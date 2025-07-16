NRM polls: Fewer women contest in Tooro, Rwenzori

As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) prepares for its party primaries tomorrow, very few women are contesting for directly elected parliamentary seats in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions. For years, Uganda has had strong campaigns promoting gender equality and encouraging more women to take up leadership positions. Civil society groups, government agencies, and international partners have all pushed for fair and inclusive political participation.

But in rural and semi-urban areas like Tooro and Rwenzori, not much has changed on the ground. The two sub-regions, which include nine districts and Fort Portal City, have a total of 21 constituencies for directly elected MPs, not counting the 10 seats for district women MPs. However, only six women are contesting against men in the NRM primaries this time, though this is up from just two during the 2020 primaries.

Districts and constituencies

The districts include Kasese (five constituencies), Bundibugyo (two), Ntoroko (one), Kabarole (one), Kitagwenda (one), Bunyangabu (one), Fort Portal City (two), Kamwenge (two), Kyenjojo (three), and Kyegegwa (three). In Kyenjojo District, only one woman has come forward to run for a directly elected parliamentary seat. Out of the three constituencies — Mwenge North, Mwenge South, and Mwenge Central — only Mwenge South has a female candidate. Ms Mary Kamuli Kuteesa, who is running for the first time, is competing against four male candidates: the current MP Mr Donald Katalihwa, Mr Kisembo Birungi, Mr Vincent Mugisha, and Mr David Kaganda Businge. In Fort Portal City’s North Division, the current MP, Ms Margaret Muhanga is running again. She is facing Mr Solomon Ruhundwa, the same person she contested against in the 2021 election and party primaries.

Ms Muhanga won the general election with 7,911 votes, narrowly beating Mr Ruhundwa, who got 7,820 votes, finishing second out of five candidates. In Bundibugyo District’s Bwamba County, Ms Harriet Ntabazi is contesting for the first time for this seat. She is running against the current MP, Mr Richard Gafabusa and two others. Ms Ntabazi was the district Woman MP from 2011 to 2016 and a former state minister for trade and cooperatives. She lost this seat in 2016 and 2021 and is now trying for Bwamba County. In Kyegegwa District, Ms Gaudy Kyomuhendo is hoping to get the NRM ticket for the Kyaka North seat. She is the only woman in a four-way race against the current MP, Mr Paul Asaba, Amon Musasizi, and Vincent Kaheru Freedom. "As a woman, I possess the same leadership qualities as men and in some areas, even better.

I don’t see any reason why women shouldn’t compete for any political position. The challenge is that many people still perceive women as weak, which is not true. I have spent a lot of time sensitising communities, and now they understand me. They’re ready to vote for me," she said. Ms Kyomuhendo said she chose to run for the constituency seat instead of the Woman MP seat because she wants to make a real difference in a specific area. “The district Woman MP seat covers a wide area, and once elected, the impact of your work is often diluted. In a constituency, the area is smaller, making it easier to lobby for services and ensure that development results are visible and directly felt by the people,” she said. In Kasese District, Ms Diana Nasuna is running for the NRM party flag in Kasese Municipality. She is competing against the current MP, Mr Ferigo Kambale, and two other candidates.

“Though I stood as a woman candidate, my own NRM party has sidelined me. I was not given a platform, and they are instead backing male candidates, as if I lack the strength to run. Some people even believe I am joking by contesting,” she said. Ms Nasuna called on the party's electoral commission to be fair, noting that women candidates are being overlooked. "The NRM office is not recognising us women who have come out to stand. I urge the party to be fair. The bias toward certain candidates is one of the reasons the Opposition ends up winning in the general election," she added. In Bukonzo East, Ms Sarah Kabyegesa Mulembe is competing against three other candidates. Ms Mulembe said she decided to run because since 1986, no NRM candidate has ever represented Bukonzo East in Parliament.

She added that being a woman should not stop her from contesting because the seat is open to everyone, no matter their gender. "In all these years, no woman has ever contested for this seat. I am the first woman to stand against men, and I am doing it to inspire other women — to show them that we can make it. As women, we are trustworthy," she said. She added that the whole county does not have a government health facility, so patients have to travel all the way to Bwera Hospital at the Uganda–DRC border. She said most people in the area depend on farming but struggle because they don’t have enough money and often rely on commercial banks.

She promised that if elected, she will push for an agricultural bank where farmers can get affordable loans and pay back after they harvest. Just like in other places, Fort Portal City shows a big difference in how women take part in elections for different parliamentary seats. For the Woman MP seat, seven women are competing in the NRM primaries to carry the party flag. But for the North Division seat, which is voted for directly by everyone, only two people are in the race — and just one of them is a woman. In the Central Division, all six candidates are men.

What people say

contest in Tooro, RwenzoriMs Harriet Musumba, a gender activist from Bundibugyo District, said some women still think they cannot compete with men for directly elected MP seats — a belief she says mostly comes from how society has shaped their thinking. “Many women think they can’t compete with men simply because they don’t believe in themselves — and that lack of confidence is often shaped by societal attitudes,” she said. Ms Musumba explained that for a long time, society has pushed the idea that constituency seats are for men and district Woman MP seats are for women, which has created a mental barrier for many women who want to run. “Because there is already a designated Woman MP seat at the district level, the community tends to assume that all other parliamentary positions — especially constituency seats — should automatically go to men.

This misconception instils fear in women and discourages them from contesting,” she said The activist further highlighted a critical lack of public information about how parliamentary seats are structured, particularly at the grassroots level. “There is a serious information gap. People in the villages, the voters, often don’t understand that constituency positions are open to both men and women,” she said, adding, “As a result, when a woman contests for a constituency seat, she is often discredited simply because of her gender. She’s told, ‘that seat is for men, you should go for the women's MP seat instead.’ Unfortunately, this narrative is being used as a successful de-campaigning tool.” Ms Musumba called on the government and NGOs to intensify civic education and awareness campaigns to address these misconceptions and empower women to pursue all available leadership positions.

Mr Tom Gumisiriza, a political analyst from Fort Portal City, said that over the years, Uganda has made progress in supporting women’s participation through laws like affirmative action and Woman MP seats. But he said it is unfortunate that so few women still run for general constituency seats. He said reserved seats like the Woman MP positions have brought more women into Parliament but have also made some women too comfortable to try for other seats. Mr David Mugara, programmes manager at the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, said deep-rooted gender stereotypes still hold back women from joining competitive politics. He added that directly elected MP seats are still widely seen as positions for men, and when women try to contest, they often face pushback — sometimes even from other women.

“Among women in the communities, there’s often a lack of mutual support. Some go as far as questioning why a woman would want to stand against men. This mindset stems from a long-standing belief that such political positions are meant for men,” Mr Mugara said. He also explained that the high cost of politics has made it hard for many women to run because most do not have enough money to fund strong campaigns. “Politics today has become highly monetised, and most women do not have the financial resources to compete with men. Only a few can stand, and in many cases, those who do have previously served as district Woman Members of Parliament,” he added.

Compiled by Alex Ashaba, Longino Muhindo, & Kaguta Yoweri



