspirants don’t step in, many delegates would fail to make it to Kampala. It is expensive, yes, but it is part of the responsibility of a serious aspirant to ensure their voters can participate,” she said.

Her comments highlight the grey area between “facilitation” and outright voter bribery. Fellow aspirants have warned that the practice of hiding and sponsoring delegates could have a significant impact on the outcome of the SIG polls.

Mr Eyeru said those who can afford to house and entertain delegates for days are more likely to secure loyalty, especially in a system where voting is done openly by lining up behind a candidate. One senior party member, who declined to be named, likened the situation to “auctioning votes to the highest bidder”.

“If someone has given you accommodation, food, transport, and even taken you on a trip to Nairobi, it becomes extremely difficult to line up behind another candidate on voting day. The system automatically favours those with deeper pockets,” he said.

NRM officials speak out

When contacted, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communication at the NRM secretariat, admitted to hearing about the allegations on social media. Mr Dombo said they haven’t taken a keen interest in the claims because they may be false. He, nevertheless, said if the issue becomes serious, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which convened yesterday, or the forthcoming NC could take an interest. But this is only if the candidates bring it up with evidence.

Mr Dombo told Monitor that, as of yesterday morning, the party’s secretariat had not received any petition. But, in one of the meetings between the party and all aspirants, Mr Todwong warned aspirants against hiding delegates, adding that such actions will not be without consequences.

“We are told that some of you hide delegates in hotels in Kampala, and your colleagues are unable to access them. This must stop because the party is going to cater to] transport and accommodation of all delegates,” Mr Todwong said. President Museveni, who also doubles as the NRM National Chairman, during last Thursday's CEC meeting, is said to have condemned voter bribery within the party, warning that it undermines internal democracy.

However, aspirants argue that enforcement of the guidelines has been lax, allowing the practice to thrive. “Even if the chairman has spoken against it, the truth is that controlling it on the ground is difficult. People are desperate to win, and they will use whatever means they can,” one contestant said.

Poll guidelines

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party last Friday issued guidelines to district chairpersons on the conduct of accreditation and facilitation of delegates ahead of the CEC, NEC, SIGs, and NC elections scheduled for later this month.

According to the briefing notes issued on August 18, 2025, all district chairpersons are required to mobilise and ensure that delegates travel to Kampala in time for accreditation. The process will be conducted on different days. It started on Friday when NEC delegates were accredited. Today, SIGs will have their moment in the sun. NC delegates will then take centre-stage on Tuesday, August 26, from 8am until midnight.

President Museveni and first lady Janet arrive ahead of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) at State House, Entebbe on August 23, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

NEC members who were accredited last Friday were at State House yesterday to, among others, uphold the outcomes of CEC, involving the lists of aspirants it vetted among other party decisions.

The party noted that transport refunds will be paid as part of the conference honoraria at the time of accreditation, in line with the approved schedule of allowances.

On accommodation, the NRM said delegates are free to choose where to stay during the conferences. However, they may opt for group bookings in designated hotels through the Chairperson of the Transport and Accommodation Committee, Mr George Odongo, for ease of coordination and transport to the venue.

The party emphasised that each delegate will receive an accommodation allowance of Shs100,000 per day for two days.

In addition, delegates will be issued branded conference materials and attire at the time of accreditation. These include a conference bag, a regular shirt, a collared polo T-shirt, and a cap for NEC meetings.

The NRM secretariat stressed the importance of timely accreditation to ensure smooth organisation of the upcoming elections, which will culminate in the election of new party leaders at Kololo Airstrip later in August.